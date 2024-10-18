Alaska Airlines enhances Mileage Plan loyalty program

Starting in January 2025, Alaska Airlines’ Mileage Plan loyalty program will offer travelers even more perks. The enhancements provide more choices and benefits and allow members to reach elite status quicker than ever. Here’s what’s included.

Mileage Plan 2025: More ways to achieve elite status

In 2025, as members rack up elite-qualifying miles (EQMs), they can choose from various perks when hitting milestones, which start at 10,000. That puts benefits within reach for more passengers, not just elite status holders. As customers pass milestones, they can select their preferred perk, whether bonus miles, unique events, travel experiences, lounge access, or elevated status on a trip.

After the 10,000-mile threshold, additional milestones occur at 30,000, 55,000, 85,000, 150,000, 200,000, and 250,000. On the way, passengers can earn the following status levels: MVP (20,000 EQMs); MVP Gold (40,000 EQMs); MVP Gold 75K and MVP Gold 100K.

Earlier this year, Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines joined forces. Tickets booked on either airline enjoy a 1:1 loyalty miles ratio and can be transferred between the two. Additionally, when passengers purchase tickets for Alaska Airlines, Hawaiian Airlines, or their global partners on AlaskaAir.com or the corresponding app, they receive 100% credit for miles flown, which are also counted as EQMs.

That’s not all. In 2025, Mileage Plan adds these ways to earn EQMs:

Award travel redemptions: Passengers who fly on an award trip with Alaska Airlines or its partners will receive EQMs according to the distance traveled.

Alaska Airlines Visa Card: Next year, for every $3 spent on qualified purchases, cardholders receive one EQM (up to 30,000 EQMs).

Rack up miles with industry partners: For every 3,000 miles earned with Alaska Airlines’ non-airline partners (like Lyft), members can gain 1,000 EQMs.

The option to roll over EQMs when reaching a milestone: When members hit the 85,000 EQM milestone, they can roll over 10,000 elite-qualifying miles to the next year.

Brett Catlin, Vice President of Loyalty, Alliances and Sales at Alaska Airlines, said: “We’re on a multi-year journey to make the industry’s most generous loyalty program even more rewarding. In 2025, Mileage Plan members will have access to all-new, more frequent perks along with expanded ways to earn elite status, including on award travel. As we invest in a single loyalty platform with Hawaiian Airlines, there is even more to come later in the year.”