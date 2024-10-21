 Skip to main content
A second Sphere venue is in the works

The Abu Dhabi Sphere is set to mirror the 20,000-capacity Sphere in Las Vegas.

Sphere
Sphere Entertainment

Sphere Entertainment Co. is expanding its groundbreaking entertainment concept overseas, partnering with the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT) to bring the world’s second Sphere to the United Arab Emirates. Following the success of the first Sphere, which debuted in Las Vegas in September 2023, the new venue in Abu Dhabi promises to elevate entertainment in the region.

Set to mirror the 20,000-capacity Sphere in Las Vegas, the Abu Dhabi venue will offer an immersive experience, blending cutting-edge technology with live performances, concerts, and events. 

“We are excited to bring Sphere to Abu Dhabi in partnership with Sphere Entertainment, providing our residents and visitors with an extraordinary new form of entertainment,” said H.E. Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of DCT Abu Dhabi. “Sphere Abu Dhabi will seamlessly integrate advanced technology with captivating storytelling, creating unforgettable memories for everyone who visits.”

The success of the Las Vegas Sphere

Sphere
Sphere Entertainment

Investors are hopeful that the Abu Dhabi Sphere will generate just as much success as the Las Vegas Sphere. After four years of construction and a $2.3 billion investment, the Las Vegas Sphere made its highly anticipated debut in September 2023 with a 40-show residency by rock legends U2. The structure, towering 366 feet tall and spanning 516 feet wide, boasts the world’s largest LED screen and has quickly become one of the most sought-after entertainment venues.

Since opening, the Las Vegas Sphere has hosted a variety of performances, from Phish to The Eagles, with plans for more artists to join in recent months. The Sphere has also proven to be a financial success, reporting $151.2 million in revenues for the fiscal 2024 fourth quarter, with $74.5 million generated from 208 Sphere Experience performances and $58.4 million from event-related activities.

Embrace the season with the best places to visit in November
These destinations come alive in November.
Provence France

While November might seem cold and dreary to some, especially in the northern part of the country, it’s actually one of the perfect times to explore certain destinations around the world. Whether you’re after sunny tropical beaches or charming European cities wrapped in a cozy autumnal glow, there are plenty of places that truly shine during this month. Whether you’re looking for a warm escape or craving a cultural experience without the crowds that dominate the popular summer travel season, keep reading for our list of the best places to visit in November and get those travel plans on the books.
The best places for a November vacation
Provence, France

Visiting Provence in November is a great idea if you want to experience the charm of southern France without the summer crowds. The fall season brings cooler temperatures, fewer tourists, and lower hotel prices, making it easier to book last-minute stays. 

Going to Olympic National Park? This winterizing adjustment could affect your trip
Mount Olympic National Park makes plans to winterize. Here's what you need to know.
A view of Lake Crescent at the Olympic National Park.

Olympic National Park crews are set to remove the temporary bridge on the North Shore Quinault Road on October 23, 2024. Installed during the summer of 2023, this temporary bridge was constructed to help mitigate the strain on a failing culvert located just north of the intersection between North Shore and South Shore Roads. Unfortunately, park crews have determined that it likely won’t hold up against the harsh winter weather conditions expected in the coming months.
What does this mean for fall and winter travelers to Olympic National Park?

The National Park Service (NPS) reports that this removal will temporarily split the Quinault Loop Drive into two separate out-and-back routes for the duration of the winter season. While this change will impact local travel, visitors can still reach the Graves Creek area by using the South Shore Road.

Ghurka’s new collection puts modern spin on classic bags
Ghurka's new collection puts a stylish spin on travel bags
man standing by wall with a suitcase and a bag

Ghurka, the renowned American luxury leather goods maker, has just launched its most significant collection in years – the City Collection. Known for its exceptional craftsmanship and timeless designs, Ghurka has built a reputation for creating beautiful, functional pieces that stand the test of time. Now, the brand is blending its rich heritage with a contemporary twist in this exciting new release.
The City Collection by Ghurka

The City Collection features a unique combination of Ghurka's signature smooth-saddle leather, inspired by the Regimental British Army, and high-performance Italian nylon fabric. This fusion of materials gives the collection a fresh, modern edge while maintaining the durability and luxury Ghurka is famous for. 

