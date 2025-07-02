 Skip to main content
Arkonik’s Heritage Works revives the golden age of Land Rover design

Defender purists take heed, the Arkonik World Heritage 90 and 110 are the real deal

By
Marine blue Arkonik Heritage Works 110 parked in an empty warehouse left front three-quarter view.
Arkonik

Land Rover resto-mod company Arkonik Ltd. recently introduced Heritage Works, a line of reimagined Land Rover Defender 90 and 110 models that celebrate the core function, charm, and romance of the iconic Defender. Land Rover discontinued the original Defender in 2016 after 67 years, to the dismay of fans and former owners.

The Arkonik Heritage Works 90 and 110 are old school, built for function and utility rather than luxury, just like the original Defender.

Rubbish, Land Rover still makes a Defender

Light green Arkonik Heritage Works 90 sitting inside an empty warehouse.
Arkonik

Not quite. The second-generation Land Rover Defender debuted in 2021, but to traditionalists, the newer model isn’t the same thing. To many in its legion of fans, the Defender represents adventure, freedom, and independence.

Arkonik, which was founded in 2007, sticks with restored and often-modified original. Many Arkonik vehicles are upgraded to near-fantasy levels to suit the tastes and imaginations of customers. However, the Heritage Works 90 and 110 look like exceedingly well-preserved originals.

Heritage Works 90 and 110

Interior trim of the Arkonkik Heritage Works 90 and 110.
The interior shown above looks the same for the Heritage Works 90 and 110. The primary differences between the two are wheelbase, length, the number of doors, and maximum seating. As Arkonik states in their model description, “Choose the agile 980 for nimble off-road exploration, or the 110 for increased practicality and carrying capacity.” The 90 seats six passengers with four tip-up seats in the rear. The 110 can seat up to eight, depending on options.

The standard powertrain for both the Heritage Works 90 and 110 is a 2.5-liter turbocharged diesel engine with a 5-speed manual transmission. Both models are available with left hand driver or right hand drive.

When you order an Arkonik vehicle, you and the company stay in contact throughout the approximately 12 months from placing the order until delivery. Prices start, appropriately, at $90,000 for the Heritage Works 90 and $110,000 for the Heritage Works 110.

Bruce Brown
Bruce Brown
Former Digital Trends Contributor
A Digital Trends Contributing Editor and Contributor for TheManual.com, Bruce Brown writes e-mobility reviews and covers…
