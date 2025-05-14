 Skip to main content
You’ll love these new Airbnb perks that feel straight out of a hotel

Airbnb just announced its new feature, Airbnb Services

Airbnb
Travelers love the comfort and character of an Airbnb stay, but until now, booking one usually meant missing out on the extras that make hotels feel luxurious. That’s changing. Starting today, Airbnb is launching Airbnb Services, a new feature offering hotel-style perks, like private chefs, massages, and even makeup artists, available directly through the app.

The service debuts in 260 cities across the U.S., with 10 categories travelers can book to elevate their stay. Whether you’re planning a celebration, a wellness weekend, or just want to treat yourself, these add-ons are designed to bring luxury right to your rental.

Here’s what you can now book through Airbnb Services:

  • Chefs: Custom in-home meals from professional chefs
  • Photography: Personalized photo sessions with experienced photographers
  • Massage: Swedish, deep tissue, and reflexology treatments from certified therapists
  • Spa treatments: Facials, scrubs, and more from licensed estheticians
  • Personal training: Yoga, strength training, and HIIT with top-tier trainers
  • Hair: Professional haircuts, blowouts, and styling
  • Makeup: Everyday or special-occasion makeup by pros
  • Nails: Manicures and pedicures from experienced nail techs
  • Prepared meals: Ready-to-eat meals crafted by chefs
  • Catering: Full-service catering with custom menus and setup

All service providers are vetted by Airbnb, with most having 10+ years of experience and verified credentials. Some even come with serious accolades, like Michelin-star chefs and award-winning photographers. Pricing varies by provider and city, with many services starting under $50.

Airbnb Experiences and Airbnb Originals

Cooking class
loreanto / Shutterstock

Alongside its new hotel-style perks, Airbnb is rolling out Airbnb Experiences in 650 cities around the world. Hosted by locals who know their cities best, these immersive activities let travelers dive deeper into a destination, whether that means mastering the art of ramen with chef Saburo Ishigōka or getting a personal styling session from Jamie Mizrahi, Hollywood’s go-to fashion consultant.

Also launching are Airbnb Originals, exclusive, one-of-a-kind experiences hosted by some of the world’s most interesting people. You can learn pastry-making at French Bastards bakery with chef Raphaelle Elbaz, play beach volleyball with Olympian Carol Solberg in Rio, or even hang out with global stars like Megan Thee Stallion, Sabrina Carpenter, and Patrick Mahomes.

