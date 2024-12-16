 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Travel

The hottest destinations of 2024, according to Google Maps

The most-searched for museums, attractions, and more in 2024.

By
Central Park
andrew_scozzari / Pixabay

Google’s Year in Search has once again offered a fascinating snapshot of what captured the world’s attention in 2024. While searches for entertainment trends, news, and celebrity passings dominated headlines, it was the Google Maps section that caught our eye. The data revealed the places people were eager to visit or curious about this year. From world-class museums and iconic visitor attractions to top-rated parks, these trending destinations paint a picture of how and where the world wanted to explore in 2024.

Top parks

Central Park
12019 / Pixabay

When it comes to parks, Central Park came out as the most-searched for destination across the globe. However, Japan dominated the list, taking three of the ten spots.

  1. Central Park, New York, United States
  2. Rizal Park, Manila, Philippines
  3. Ohori Park, Fukuoka, Japan
  4. Park Güell, Barcelona, Spain
  5. Odori Park, Hokkaido, Japan
  6. Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre, Morrison, United States
  7. Plaza Botero – Medellín, Antioquia, Medellín, Colombia
  8. Stanley Park, Vancouver, Canada
  9. Nara Park, Nara, Japan
  10. Hyde Park, London, United Kingdom
Recommended Videos

Top museums

British Museum of London
Aurélien-Barre / Pixabay

The British Museum in London reigned supreme as the most popular museum. This museum’s permanent collection of eight million works is the largest in the world. Europe continues to capture the attention of museum-goers, with seven of the museums on the list on this continent.

  1. The British Museum, London, United Kingdom
  2. Museum of Art of São Paulo Assis Chateaubriand, São Paulo, Brazil
  3. Science and Industry Museum, Chicago, United States
  4. Museo Nacional de Antropología, Mexico City, Mexico
  5. Museo Nacional del Prado, Madrid, Spain
  6. Ciudad de las Artes y las Ciencias, Valencia, Spain
  7. Louvre Museum, Paris, France
  8. Rijksmuseum, Amsterdam, Netherlands
  9. Mercedes-Benz Museum, Stuttgart, Germany
  10. Städel Museum, Frankfurt, Germany

Top visitor attractions

Sphere in Las Vegas viewed from a walkway on the way to the track.
Bruce Brown / DTMG

Turning our attention to the United States, the Sphere came out as the top overall visitor attraction. This new attraction has dazzled millions this year with its jaw-dropping visuals, hosting legendary bands like The Eagles, Dead and Company, and U2. 

  1. Sphere, Las Vegas, Nevada
  2. Navy Pier, Chicago, Illinois
  3. Edge NYC, New York, New York
  4. Kentucky Horse Park, Lexington, Kentucky
  5. Willis Tower, Chicago, Illinois
  6. PIER 39, San Francisco, California
  7. Fantastic Caverns, Luray, Virginia
  8. Kemah Boardwalk, Kemah, Texas
  9. Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas Sign, Las Vegas, Nevada

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Amanda Teague
Amanda Teague
Contributor
Amanda, an accomplished freelance writer with over five years of experience, is a dedicated explorer of both the world and…
Uber Notre-Dame: A free ride to rediscover Paris’s iconic cathedral
The experience is available on the Uber app until December 22.
Uber Notre-Dame

Notre-Dame de Paris has reopened its doors, and Uber is marking the occasion in style. With the launch of Uber Notre-Dame, the ride-sharing service is offering Parisians and visitors alike a unique opportunity to experience the legendary cathedral like never before. From now until Sunday, December 22, Uber users in Paris can book a free ride to celebrate the cathedral’s reopening.

But this isn’t your typical Uber trip. The vehicle itself pays tribute to the Notre-Dame’s structure, complete with intricate design touches inspired by the cathedral’s architecture. Two gargoyles, standing watch over the car's roof, reference the gothic creatures perched high above the city streets.

Read more
Discover affordable alternatives with these ‘travel twin’ destinations for 2025
Swap out expensive destinations with a more affordable alternative.
Copenhagen

When many people dream of a European vacation, they envision strolling through the busy streets of London, marveling at Rome's ancient ruins, or gliding through Venice's romantic canals. However, while these iconic destinations are on most travelers' bucket lists, their popularity often comes with a hefty price tag and overwhelming crowds.

But what if you could experience similar culture, history, and scenery, all while spending less and avoiding the masses? Mastercard's new Economic Outlook report highlights a fascinating travel trend for 2025: “travel twins.” Unlike obscure "travel dupes" or hidden gems, these destinations mirror the charm and attractions of their more famous counterparts but come at a lower cost and offer a more relaxed experience.
Get the same experience for less

Read more
Book this LA hotel suite and drive away in a Bentley
Suite Ride

The Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills is raising the bar on exclusive experiences with its new “The Suite Ride” package. In collaboration with Beverly Hills Car Rental, the hotel is offering guests the opportunity to drive away in a high-performance luxury vehicle during their stay. When booking one of the hotel’s 51 iconic signature suites, guests will receive a complimentary exotic car from Beverly Hills Car Rental, including the option to cruise around in a sleek Bentley, Ferrari, or Lamborghini.

Beverly Hills Car Rental is renowned for its extensive fleet of exotic vehicles, boasting one of the world’s largest collections of highly sought-after luxury cars. This new offering aligns perfectly with the Waldorf Astoria’s reputation for providing guests with only the finest amenities and experiences.

Read more