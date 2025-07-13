From tacos to trails: The ultimate summer travel guide to Yakima, Washington

This might just be the best time of the year to visit Yakima. Positioned in a picturesque slice of Washington wine country, the town of about 100,000 is an easy weekend outing from major PNW cities like Portland and Seattle. The town is perhaps best known for producing copious amounts of beer hops but we’re here to tell you from experience that there are many, many other Yakima draws.

Foodies have their share of great options while hikers and outdoors enthusiasts have a plethora of blue ribbon rivers to fish and trails to explore. This time of year, the weather is dry and warm and the valley is turning out loads of great produce. Moreover, there are arboretums, museums, and tasting rooms to check out, all to the tune of chirping birds and sunny skies.

Here’s how to get the very best out of Yakima.

Taco and Tamale Trail

Is there anything better than a bonafide taco and tamale trail? Probably not. This one features more than two dozen area restaurants, from taco and tamale carts to Mexican restaurants and birrierias. Every establishment has their twist on the signature Mexican dish, treated to various tortilla styles, toppings, and house-made sauces. Even better, you can enter to win prizes as you check in via the app and eat your way across the expansive trail.

Single Hill Brewery

Some of the best IPAs in the bustling west coast brewery circuit can be had at Single Hill Brewing. The place has it all, from a sprawling patio and great to-go selection to friendly service and an excellent downtown location. There’s a bake shop in the morning if you need some breakfast and a cup of delicious Catalyst Coffee and you can return for lunch or dinner to try some standout beers alongside tacos from Javi’s Food Truck. An impressive 24 tap lines are always in action at this prime craft beer establishment. Bonus points if you show up in September for fresh hop IPA season, Christmastime for hop-forward beer lovers.

Little Bake Shop

For a great morning nibble, look no further than Little Bake Shop. Here, you’ll find lovely breads and pastries spotlighting the many tasty things growing in farms and orchards right near by. Think savory breakfast hand pies, cookies like your mom makes, Danishes, quiche, and more. Look out for the occasional pie pop up, wherein the shop makes dessert pies featuring in-season Yakima Valley fruit.

Los Hernandez

Amazing tamales can be found at the only James Beard Award-winning restaurant in Yakima Valley. Los Hernandez has been a local culinary institution since 1990. You really can’t go wrong but look out for spectacular seasonal options like asparagus with pepper jack cheese or cactus tamales. The masa is mesmerizing and the lunch special is a bargain-and-a-half. Dine in and take some with you for the road as you’re going to want extra.

ICY TAI

Thai-style ice cream is the way to go on a warm summer afternoon in Yakima. ICY TAI has all the cool treats you could covet, from bubble tea and gelato to candy crepes. Try the rolled ice cream or get a smoothie. Either way, you’ll be a happy camper at this little shop on the west end of town.

HopTown Wood-Fired Pizza

City’s with great beer tend to have great pizza too. And it’s no wonder, as this pairing is as classic as wine and cheese (and don’t forget beer and cheese). HopTown is a short trek away in hop-centric Donald. Fittingly, there’s a watering hole showcasing lots of local beer and cider and there’s even a small hop farm onsite. The pizza comes from a state-of-the-art oven and there are a number of options that pull from creative assemblages of cheese, proteins, and vegetables.

Activities

An ideal weekend in the Yakima area includes a slew of enriching activities. Pop over to the Yakama Nation and Cultural Museum in Toppenish for a great indigenous and natural history lesson. The exhibits are well-curated and you can even set up a by-appointment guided tour during weekdays.

The American Hop Museum is another cool stop and the only one of its kind in the states. You can check out cool historical equipment and take a deep dive into the some 400-year-old past of the beer hop. In a similar regard, there’s great wine in the neighborhood. Some of our top visits included Dineen Vineyards in Zillah, set on a beautiful piece of land and fully estate in their offerings. VanArnam Vineyards is another fantastic option, with solid pours and a peaceful 30-acre setting. Gilbert Cellars should also be on your list, operating out of a cool modern barn space and dabbling in tasty Gruner Veltliner, crisp Chardonnay, and Carmenere, just to name a few.



There’s great hiking to be done in the vicinity, especially via the trails offered by the Cowiche Canyon Conservancy. The land preservation outfit has a host of great allotments near Yakima that showcase the dramatic beautify of the place. It’s high desert at its finest, with sagebrush and volcanic soil filling the expanses between towering mountain ranges.

Ask around about great mountain biking opportunities if that’s your thing as there’s a lot of open country just outside of town that’s perfect for that. Check out the Yakima Area Arboretum for a tranquil tree-filled escape right in town. When the snow falls on the nearby peaks, White Pass Ski Area is a short drive away, a premiere destination for snow bunnies.



We have to mention fly-fishing as well as the town’s namesake river is a blue ribbon trout stream. There are other quality streams and tributaries in the area but the Yak is the main event, drawing anglers from all over for big hatches and even bigger cutthroat trout. While there’s a lot of water and a drift boat can allow you to cover a lot, some of the best action we’ve had is in the scenic canyon section.

Where to Stay

Some wineries, like VanArnam, offer guests cottages if you’re hoping for the bucolic night or two under starry skies. Another fine option is Hotel Maison, housed in a gorgeous old building right downtown. If you’re on more of a budget, opt for Oxford Suites, located right on the river and short bike ride or drive from most attractions.