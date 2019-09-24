Few companies are as emblematic of America’s century-plus motorcycle history as Indian. Founded in 1901, the Minneapolis-based bike builder has produced some of the most iconic two-wheelers ever. Now, it’s celebrating its impressive 100-year history with an all-new series of Scout bikes for 2020.

Indian’s first Scout rolled off the assembly line in 1919 for the 1920 model year. It would go on to become one of the most recognizable and important bikes in American motorcycle history. The Scout 100th Anniversary Model is a heritage-inspired design that pays homage to its legacy. Indian pulled styling inspiration from the original Scout, most notably the classic Indian Motorcycle Red paint scheme with Anniversary Gold trim and color-matched badging. Authentic design elements include a desert tan leather solo saddle seat, black wire wheels, beach bars, a luggage rack, and just the right amount of chrome accents. A punchy, liquid-cooled, 69-cubic-inch V-Twin engine delivers 100-horsepower for plenty of passing power. The limited-edition, flagship model starts at nearly $16,000, and only 750 units will be available.

Also new for 2020 is the Scout Bobber Twenty, an upgraded Scout that revives the classic style of Indian’s 1920 Model G-20 Scout. Each of the three available color schemes — Thunder Black, Sagebrush Smoke, and Burnished Metallic — harkens back to the company’s earliest days. Old-school accents include 10-inch Ape Hanger handlebars, wire wheels, a floating saddle, and other chrome and blacked-out finishes.

Beyond these two heritage-inspired models, Indian’s 2020 Scout lineup will also feature the entry-level Scout Sixty, Scout, and Scout Bobber. Every model receives all-new upgrades, including new colors, optional Pirelli tires, and an improved braking system with floating rotors, calipers, and master cylinders. New performance options like a stage 1, 2-into-1 full exhaust system and shorty slip-on muffler kit can increase horsepower by more than 10%. For long-haul riders, touring options include a comfort seat, a solo luggage rack, windshields from two to seven inches, passenger pegs, and semi-rigid quick-release saddlebags.

Indian’s new Scout 2020 lineup is now available at motorcycle dealerships across the United States with a starting price of $8,999 for the entry-level Indian Scout Sixty.

If these new special edition bikes aren’t special enough for you, check out this custom Indian Motorcycle with a legit Traeger barbecue grill sidecar.

