The chance to own an updated motorcycle icon

Blatant understatement follows: Indian Motorcycle released a limited-edition bike for fun rides on streets and tracks. The 2024 Indian FTR x RSD Super Hooligan is not solely a dual-purpose motorcycle. Instead, it’s a styled, performance-tweaked Indian FTR R Carbon model that represents the unrestrained spirit and joy of motorcycling. Even the FTR x RSD Super Hooligan model name has iconic references to American motorcycling.

Why the limited edition Indian FTR x RSD Super Hooligan matters

We have to start by breaking down the acronyms. FTR is short for flat-track racing. RSD are the initials for Roland Sands Design. Roland Sands is an American designer specializing in custom motorcycles, parts, and apparel. Super Hooligan is the near-professional class of Hooligan Flat Track Racing. “Hooligan” originally referred to rowdies, rogues, or trouble-makers. Still, Hooligann and Super Hooligan flat-track racing refer to amateur and the very best amateur flat-track racing events and riders.

Roland Sands explained Hooligan and Super Hooligan bike events to me in 2017. Any errors in the following explanation are my fault. Sands was a professional moto racer for ten years who stopped racing with a career count of 32 broken bones and began to build custom racing bikes. Sands opened RSD in 2005.

After World War II, when returning vets, primarily in Southern California, started meeting in the desert to race for fun with regular motorcycles, Hooligan racing became a thing. Hooligan races have been called “run-what-ya-brung” events ever since, meaning no professional race bikes. You raced with the same bike you rode to and from the event.

Roland Sands was involved with Hooligan racing for fun and a love of the sport. When Indian Motorcycle began to get involved in 2015, Sands and RSD riders were in the mix, still having fun and promoting the sport.

Indian FTR bikes are street versions of professional Indian flat-track racing bikes. The FTR R Carbon model is a performance upgrade of the base FTR street motorcycle. Indian Motorcycle and Roland Sands Design collaborated on the performance design elements that comprise the limited edition 2024 FTR x RSD Super Hooligan.

Performance upgrades with the 2024 FTR x RSD Super Hooligan

The FTR x RSD Super Hooligan sports graphics, colors, team sponsors’ logos, and even number plates are authentic to Indian flat-track racing motorcycles. The bike looks great, I think, but that’s the “show” part of the limited edition. The “go” features start with fully adjustable Öhlins inverted front forks and a rear piggyback shock. Dual disc Brembo brakes boost the Super Hooligan’s brake force, and an Akrapovič muffler and heat shield add protection and change the exhaust sound.

How to own an iconic FTR x RSD Super Hooligan

Indian Motorcycle is shipping the FTR x RSD Super Hooligan to dealers in the U.S. and Canada. Limited to just 300 units, the FTR x RSD Super Hooligan starts at $18,499. Indian’s limited edition motorcycles, such as the 2024 Roadmaster Elite, are often snapped up by collectors, the company says, so check for availability with Indian Motorcycle dealerships in your area. With such restricted availability, if you want to capture the spirit exemplified by this bike, you may need to travel a distance to pick one up after you’ve secured it with the dealer. But then you can always have the adventure of riding it home.

