This extremely rare Land Rover Defender is a work of art

The Dutch company Firmship might be best known for its yachts and boats, but its design team has recently taken a spin on a different form of transport. They are looking to the land rather than the water, with a partnership with Land Rover to give a Land Rover Defender a trendy new look. The all black and white look pays homage to nautical styling, but with a modern and minimalist edge.

Firmship worked with Studio Job designer Job Smeets on the Defender, giving the car a tough lacquered exterior to handle any conditions and which has a distinctive texture of its own, similar to the lacquer found on construction equipment or public telephone boxes. In other words, it’s built to be tough. But the interior has the comfy luxury you’d expect from a modern car, done in a pallet of pale grey with soft furnishings like the seats and steering wheel.

We’ve rounded up the images of the gorgeous and unique Firmship Defender for you to browse and enjoy at your leisure, sorted into a slideshow. With just 25 of these being made according to Firmship and no price yet announced (but sure to be considerably pricier than a regular Defender), it isn’t likely that you’ll be able to get your hands on one or see it in the wild, but you can take pleasure in the gorgeous images. Click through to view the gallery below.

