Indigenous designer Jeremy Arviso creates limited-edition Indian Motorcycle streetwear line

Indian Motorcycle announced a collaboration with well-known indigenous streetwear designer Jeremy Arviso. This limited-edition collection brings together Arviso’s bold style and the adventurous spirit of Indian Motorcycle. The nine-piece lineup celebrates a deep connection to land, community, and tradition.

Why Arviso created the collection

“Creating such a meaningful, modern expression of Native American style with a legendary brand like Indian Motorcycle, is both an honor and a privilege,” Arviso said. “For this collection, I drew inspiration from the brand DNA of Indian Motorcycle, while carefully integrating vibrant color and indigenous visual elements that symbolize movement and direction throughout the collection. Adorned with arrow motifs, each piece embodies a deep connection to land, community, and heritage.”

“Partnering with Jeremy Arviso has been an inspiring journey,” said Aaron Jax, Vice President, Indian Motorcycle, “one that brings deep storytelling to life through meaningful design. The colors and symbols in this collection carry significance, offering our riders a deeper connection to the artistry and traditions of Indigenous Peoples.”

The Arviso streetwear collection

The Arviso streetwear collection features a mix of men’s and women’s T-shirts and tank tops, a hoodie, hats, and a bandana. Every piece draws inspiration from the Sacred Hoop, incorporating the four sacred colors—white, red, black, and yellow—that represent the four directions, seasons, and stages of life.

The limited-edition capsule collection will be available in select dealerships and in limited quantities online at IndianMotorcycle.com. As part of the collaboration, Indian Motorcycle will donate a portion of the sales to Change Labs, a Native-led nonprofit that aims to help the next generation of Native American entrepreneurs grow and thrive.