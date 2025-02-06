Here’s why a desert safari in Dubai should be on your travel bucket list

Table of Contents Table of Contents Desert Safari Dubai ride Dinner at the camp Bedouin camp activities What I wish I knew before Platinum Heritage Safari Choosing a Dubai Desert Safari

From luxurious shopping malls to modern architecture, Dubai has much to see and explore for travelers. Attracting over 16 million international tourists annually, Dubai is known worldwide as a hub for business, culture, and unmatched luxury. Yet, before the city we know today was built, Dubai was nothing more than miles and miles of desert sand. A simple online image search will show you dozens of before and after photos that will completely blow your mind.

Located just an hour from the city, the desert remains and is ready to be explored by visitors interested to see what the desert is really like. While most of your trip’s itinerary will encompass city sightseeing, such as visiting the Burj Khalifa, visiting the desert is a refreshing and authentic experience you can’t miss on a trip to Dubai. Here’s why a desert safari in Dubai is worth adding to your travel bucket list.

Desert Safari Dubai ride

My desert safari in Dubai began with a pick-up at my hotel by my tour guide. As we drove from the city to the desert (approximately one hour, depending on which hotels are involved in the pick-up process), I noticed a significant shift in landscape from city skyscrapers to miles and miles of desert. Throughout the car ride, I learned endless interesting facts about Dubai, such as camel hospitals in the United Arab Emirates. (Yes, really).

Once we arrived at the Dubai Desert Conservation Reserve (DDCR), traditional headscarves were provided to protect us from the sand and wind. Guides will help wrap the scarves appropriately, so don’t worry if you don’t know how. From here, we embarked on a one-hour adventure in a vintage Land Rover. The experience was indeed unlike anything I’ve seen before. As someone prone to motion sickness, I had no issues with the bumps and curves of the adventure. It was just the “right” level of thrill and enjoyment.

As you ride through the Conservation Reserve, tour guides will pull over to the side to point out significant sights. If you’re lucky, you’ll spot an Arabian Oryx, known for its distinctive white coat. We also spotted multiple Arabian Gazelles and Sand Gazelles. It wasn’t until I was at this point of the tour that I truly felt that “I’m nowhere near home” feeling you get when you’re traveling to new countries.

Dinner at the camp

The one-hour desert excursion is only the start of the journey as part of the Platinum Heritage Safari experience. Following the falcon show, the group will return to the vintage Land Rover and head to the Bedouin camp. Upon arrival at the camp, I was greeted with sweet juice, coffee, and an Arabic date to snack on. The camp is where you’ll remain for the rest of the evening and enjoy various other activities. Built out of natural wood and stone and nestled in the Royal Desert retreat, the atmosphere was relaxed and authentic, setting the tone for a wonderful evening with Emirati cuisine and immersive entertainment.

Underneath the tents scattered on the camp’s perimeter are where guests are served an authentic Arabian meal. The delicious multi-course meal started with Shorbad Adas soup, a lentil soup that is a regional favorite throughout the winter months. Our tour guide encouraged us to crumble the bread, just made in front of us, within the soup — an authentic way of enjoying Shorbad Adas soup.

Next, we were served a variety of appetizers, such as lamb and beef Kibbeh, Baba Ganoush, Hummus, and a variety of salads. The main course was served buffet-style and included various options such as Lamb Ouzi, Charcoal Grilled Chicken, and even the chance to try camel meat. I wasn’t daring enough to try camel meat (which I’ve heard tastes like a mix of chicken and beef), but I did try the warmed camel milk instead.

Bedouin camp activities

The center of the camp, prepared with comfy floor sets, was open for lounging and relaxing between meal courses. It is also the location for the stargazing session and Shisha after dinner. In between each course of the meal, interactive entertainment took place in the center of the camp. Guests were encouraged to take part in the drum shows, creating an immersive experience that truly made the experience stand out in mind. A traditional henna tattoo artist was also available.

My two favorite Bedouin camp activities were coffee making and the camel rides. Inside the tent, a staff member demonstrated how Arabian coffee is made. As a coffee lover, I was thrilled to participate in this interactive experience. I even got to mix the spoon and watch the beans roast on the open flame.

Besides the desert ride and coffee making, the camel rides were another highlight of my experience. The staff eased my concerns and helped me safely hop on the camel, guiding each part of the experience. I thought this part of the night would be scary, yet it turned out to be one of the coolest parts of the evening.

What I wish I knew before Platinum Heritage Safari

Even if you’ve thoroughly read the website for the experience before you begin (I know I did), it’s hard to prepare for anything for the first time when you don’t know what to expect. First and foremost, think carefully about how you dress for this experience. Sunglasses are necessary to protect your eyes from the sun and serve as a barrier to the sand blowing throughout the desert. Closed-toe shoes are essential, too. I recommend wearing an old pair, as they may get ruined by the coloring of the sand (I learned the hard way wearing my new Allbirds)

The ride from the hotels in Dubai can exceed one hour and may include stops at various hotels to pick up other guests. I wish I’d held back on drinking a ton of water during the ride, as there are limited bathroom opportunities throughout the experience. Additionally, you’ll need to toss any plastic water bottles you bring or leave them in the car. No plastic is allowed inside the Dubai Desert Conservation Reserve. Instead, each guest is provided a stainless steel water bottle to bring on the journey.

Choosing a Dubai Desert Safari

Platinum Heritage is one of many tour companies offering desert packages similar to those in Dubai. However, the Platinum Heritage tour differs from others in that it focuses on sustainable tourism. Unlike other tour companies, Platinum Heritage is the first and only company to offer wildlife drives instead of dune bashing. As per the company’s website, dune bashing harms the desert environment, affecting both vegetation and wildlife in the area. If you’re looking for a crazy dune-bashing experience, this likely isn’t the tour for you. However, if you care to experience the desert respectfully, this perfect, milder tour gives you an authentic desert experience.