The hottest destinations of 2024, according to Google Maps

Google’s Year in Search has once again offered a fascinating snapshot of what captured the world’s attention in 2024. While searches for entertainment trends, news, and celebrity passings dominated headlines, it was the Google Maps section that caught our eye. The data revealed the places people were eager to visit or curious about this year. From world-class museums and iconic visitor attractions to top-rated parks, these trending destinations paint a picture of how and where the world wanted to explore in 2024.
Top parks
When it comes to parks, Central Park came out as the most-searched for destination across the globe. However, Japan dominated the list, taking three of the ten spots.
- Central Park, New York, United States
- Rizal Park, Manila, Philippines
- Ohori Park, Fukuoka, Japan
- Park Güell, Barcelona, Spain
- Odori Park, Hokkaido, Japan
- Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre, Morrison, United States
- Plaza Botero – Medellín, Antioquia, Medellín, Colombia
- Stanley Park, Vancouver, Canada
- Nara Park, Nara, Japan
- Hyde Park, London, United Kingdom
Top museums
The British Museum in London reigned supreme as the most popular museum. This museum’s permanent collection of eight million works is the largest in the world. Europe continues to capture the attention of museum-goers, with seven of the museums on the list on this continent.
- The British Museum, London, United Kingdom
- Museum of Art of São Paulo Assis Chateaubriand, São Paulo, Brazil
- Science and Industry Museum, Chicago, United States
- Museo Nacional de Antropología, Mexico City, Mexico
- Museo Nacional del Prado, Madrid, Spain
- Ciudad de las Artes y las Ciencias, Valencia, Spain
- Louvre Museum, Paris, France
- Rijksmuseum, Amsterdam, Netherlands
- Mercedes-Benz Museum, Stuttgart, Germany
- Städel Museum, Frankfurt, Germany
Top visitor attractions
Turning our attention to the United States, the Sphere came out as the top overall visitor attraction. This new attraction has dazzled millions this year with its jaw-dropping visuals, hosting legendary bands like The Eagles, Dead and Company, and U2.
- Sphere, Las Vegas, Nevada
- Navy Pier, Chicago, Illinois
- Edge NYC, New York, New York
- Kentucky Horse Park, Lexington, Kentucky
- Willis Tower, Chicago, Illinois
- PIER 39, San Francisco, California
- Fantastic Caverns, Luray, Virginia
- Kemah Boardwalk, Kemah, Texas
- Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas Sign, Las Vegas, Nevada