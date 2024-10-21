The Abu Dhabi Sphere is set to mirror the 20,000-capacity Sphere in Las Vegas.

Sphere Entertainment Co. is expanding its groundbreaking entertainment concept overseas, partnering with the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT) to bring the world’s second Sphere to the United Arab Emirates. Following the success of the first Sphere, which debuted in Las Vegas in September 2023, the new venue in Abu Dhabi promises to elevate entertainment in the region.

Set to mirror the 20,000-capacity Sphere in Las Vegas, the Abu Dhabi venue will offer an immersive experience, blending cutting-edge technology with live performances, concerts, and events.

“We are excited to bring Sphere to Abu Dhabi in partnership with Sphere Entertainment, providing our residents and visitors with an extraordinary new form of entertainment,” said H.E. Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of DCT Abu Dhabi. “Sphere Abu Dhabi will seamlessly integrate advanced technology with captivating storytelling, creating unforgettable memories for everyone who visits.”

The success of the Las Vegas Sphere

Investors are hopeful that the Abu Dhabi Sphere will generate just as much success as the Las Vegas Sphere. After four years of construction and a $2.3 billion investment, the Las Vegas Sphere made its highly anticipated debut in September 2023 with a 40-show residency by rock legends U2. The structure, towering 366 feet tall and spanning 516 feet wide, boasts the world’s largest LED screen and has quickly become one of the most sought-after entertainment venues.

Since opening, the Las Vegas Sphere has hosted a variety of performances, from Phish to The Eagles, with plans for more artists to join in recent months. The Sphere has also proven to be a financial success, reporting $151.2 million in revenues for the fiscal 2024 fourth quarter, with $74.5 million generated from 208 Sphere Experience performances and $58.4 million from event-related activities.