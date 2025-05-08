 Skip to main content
5 genius road trip hacks you’ll wish you knew sooner

Want a smoother ride? Start with these hacks

people in an orange car during a road trip
Dean Drobot / Shutterstock

Road trips sound carefree – windows down, music up, snacks within arm’s reach. But without a little bit of prep, they can turn chaotic fast. I’ve taken my fair share of road trips, and while some drives have been smooth sailing, others have taught me the hard way what not to forget. Naturally, over time, I’ve picked up a few road trip hacks that actually changed the game (and saved my sanity). So, whether you hit the road all the time or you’re about to plan your first long drive, here are five simple and practical tips that can make the difference between a relaxing trip and a car full of chaos.

1. Make a “front seat essentials” bag

two people in car on a road trip
Jacob Lund / Shutterstock

This one’s a lifesaver. Before you even start packing, grab a small pouch or tote and fill it with the stuff you actually reach for during the drive, like chapstick, hand sanitizer, gum, mints, tissues, your phone charger, and maybe even a pen. Toss in a few protein bars or trail mix packs, too. Having a front-seat essentials bag keeps everything you need right at your fingertips instead of buried under snacks or wedged between seats.

2. Download everything before you leave

Google Maps in the 2025 Lincoln Aviator
Dave McQuilling / The Manual

Trust me, you shouldn’t rely on streaming anything once you’re on the road. The moment you enter a no-signal zone is exactly when your favorite podcast will cut off mid-story. Download playlists, podcasts, and maps before you leave home, especially if you’re heading through rural areas or mountains. If you’re using Google Maps, you can download entire areas for offline use. It only takes five minutes and can seriously save your sanity.

3. Bring a car trash can (or a fake one)

trash in car
Isaac Taylor / Pexels

Somehow, during road trips, you tend to start out organized, but by hour three, your cup holders are full of wrappers and receipts. To help keep everything tidy, keep a small trash container up front. Laurie from Travel Tips by Laurie recommends something as simple as a plastic cereal container with a grocery bag inside. Empty it out at every gas stop so your car doesn’t slowly become a landfill.

4. Packing cubes aren’t just for suitcases

blue cube bags, set of travel organizers to help pack luggage easy and organized
Shutterstock

Hear me out – if you’re living out of a car for a few days, packing cubes can really make everything easier. Use them to organize clothes by outfit or by person. That way, when you need something (like a hoodie at a rest stop), you’re not digging through your entire bag in the trunk or tossing stuff everywhere. This is one of the road trip hacks that seems small but makes life on the road feel way less chaotic.

5. Plan your food stops… kind of

person holding a bagel sandwich in a car
Carson Foreman / Unsplash

Half the fun of a road trip is stumbling across a random diner or local gem. But it also helps to have a few solid food options researched ahead of time, especially if you know certain stretches will be empty or rural. Look up a few well-rated spots along your route so you’re not stuck deciding between gas station pizza and sad fast food. Still, if you see a sign for “World’s Best Pie,” detour immediately. Some things are worth the risk.

