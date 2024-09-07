 Skip to main content
The 2025 Indian Scout: Ready for its second century

Indian Motorcycle's best-seller is built to be customized

By
2025 Indian Motorcycle Sport Scout 101 parked in front of a concrete wall right rear three-quarter view.
Indian Motorcycle Co. / Indian Motorcycle Co.

Indian Motorcycle Company redesigned and upgraded the Indian Scout V-Twin cruiser from the frame to the engine for 2025. Indian sold the first Scout production model in 1920, so the Scout has a ton of history, including great success as a racing bike in the 1920s and 1930s. The 2025 Scout is available in five distinct models and three trim levels, allowing Scout fans, old and new, to choose the configuration that best meets their needs and preferences.

The 2025 Scout is even better suited for personalization and customization than earlier editions, an advantage highlighted by Indian Motorcycle’s Forged custom build program. In addition, Indian developed more than 100 accessories for the Scout, sold individually and in collections of accessories for commuters, long-haul trips, overnighters, and cruisers.

Recommended Videos

Two 2025 Indian Motorcycle Sport Scouts with two people standing behind them.
Casual observers and newbies to motorcycling may assume Indian Motorcycle mainly builds large touring bikes, such as the limited-edition Roadmaster Elite.  However, the Scout is Indian’s best-selling model and a gateway motorcycle for many riders who later buy larger Indian touring models.

The Indian Scout: Updates for 2025

Riders on two Indian Motor Cycle Super Scouts parked by the water with lake and rocky shore in the background.
A ground-up such as the 2025 Scout means every element of the motorcycle is considered and evaluated. Two major updates for 2025 include the frame and engine. The new steel tube frame maintains the Scout’s classic style and provides a base for customization. The new SpeedPlus engine is a 1250 cc liquid-cooled V-Twin that pumps up to 111 horsepower and 82 lb-ft of torque. The 2025 Scouts have electronic fuel injection and six-speed transmission.

Indian kept the Scout’s seat to a low 25.6 inches for rider comfort and confidence. All Scouts now include ABS brakes and new LED lighting. The three most basic models, the Scout Bobber, Scout Classic, and Sport Scout have a new analog gauge that now includes a fuel level and fuel economy indicators.

2025 Indian Scout: Models and trims

2025 Indian Motorcycle Sport Scout 101 with vintage 101 Scout.
With five 2025 Indian Scout models and three trim levels, before even getting to the options and accessories list for even more personalization, Indian smoothed the decision process to find the Scout that ticks your specific boxes. Price matters, but from the least expensive Bobber with standard trim to the top-of-the-line 101 Scout, it ranges from $12,999 to $16,999. So, that’s not a huge price bump to get the top model if it suits your style.

The 2025 models listed below in the starting price order include the Scout Bobber, Sport Scout, Scout Classic, Super Scout, and 101 Scout. The Super Scout and 101 Scout have only one trim, the top-level Limited + Tech.

Standard Trim, available only with the Bobber, Sport, and Classic models, includes basic performance, comfort, and tech features such as ABS braking, LED lighting, and the new analog fuel gauge.

Limited Trim, also available with the Bobber, Sport, and Classic, is a $700 upgrade with traction control, cruise control, a USB charging port, and three selectable ride modes: Sport, Standard, and Tour. The ride modes adjust throttle response and can be modified to the rider’s preference. Limited trim models also have unique badging.

Limited+Tech trim, the only way to buy a Super Scout or 101 Scout, is a $1,700 upcharge from the standard trim. The Limited + Tech Trim adds a 4-inch round digital touchscreen display with turn-by-turn navigation and route planning, weather and traffic overlays, ride data, and more. The digital display and Indian’s Ride Command connect to additional accessory services like a bike locator. The Limited + Tech trim also includes keyless ignition.

