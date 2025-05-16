 Skip to main content
From Baggers to SuperTwins: Harley-Davidson riders clinch victories nationwide

Recent race wins give Harley-Davidson a lot to brag about

By
Harley-Davidson sweeping the winning spots in King of the Bagger racing.
Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson riders have been victorious across major motorcycle racing classes this year. From the King of the Baggers competitions to Super Hooligan and American Flat Track racing, Harley racers have been hogging the winners podiums.

On a recent May weekend, Harley-Davidson X Dynojet Factor Race Team leader Kyle Wyman increased his Championship lead, the Super Hooligan National Championship race winners all rode Harleys, and the AFT SuperTwins class winner rode a Harley-Davidson to victory.

Why racing matters to Harley-Davidson

Chico SuperTwins team winning on Harley-Davidsons in American Flat Track racing.
Motorcycles and racing have always been closely tied, even more than cars. The independence of riding a two-wheeler may empower riders’ competitive spirit, but whatever the root cause, motorcycle companies have capitalized on racing success to build reputations and fuel sales.

Recent Harley-Davidson motorcycle racing wins

Atlanta Super Hooligan Race with Harley-Davidson riders leading.
Harley-Davidson’s Kyle Wyman dominated Sunday’s King of the Baggers race at Road Atlanta, leading every lap after finishing second on Saturday. This victory increased his championship lead to 34 points. Wyman credited his Harley-Davidson Road Glide for the strong performance.

At Road Atlanta, Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 ST riders swept the podium in round two of the 2025 Mission Super Hooligan National Championship. Saddlemen Race Development’s Jake Lewis won both Saturday and Sunday races, extending his championship lead to 20 points.

On Saturday night in Chico, California, Briar Bauman won his third straight Mission AFT SuperTwins flat track race riding a Harley-Davidson XG750R motorcycle at Silver Dollar Speedway. Bauman, racing for Rick Ware Racing/Parts Plus/Latus Motors, now leads the championship by 10 points.

Harley-Davidson and Indian Motorcycles have competed in motorcycle racing since the early 1920s. Harley’s recent successes in three fan-favorite racing series will fuel the competitive spirit of both companies.

Bruce Brown
Bruce Brown
A Digital Trends Contributing Editor and Contributor for TheManual.com, Bruce Brown writes e-mobility reviews and covers…

