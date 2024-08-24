Get ready to fly in style

For frequent travelers, flying business class offers a suite of perks, including enhanced comfort with lie-flat seats, gourmet dining options, and access to exclusive lounges, ensuring a relaxing journey from start to finish. Whether you’re a seasoned traveler or planning a special vacation, knowing which airlines excel in the business class department can help ensure your trip is a great one. Skytrax has recently unveiled its rankings for the world’s best business class airlines, evaluating various categories from overall excellence to specific aspects like catering and lounges. Here are the top picks for the best business class airlines, as recognized by Skytrax.

Qatar Airways

Qatar Airways has secured the top spot on Skytrax’s list of the best business class airlines. A standout feature is the Qsuite, available on select routes, which is the airline’s first-ever business class suite with doors. Each suite boasts ambient mood lighting, fully lie-flat beds, and generous storage space, available in four different sizes to suit varying needs. Additionally, Skytrax awarded Qatar Airways the title of ‘Best Business Class Lounge in the Middle East,” located at Hamad International Airport (DOH).

Singapore Airlines

Singapore Airlines secured the number two spot in Skytrax’s overall rankings and was also awarded the ‘Best Business Class Lounge in Asia’ at Changi Airport (SIN). On most flights, business class passengers enjoy fully flat beds and large televisions for a comfortable journey. The airline’s ‘Book the Cook’ service allows passengers to reserve their main course up to 24 hours in advance, featuring creations by notable chefs from the International Culinary Panel. Onboard dining offers a restaurant-style experience with full table service and wines carefully selected to complement the food and altitude.

ANA All Nippon Airways

Passengers flying on ANA All Nippon Airways can enjoy a premium business class experience with priority baggage drop, fast-track security, and priority boarding. Onboard, every seat has direct aisle access, ample storage with personal closets, and doors for enhanced privacy. If you’re flying on a B777-300ER, you can enjoy “The Room,” featuring extra-wide seats arranged in alternating forward and rear-facing rows for unparalleled privacy and comfort in business class.

Emirates

With Emirates business class, your luxury experience begins before you even arrive at the airport with a complimentary chauffeur drive service for distances up to 50 miles. Onboard the A380 aircraft, enjoy the exclusive onboard lounge, where you can socialize with fellow passengers and sip on a cold drink. Indulge in gourmet cuisine served on Royal Doulton fine bone china, with cutlery crafted by Robert Welch. You can plan ahead and order your main courses as early as 14 days and up to 24 hours before your flight.

Cathay Pacific Airways

Cathay Pacific Airways offers a serene and luxurious experience in their business class, highlighted by the Aria Suite. In these suites, you can enjoy a 24-inch 4K widescreen TV with Bluetooth audio connectivity for personalized entertainment. The large lie-flat beds extend fully for a restful sleep, complemented by customizable personal lighting from any seat position. Business class passengers also benefit from access to Cathay Pacific’s premium Business lounges in key locations such as Shanghai, Bangkok, London, and Vancouver, enhancing the journey with exclusive amenities and comfort before departure.

Hainan Airlines

Ranked number six overall, Hainan Airlines excels in business class comfort and amenities. This airline was also awarded the ‘Best Business Class Lounge in China’ at Beijing Capital International Airport (PEK) as well as the ‘Best Business Class Airline Comfort Amenities.’ When boarding your Hainan Airlines flight, you will receive an amenity kit with essentials like floss, a hairbrush, socks, an eye mask, and lotion. Additionally, passengers are provided with pajamas and slippers for added relaxation on board. The airline also offers a turndown service, where a flight attendant will lie your seat down and make your bed for you.

Air France

Air France’s business class, ranked number one in Europe by Skytrax, offers a one-of-a-kind travel experience. On long-haul flights, passengers enjoy full-flat beds with direct aisle access, creating a private enclave featuring a desk, dining table, and bed. Benefits include fast-tracked baggage check-in, priority boarding, and expedited baggage delivery upon arrival. Business class passengers can also gain access to Air France’s exclusive Business lounges worldwide.

Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines’ business class, Delta One®, stands as the best in North America according to Skytrax. Passengers experience spacious lie-flat seats with direct aisle access and enjoy complimentary access to Delta Sky Club lounges and Delta One Lounges, along with Sky Priority services. Delta also offers flexibility with the ability to change or cancel tickets without fees on flights from the United States, Canada, and Europe. Business class amenities include 180-degree flat-bed seats, oversized duvets, lumbar pillows, full-height doors, privacy dividers, hot towel service, and amenity kits.

EVA Air

EVA Air’s business class, known as Premium Laurel Class, offers a comfortable 2-2-2 seating arrangement with spacious hard shell seats that recline almost fully flat without compromising space for adjacent passengers. Passengers enjoy an onboard entertainment system with interactive games, noise-canceling headphones, and large 15.4-inch personal screens with remote controls. Meals are served on fine china and include appetizers, salads, desserts, and a choice of main courses, ensuring a gourmet dining experience in the sky.

Turkish Airlines

Coming in at number ten on the list, Turkish Airlines also received the title of the ‘Best Business Class Onboard Catering.’ Turkish Airlines offers seasonal menus curated by expert flying chefs who prepare and serve meals directly to passengers on select flights. Business class seats are lie-flat with touchpad controls, adjustable privacy screens, personal reading lamps, and a massage feature for added comfort. Turkish Airlines also provides carefully curated travel sets tailored to passengers’ needs.

