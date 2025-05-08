 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Travel

You can book American Airlines new Flagship Suites for less using this clever workaround

By
American Airlines Flagship Suites
American Airlines / American Airlines

American Airlines’ new Flagship Suites on Boeing 787-9 aircraft promise next-level comfort, privacy, and luxury. Positioned at the front of the plane, the suites use privacy doors, chaise lounge seating, a wireless charging pad, personal storage space, and more. 

Flagship Suite seats went on sale this past Monday, with the first trip on June 5 from Chicago O’Hare International Airport (ORD) to Los Angeles International Airport (LAX). Other debut routes to London, Zurich, and Brisbane will follow during the summer. However, the seats aren’t cheap, with fares for the ORD to LAX route running around $6,000. The Points Guy found a clever approach to book a Flagship Suite for less, using points from another oneworld Alliance airline. Here’s how it works.

Recommended Videos

Book a Flagship Suite using his oneworld Alliance member’s loyalty program 

American Airlines Flagship Suites
American Airlines

The Points Guy found that American’s Flagship Suites are in high demand, with a commensurate cost. The cash price is $6,088 one-way, while using AAdvantage Miles requires almost 300,000 miles. Even summer business-class reward fares are on the pricey side, with reward fares requiring 100,000 miles and sometimes 200,000. But TPG found an interesting workaround that gets you on a Flagship Suite for less.

Related

If you book through American’s oneworld Alliance partner, Alaska Airlines’ MileagePlan program, you can get a Flagship Suite for only 55,000 miles one way (plus taxes and fees). The tip was first reported by View from the Wing’s Gary Leff, and provides a per-mile valuation of 11 cents, greatly exceeding TPG’s May 2025 Alaska miles rating of 1.5 cents per mile.

To ensure you secure a Flagship Suite with Alaska Miles, you’ll have to pay close attention to the aircraft type, with American denoting its new 787-9s with Flagship Suites as “787-9P”.

Editors’ Recommendations

Mark Reif
Mark Reif
Mark Reif has a passion for the outdoors and travel, and telling the stories of his experiences. He’s a lifelong…
At its Philadelphia lounge, American Airlines partners with this noted chef
American Airlines Flagship Lounge, Philadephia

This summer, American Airlines passengers can look forward to culinary delights at Philadelphia International Airport (PHL). The airline’s brand-new Flagship Lounge will offer innovative recipes by Chef Randy Rucker, a James Beard Award Semifinalist. He creates his menus based on what’s fresh and local and offers something new. That’s apparent at his Philadelphia restaurants, River Twice and Little Water.

A menu inspired by Philadelphia and the coast

Read more
New study reveals the best airlines for booking a last-minute ticket
Upgraded Points' new study lists best airlines for last-minute booking
Airplane in mountains

The need for an airplane ticket can appear out of nowhere. Maybe a friend wants to take a last-minute ski trip before the lifts close. An urgent work assignment might require your presence in a faraway place. Or you could want to get away during an ideal weather window.

Which airlines are best for these last-second trips? To find out, Upgraded Points studied more than 21,000 flights across the 10 busiest domestic routes and analyzed daily fares for two weeks straight. The study found what passengers really pay when booking one week prior. 
The airlines with the cheapest and most expensive last-minute fares

Read more
Spend the holidays in Aspen via this new American Airlines route
American Airlines adds a route to Aspen
Aspen, Colorado

In late December 2025, American Airlines will launch a route from Charlotte to Aspen. Taking flight on December 19, the route arrives in time for Christmas, and will be aboard a CRJ-700 aircraft. According to the airline, the Aspen trip will be its debut nonstop from Charlotte and coincide with its existing Charlotte-to-Denver route. 
A convenient way to visit Aspen
Maroon Bells, Colorado Mike Scheid via Unsplash

The Charlotte to Aspen flight will embark at 9:05 a.m. EST and arrive at 10:55 a.m. MT. The return trip takes off at 11:40 a.m. MT and lands at 5:05 p.m. EST. The Aspen route is part of American’s recent expansion of winter flights, including Cancun, Mexico (CUN and Punta Cana, Dominican Republic (PUJ).

Read more