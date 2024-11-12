 Skip to main content
Indian Motorcycle expands 2025 lineup with four new models

Indian offers more choices for newbies with three new Scout Sixty models

By
2025 Indian Motorcycle Roadmaster Elite parked on a gravel parking lot hear the entrance of a motorcycle speed shop .
Courtesy of Indian Motorcycle Company

Indian Motorcycle Company expanded its 2025 lineup with three new accessibly priced Scout Sixty models and a limited-edition ultra-premium Roadmaster Elite flagship model. The new machines join the already announced expanded 2025 Indian Scout lineup. All four will begin to ship to dealers this month.

Indian’s emphasis on the low-priced Scout Sixty shows support for the Scout, the company’s best-selling motorcycle. It also widens the pathway for new riders who don’t need or aren’t ready for the more powerful Scout.

“Our 2025 model year lineup offers new models and updates across the board to serve our ever-growing community of global riders,” said Aaron Jax, Indian Motorcycle vice president. “The new Scout Sixty lineup builds upon our iconic Scout platform and offers a more accessible lineup for riders of all skill levels.”

Meet the 2025 Scout Sixty Models

2025 Indian Motorcycle Scout Sixty model lineup of four models on a concrete patio outside a restaurant.
The three 2025 Scout Sixty models include the Scout Sixty Bobber, Sport Scout Sixty, and Scout Sixty Classic. Each model is available in Standard and Limited trims. The Standard setup includes ABS brakes and LED lighting. Limited trim models add cruise control, traction control, customizable Ride Modes, and a USB charging port.

Scout Sixty Bobber

2025 Indian Scout Sixty Bobber parked on asphalt in front of a restaurant in a vacant parking lot.
The Bobber is a minimalist machine in the bobber style, with a single seat, two-inch suspension, 16-inch five-spoke wheels, and a black headlight. The Scout Sixty Bobber Standard trim starts at $9,999 and $11,699 in Limited trim.

Sport Scout Sixty

2025 Indian Sport Scout Sixty just inside a garage with the garage door partly raised.
The Sport Scout Sixty features mini-ape raised handlebars, a sportbike-style seat, and a quarter fairing to manage wind resistance and rider buffeting. IMC says the Sport has a 19-inch front wheel for better handling. It starts at $11,499 in Standard trim and $12,199 in Limited Trim.

Scout Sixty Classic

2025 Indian Scout Sixty Classic parked on a concrete entry to an empty restaurant.
As its name implies, the Scout Sixty Classic most resembles earlier models. The Classic has traditional Indian flared fenders and plenty of chrome, with a relaxed, low seat height and cast 16-inch wheels. In Standard trim, the Scout Sixty Classic starts at $11,999, and Limited trim Scout Sixty Classic models start at $12,699.

The 2025 Indian Roadmaster Elite limited edition

2025 Indian Motorcycle Roadmaster Elite parked on a gravel parking lot hear the entrance of a motorcycle speed shop .The 2025 Roadmaster Elite is, as it has been in past years, Indian Motorcycle’s chance to demonstrate its skills in styling, rider technology, and rider and passenger comfort. Limited to just 300 units, the Roadmaster Elite is hand-assembled. This edition starts with a silver base coat with a tri-tone Springfield Blue Candy, Black Candy, and Black Candy paint scheme with gold pinstripes and plenty of bright chrome.

The Roadmaster Elite’s audio system sounds fit for a luxury car. It has 12 speakers, each with UnderGlow lighting for visual effect. Creature comfort features include a heated and cooled rider and passenger seat, passenger armrests, and remote-locking saddlebags and trunk. The 2025 Roadmaster Elite starts at $41,999.

