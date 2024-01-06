 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Auto

Harley-Davidson rolls out new 2024 Nightster Special, Low Rider ST, and Pan America 1250 Special

Which motorcycle is your favorite?

Bruce Brown
By
Two people in front of a log building getting ready to ride 2024 Harley-Davidson touring motorcycles.
Harley-Davidson / Harley-Davidson

Ahead of the reveal of its entire lineup of new motorcycles, Harley-Davidson released information on three 2024 models available now at Harley-Davidson dealerships. This early look features cruiser, touring, and adventure touring bikes, three of the most popular types of motorcycles.

The remainder of the 2024 models will be introduced on January 24 with the newest Harley-Davidson sport bikes and trikes and additional cruisers, touring, and adventure touring motorcycles. Harley-Davidson will reveal this year’s Custom Vehicle Operations (CVO) limited production of 2024 models on that same date.

2024 Harley-Davidson Nightster cruiser motorcycle parked in an alley outside a brick building.
Harley-Davidson / Harley-Davidson

2024 Harley-Davidson Nightster Special

The 2024 Nightster Special is the first model released from Harley-Davidson’s cruiser lineup. Powered by a Revolution Max 975 engine, a liquid-cooled V-twin rated at 91 hp, and 72 ft-lb of torque, the Nightster Special is tuned for low-end through mid-range power. You can choose from the Nightster Special’s three presets for Road, Rain, and Sport performance modes or configure your preferences with a custom mode preset. The Nightster has a six-speed transmission.

Rider on a 2024 Harley-Davidson Nightster cruiser motorcycle driving by a building with all-glass walls.
Harley-Davidson / Harley-Davidson

SHOWA Dual Bending Valve conventional forks up front pair with adjustable dual-outboard emulsion technology shocks in the rear for a smooth, controlled ride. The 2024 Nightster Special has standard anti-lock brakes, traction control, drag-torque slip control, and tire pressure monitoring.

Recommended Videos

The 2024 Nightster Special is available at Harley-Davidson dealers now, starting at $13,499. Tank color choices include Billiard Gray, Baja Orange, Red Rock, and Black Denim.

2024 Harley-Davidson Low Rider ST parked on grass under the support structures of an elevated roadway or bridge.
Harley-Davidson / Harley-Davidson

2024 Harley-Davidson Low Rider ST

For 2024, the Harley-Davidson Low Rider ST combines a frame-mounted fairing with saddlebags on this touring motorcycle powered by the Milwaukee-Eight 117 engine. This air and oil-colled motor produces 103 hp and 125 ft-lb of torque. A high-flow exhaust system and tuned Heavy Breather air intake support the 117’s power delivery.

Two suited-up riders wearing helmets standing with 2024 Harley-Davidson Low Rider ST motorcycles with the setting sun in the background.
Harley-Davidson / Harley-Davidson

In addition to the traditional-designed fairing, the Low Rider ST has a supportive deep solo seat, high handlebars, and removable saddlebags. Available at Harley-Davidson dealerships now, the 2024 Low Rider ST starts at $23,399 and is available in Billiard Gray,  Vivid Black, and Red Rock.

2024 Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 Special motorcycle parked by a pond with sloping hills in the background.
Harley-Davidson / Harley-Davidson

2024 Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 Special

Adventure touring motorcycles continue to be one of the fastest-growing segments. The 2024 Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 Special is available now at Harley-Davidson dealerships for customization or to ride in the base configuration for on and off-road travels. The Pan America’s Revolution Max 1250 engine puts out 150 hp and 95 ft-lb of torque.

Two riders on 2024 Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 Special motorcycles driving through water about to climb a sloping hill
Harley-Davidson / Harley-Davidson

Standard rider safety enhancements with the Pan America 1250 Special include anti-lock brakes, electronically linked front and rear brakes, traction control, and drag-torque slip control with cornering enhancement for all four systems, plus wheel lift mitigation, vehicle hold control, and tire pressure monitoring. User-selectable ride modes include two off-road pre-programmed settings in addition to Sport, Road, and Rain.

The 2024 Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 Special starts at $19,999. Available colors include Billiard Gray, Vivid Black, Alpine Green, and Red Rock/Birch White. Cast wheels are standard, but optional laced wheels are also available. Other options and accessories include a variety of cases, seats, and performance and protection upgrades.

Editors' Recommendations

Bruce Brown
Bruce Brown
Digital Trends Contributing Editor Bruce Brown is a member of the Smart Homes and Cars teams. He also writes technology news…
2024 Polaris 3-wheeler model lineup features performance-inspired Slingshot Roush Edition
2024 Polaris Slingshot adds power to styling pizazz.
2024 Polaris Slingshot ROUSH Edition on a city street driving straight toward the viewer.

The Polaris 3-wheel Slingshot has always been a "Look-at-me" statement vehicle. It's also a ton of fun to drive. The 2024 Slingshot model lineup maintains its attention-getting edge, adding to the funmobile's livability and performance capabilities.
Polaris makes it easy to customize your Slingshot with a wide selection of accessories. Notable new Slingshot accessories include top and rear panel options for more excellent protection from the elements. Driving a Slingshot is an open-air experience. State laws vary, but some states classify the three-wheeler as a motorcycle and require that drivers and passengers wear helmets. Equipping your Slingshot with a top provides a modicum of protection from the baking sun and heavy rain. Add a back panel; you'll also have less head and helmet buffeting from the wind.

The 2024 Slingshot Roush Edition brings upgraded performance to the platform with upgraded Brembo brakes, a race car-style steering wheel, and brand-specific styling elements.

Read more
The Tesla Cybertruck takes on a Lamborghin Urus, and the results left us torn
Lamborghini or Tesla, Who is the Fastest?
Tesla Cybertruck vs Lamborghini Urus

Tesla Cybertruck v Lamborghini Urus: DRAG RACE

For those that are in a rush, skip ahead to the 3:00 minute mark to see the races begin.

Read more
The Rolls Royce Spectre starts at $422,750 with a range of up to 291 miles
The Rolls Royce Spectre is the most luxurious EV ever made with a price tag of $422,750.
Rolls Royce Spectre EV parked outside

The Rolls Royce Spectre is one of the most anticipated EVs coming out this year. It’s almost as quick as the Rolls Royce Wraith Coupe, with an acceleration of 0 to 60 mph in 4.4 seconds! In fact, it’s the most aerodynamic car ever built by Rolls Royce. But what makes it special as a top-of-the-range luxurious car is that it doesn’t make any noise or vibrations since it’s an electric vehicle — a feat that the founder of Rolls Royce thought would make the perfect luxury car, but it was impractical at the time. Of course, you probably wouldn’t notice such distractions in the backseat of a gas-powered Rolls Royce, but the Spectre takes it to the next level.

Rolls Royce Spectre is the “spiritual successor” of the Phantom Coupe 
The Rolls Royce Spectre is designed to take after the Phantom Coupe that was discontinued in 2016. However, the Spectre is slightly more powerful than the Phantom Coupe, with a dual electric powertrain that can produce up to 584 horsepower. It also comes with a 102-kWh battery that can deliver a range of up to 291 miles on the standard model with 22-inch wheels. This is almost similar to the range of the BMW i7 M70.

Read more