The hottest destinations of 2024, according to Google Maps

Table of Contents Table of Contents Top parks Top museums Top visitor attractions

Google’s Year in Search has once again offered a fascinating snapshot of what captured the world’s attention in 2024. While searches for entertainment trends, news, and celebrity passings dominated headlines, it was the Google Maps section that caught our eye. The data revealed the places people were eager to visit or curious about this year. From world-class museums and iconic visitor attractions to top-rated parks, these trending destinations paint a picture of how and where the world wanted to explore in 2024.

Top parks

When it comes to parks, Central Park came out as the most-searched for destination across the globe. However, Japan dominated the list, taking three of the ten spots.

Central Park, New York, United States Rizal Park, Manila, Philippines Ohori Park, Fukuoka, Japan Park Güell, Barcelona, Spain Odori Park, Hokkaido, Japan Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre, Morrison, United States Plaza Botero – Medellín, Antioquia, Medellín, Colombia Stanley Park, Vancouver, Canada Nara Park, Nara, Japan Hyde Park, London, United Kingdom

Recommended Videos

Top museums

The British Museum in London reigned supreme as the most popular museum. This museum’s permanent collection of eight million works is the largest in the world. Europe continues to capture the attention of museum-goers, with seven of the museums on the list on this continent.

The British Museum, London, United Kingdom Museum of Art of São Paulo Assis Chateaubriand, São Paulo, Brazil Science and Industry Museum, Chicago, United States Museo Nacional de Antropología, Mexico City, Mexico Museo Nacional del Prado, Madrid, Spain Ciudad de las Artes y las Ciencias, Valencia, Spain Louvre Museum, Paris, France Rijksmuseum, Amsterdam, Netherlands Mercedes-Benz Museum, Stuttgart, Germany Städel Museum, Frankfurt, Germany

Top visitor attractions

Turning our attention to the United States, the Sphere came out as the top overall visitor attraction. This new attraction has dazzled millions this year with its jaw-dropping visuals, hosting legendary bands like The Eagles, Dead and Company, and U2.