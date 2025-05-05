 Skip to main content
American Airlines and DFW Airport expand plans for Terminal F

DFW Terminal F
American Airlines / American Airlines

American Airlines and Dallas Forth Worth International Airport (DFW) have revised planned upgrades to Terminal F, with an accelerated scope and timeline. The updated plan calls for new facilities to expand international operations, double the number of gates, a dedicated parking garage, more lounge and premium space, and a new customer check-in experience. The terminal will be operated exclusively by American Airlines.

Terminal F will open sooner than anticipated 

DFW Terminal F interior
American Airlines

The new plan increases investment to $4 billion and calls for Terminal F to open earlier than scheduled so that travelers can enjoy the space sooner. As part of the agreement, American Airlines extended its Use and Lease Agreement with DFW through 2043, which should offer cost predictability and certainty to pave the way for American’s and DFW’s long-term growth. 

American Airlines CEO Robert Isom said: “DFW is American’s largest and most critical hub, and with this expanded plan for Terminal F, DFW has a clear path to become the largest airline hub in the world. Dallas-Fort Worth is one of the fastest growing regions in the country, and we’re excited that American and North Texas will continue to grow together. Terminal F will elevate our customer experience in a big way, providing customers with a fantastic new facility and state-of-the-art amenities. We thank Mayor Johnson, Mayor Parker, the rest of the DFW Airport Board, and Sean and the DFW team for their partnership. We’re excited for the future at DFW and all the growth that’s to come in North Texas.”

Dallas Mayor Eric L. Johnson added: “DFW Airport is getting even bigger and better with the exciting new plans for Terminal F. This monumental investment by American Airlines is set to elevate an already world-class international airport. This is yet another example of how the growing partnership between American Airlines and DFW Airport continues to strengthen Dallas’ gateway to the rest of the world while boosting our economy and reinforcing our status as a premier international city.”

Mark Reif
Mark Reif
Mark Reif has a passion for the outdoors and travel, and telling the stories of his experiences. He’s a lifelong…
