 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Auto

Indigenous designer Jeremy Arviso creates limited-edition Indian Motorcycle streetwear line

Arivso blends Indian Motorcycle DNA and indigenous visual elements

By
The Jeremy Arviso limited indigenous streetwear collection for Indian Motorcycle.
IMC

Indian Motorcycle announced a collaboration with well-known indigenous streetwear designer Jeremy Arviso. This limited-edition collection brings together Arviso’s bold style and the adventurous spirit of Indian Motorcycle. The nine-piece lineup celebrates a deep connection to land, community, and tradition.

Why Arviso created the collection

A rider wearing Arviso streetwear leaning on an Indian Motorcycle.
IMC

“Creating such a meaningful, modern expression of Native American style with a legendary brand like Indian Motorcycle, is both an honor and a  privilege,” Arviso said. “For this collection, I drew inspiration from the brand DNA of Indian Motorcycle, while carefully integrating vibrant color and  indigenous visual elements that symbolize movement and direction throughout the collection. Adorned with arrow motifs, each piece embodies a deep connection to land, community, and heritage.”

Recommended Videos

“Partnering with Jeremy Arviso has been an inspiring journey,” said Aaron Jax, Vice President, Indian Motorcycle, “one that brings deep storytelling to life through meaningful design. The colors and symbols in this collection carry significance, offering our riders a deeper  connection to the artistry and traditions of Indigenous Peoples.”

Related: 
Upgrade your daily routine with the best smartwatches for men

The Arviso streetwear collection

Two people wearing streetwear by Arviso for Indian Motorcycle.
IMC

The Arviso streetwear collection features a mix of men’s and women’s T-shirts and tank tops, a hoodie, hats, and a bandana. Every piece draws inspiration from the Sacred Hoop, incorporating the four sacred colors—white, red, black, and yellow—that represent the four directions, seasons, and stages of life.

The limited-edition capsule collection will be available in select dealerships and in limited quantities online at IndianMotorcycle.com. As part of the collaboration, Indian Motorcycle will donate a portion of the sales to Change Labs, a Native-led nonprofit that aims to help the next generation of Native American entrepreneurs grow and thrive.

Arviso streetwear on an Indain Motorcycle rider.
IMC
Bruce Brown
Bruce Brown
Former Digital Trends Contributor
A Digital Trends Contributing Editor and Contributor for TheManual.com, Bruce Brown writes e-mobility reviews and covers…
Topics

Editors’ Recommendations

Roland Sands built a custom Indian motorcycle for Twenty One Pilots drummer Josh Dun
A rowdy motorcycle for the passionate Twenty One Pilots drummer
Aaron Boss, Twenty One Pilots drummer Josh Dun, and Roland Sands with Dun's rowdy new Roland Sands Design custom Indian Scout.

Designer and bike builder Roland Sands and RSD created a custom-built motorcycle for Twenty One Pilots drummer Josh Dun. The design project was part of Indian Motorcycle's Forged custom build program. Dun's new bike is based on the latest generation, all-new 2025 Indian Scout.
Why Roland Sands and why Josh Dun?
Josh Dun Gets His Custom Indian Scout
Roland Sands is deeply involved with custom motorcycles and motorcycle racing. His company, Roland Sands Design (RSD), doesn't work exclusively with Indian Motorcycles, but he has been involved with India's FTR flat track racer series and the new Indian Scout. Sands is also a major figure in Hooligan and Superhooligan flat track racing for amateur and advanced amateur racers.

The first two videos of Indian Motorcycle's Forged six-part series feature Sands' custom build for Dun.  The series spotlights interpretations of the new Indian Scout by three custom bike builders.

Read more
Solar launches Eclipse Race Edition lightweight, low-cost electric motorcycle
Lightweight and low cost Solar Eclipse Race Edition electric motorcycle
Solar Eclipse Race Edition electric motorcycle front three quarters of the left side.

Solar Scooters added another low-cost, lightweight e-motorcycle to its existing Eclipse lineup. The Eclipse Race Edition is Solar's most powerful electric motorcycle, with 13,000 watts of peak power output, 65 mph top speed, and up to 70 miles of range per charge. The Solar Eclipse Race Edition e-motorcycle is also budget-friendly, starting at $6,795.
Why the Solar Eclipse Race Edition e-motorcycle matters

The Eclipse Race Edition is one of a small group of electric motorcycle market disrupters, but it's not alone. As with automobiles, motorcycle electrification is taking various implementations. Many e-bikes are available today, including some resembling motorcycles, except that e-bikes have pedals while motorcycles do not.

Read more
Indian Motorcycle, Roland Sands Design collaborate on special edition 2024 FTR x RSD Super Hooligan
The chance to own an updated motorcycle icon
2024 Indian FTR x RSD Super Hooligan parked in front of Bike Shed store with a person leaning against metal fence looking directly at the camera.

 

Blatant understatement follows: Indian Motorcycle released a limited-edition bike for fun rides on streets and tracks. The 2024 Indian FTR x RSD Super Hooligan is not solely a dual-purpose motorcycle. Instead, it's a styled, performance-tweaked Indian FTR R Carbon model that represents the unrestrained spirit and joy of motorcycling. Even the FTR x RSD Super Hooligan model name has iconic references to American motorcycling.

Read more