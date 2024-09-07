Indian Motorcycle's best-seller is built to be customized

Indian Motorcycle Company redesigned and upgraded the Indian Scout V-Twin cruiser from the frame to the engine for 2025. Indian sold the first Scout production model in 1920, so the Scout has a ton of history, including great success as a racing bike in the 1920s and 1930s. The 2025 Scout is available in five distinct models and three trim levels, allowing Scout fans, old and new, to choose the configuration that best meets their needs and preferences.

The 2025 Scout is even better suited for personalization and customization than earlier editions, an advantage highlighted by Indian Motorcycle’s Forged custom build program. In addition, Indian developed more than 100 accessories for the Scout, sold individually and in collections of accessories for commuters, long-haul trips, overnighters, and cruisers.

Casual observers and newbies to motorcycling may assume Indian Motorcycle mainly builds large touring bikes, such as the limited-edition Roadmaster Elite. However, the Scout is Indian’s best-selling model and a gateway motorcycle for many riders who later buy larger Indian touring models.

The Indian Scout: Updates for 2025



A ground-up such as the 2025 Scout means every element of the motorcycle is considered and evaluated. Two major updates for 2025 include the frame and engine. The new steel tube frame maintains the Scout’s classic style and provides a base for customization. The new SpeedPlus engine is a 1250 cc liquid-cooled V-Twin that pumps up to 111 horsepower and 82 lb-ft of torque. The 2025 Scouts have electronic fuel injection and six-speed transmission.

Indian kept the Scout’s seat to a low 25.6 inches for rider comfort and confidence. All Scouts now include ABS brakes and new LED lighting. The three most basic models, the Scout Bobber, Scout Classic, and Sport Scout have a new analog gauge that now includes a fuel level and fuel economy indicators.

2025 Indian Scout: Models and trims



With five 2025 Indian Scout models and three trim levels, before even getting to the options and accessories list for even more personalization, Indian smoothed the decision process to find the Scout that ticks your specific boxes. Price matters, but from the least expensive Bobber with standard trim to the top-of-the-line 101 Scout, it ranges from $12,999 to $16,999. So, that’s not a huge price bump to get the top model if it suits your style.

The 2025 models listed below in the starting price order include the Scout Bobber, Sport Scout, Scout Classic, Super Scout, and 101 Scout. The Super Scout and 101 Scout have only one trim, the top-level Limited + Tech.

Standard Trim, available only with the Bobber, Sport, and Classic models, includes basic performance, comfort, and tech features such as ABS braking, LED lighting, and the new analog fuel gauge.

Limited Trim, also available with the Bobber, Sport, and Classic, is a $700 upgrade with traction control, cruise control, a USB charging port, and three selectable ride modes: Sport, Standard, and Tour. The ride modes adjust throttle response and can be modified to the rider’s preference. Limited trim models also have unique badging.

Limited+Tech trim, the only way to buy a Super Scout or 101 Scout, is a $1,700 upcharge from the standard trim. The Limited + Tech Trim adds a 4-inch round digital touchscreen display with turn-by-turn navigation and route planning, weather and traffic overlays, ride data, and more. The digital display and Indian’s Ride Command connect to additional accessory services like a bike locator. The Limited + Tech trim also includes keyless ignition.

2025 Indian Scout Bobber



2025 Scout Bobber with Standard trim starts at $12,999

2025 Scout Bobber with Limited trim starts at $13,699

2025 Scout Bobber with Limited + Tech trim starts at $14,699



2025 Indian Sport Scout



2025 Sport Scout with Standard trim starts at $13,499

2025 Sport Scout with Limited trim starts at $14,199

2025 Sport Scout with Limited + Tech trim starts at $15,199



2025 Indian Scout Classic



2025 Scout Classic with Standard trim starts at $13,599

2025 Scout Classic with Limited trim starts at $14,699

2025 Scout Classic with Limited + Tech trim starts at $15,699



2025 Indian Super Scout



2025 Super Scout with Limited + Tech trim starts at $16,499



2025 Indian 101 Scout



2025 101 Scout with Limited + Tech trim starts at $16,599



Forged – Indian Motorcycle’s custom build program

When Indian Motorcycle embarked on the 2025 Scout redesign, customization was a headline goal. Forged is a YouTube series that highlights top custom motorcycle builders and their creations for well-known bike-loving musicians.

2025 Indian Scout custom by Roland Sands for Josh Dun



Roland Sands, the founder of Roland Sands Designs, hosts the Forged series. Sands builds and races motorcycles, nad is a major force in Hooligan Flat Track Racing.



2025 Indian Scout custom by Brittney Olsen for Nikki Lane



20th Century Racing founder Brittney Olsen races motorcycles and specializes in building and restoring vintage bikes.



2025 Indian Scout custom by Ronna Norén for Mikkey Dee



Unique Custom Cycles founders Ronna and Benna Norén, based in Sweden, have built custom motorcycles since the 1980s.