2025 Indian Scout Bobber

2025 Indian Motorcycle Scout Bobber parked by a restaurant right rear three-quarter view.
2025 Scout Bobber with Standard trim starts at $12,999
2025 Scout Bobber with Limited trim starts at $13,699
2025 Scout Bobber with Limited + Tech trim starts at $14,699

Scout Bobber | The All-New Indian Scout

The 2025 Scout Bobber is stripped down and blacked out for an aggressive look. True to its iconic style, it has chopped fenders, a solo seat, a low stance two-inch suspension, a small headlight nacelle, and bar-end mirrors.

2025 Indian Sport Scout


2025 Sport Scout with Standard trim starts at $13,499
2025 Sport Scout with Limited trim starts at $14,199
2025 Sport Scout with Limited + Tech trim starts at $15,199

Super Scout | The All-New Indian Scout

The 2025 Sport Scout bumps up the aggressive look a bit. It keeps the blacked-out engine and exhaust but with more traditional fenders and six-inch risers. The Sport model has a sport-style seat, a quarter fairing for added wind protection, and a larger, 19-inch front wheel.

2025 Indian Scout Classic

2025 Indian Motorcycle Scout Classic parked on brick parking lot in front of a brick office builgin and silos right profile view.
2025 Scout Classic with Standard trim starts at $13,599
2025 Scout Classic with Limited trim starts at $14,699
2025 Scout Classic with Limited + Tech trim starts at $15,699

Scout Classic | The All-New Indian Scout

The 2025 Scout Classic nods to the Indian Motorcycle’s heritage with chrome accents and exhaust with chrome laced wheels, Indian flared fenders, and a relaxed rider geometry.

2025 Indian Super Scout

2025 Indian Super Scout parked on pavement with a lake and mountains in the background right profile view.
2025 Super Scout with Limited + Tech trim starts at $16,499

Super Scout | The All-New Indian Scout

For riders who want to tour, the 2025 Super Scout is the model to check out. Standard equipment includes saddlebags, a quick-release windshield, and a passenger pillion. The Super Scout’s three-inch suspension travel eases the ride on longer trips.

2025 Indian 101 Scout

2025 Indian Motorcycle Sport Scout 101 parked in front of a concrete wall right rear three-quarter view.
2025 101 Scout with Limited + Tech trim starts at $16,599

101 Scout | The All-New Indian Scout

Indian focused on maximizing handling performance with the 2025 101 Scout. Featured components include adjustable rear shocks and front forks, plus dual-disc Brembo brakes. The 101 Scout has a gunfighter-style solo seat, six-inch suspension risers, and motocross handlebars.

Forged – Indian Motorcycle’s custom build program

When Indian Motorcycle embarked on the 2025 Scout redesign, customization was a headline goal. Forged is a YouTube series that highlights top custom motorcycle builders and their creations for well-known bike-loving musicians.

2025 Indian Scout custom by Roland Sands for Josh Dun

Roland Sands Forged custom Indian Scout for Josh Dun.
Roland Sands, the founder of Roland Sands Designs, hosts the Forged series. Sands builds and races motorcycles, nad is a major force in Hooligan Flat Track Racing.

Josh Dun Gets His Custom Indian Scout

Famed Indian Motorcycle racer Ed Kretz inspired Sands as he built a custom 2025 Sport Scout for 21 Pilots drummer Josh Dun.

2025 Indian Scout custom by Brittney Olsen for Nikki Lane

Nikki Lane's Custom Scout by Brittney Olsen.
20th Century Racing founder Brittney Olsen races motorcycles and specializes in building and restoring vintage bikes.

Nikki Lane Meets Her Custom Indian Scout

Brittney Olsen created a vintage-inspired custom Super Scout build for singer-songwriter Nikki Lane.

2025 Indian Scout custom by Ronna Norén for Mikkey Dee

Mikkey Dee's custom Scout.
Unique Custom Cycles founders Ronna and Benna Norén, based in Sweden, have built custom motorcycles since the 1980s.

Mikkey Dee Gets Loud With His Custom Indian Scout

Ronna Norén designed a chopper-style custom build based on a 2025 Sport Scout for Scorpions drummer Mikkey Dee.

Bruce Brown
Bruce Brown
A Digital Trends Contributing Editor and Contributor for TheManual.com, Bruce Brown writes e-mobility reviews and covers…
