The Maldives secured the top spot.

A recent study by Onebed has identified the countries with the best hotels in the world, highlighting nations with outstanding hospitality offerings based on factors like star ratings, affordability, and hotel density. By analyzing data from Google Hotels, Onebed assigned each nation a composite score out of 100, balancing luxury with value for travelers of every budget.

According to Dylan Tollemache, Co-Founder & CEO of Onebed, the study reflects the varied nature of global travel experiences. “Traveling isn’t a monolithic experience; it varies widely, with something unique for every budget and preference, whether someone seeks a high-value, budget-friendly stay or an unforgettable, premium experience.”

1. Maldives

The Maldives clinched the top spot with a composite score of 59.66. With 141 five-star hotels, the country’s hotel offerings are tailored for those seeking an exclusive, luxury escape. The average price for high-end stays in the Maldives is $922.27 per night, catering to travelers looking for indulgent amenities like private pools and secluded beaches. Notable resorts include the Ritz-Carlton Maldives and the Waldorf Astoria Maldives Ithaafushi, both known for offering intimate, island-style amenities.

2. Qatar

Qatar ranks second with a composite score of 50.52, distinguished by its high density of luxury properties among 280 total hotels. Known for its blend of affordability and sophistication, Qatar’s hotel offerings range from budget-friendly two-star stays at $43.92 per night to five-star options averaging $237.67 per night.

3. Japan

Japan, coming in third with a composite score of 49.46, is particularly noted for its budget-friendly options. Its affordability score of 100 reflects the country’s commitment to offering high-quality stays at reasonable costs. With an average nightly rate of only $28.42 for two-star hotels, Japan stands out as an accessible destination with quality offerings across price points. Hotels like ONE@Tokyo, starting at $92 per night, and Wat Hotel & Spa Hida Takayama, at $56 per night, allows travelers to experience Japan’s charm without straining their wallets.

The full list of the best hotels in the world