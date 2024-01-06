Which motorcycle is your favorite?

Ahead of the reveal of its entire lineup of new motorcycles, Harley-Davidson released information on three 2024 models available now at Harley-Davidson dealerships. This early look features cruiser, touring, and adventure touring bikes, three of the most popular types of motorcycles.

The remainder of the 2024 models will be introduced on January 24 with the newest Harley-Davidson sport bikes and trikes and additional cruisers, touring, and adventure touring motorcycles. Harley-Davidson will reveal this year’s Custom Vehicle Operations (CVO) limited production of 2024 models on that same date.

2024 Harley-Davidson Nightster Special

The 2024 Nightster Special is the first model released from Harley-Davidson’s cruiser lineup. Powered by a Revolution Max 975 engine, a liquid-cooled V-twin rated at 91 hp, and 72 ft-lb of torque, the Nightster Special is tuned for low-end through mid-range power. You can choose from the Nightster Special’s three presets for Road, Rain, and Sport performance modes or configure your preferences with a custom mode preset. The Nightster has a six-speed transmission.

SHOWA Dual Bending Valve conventional forks up front pair with adjustable dual-outboard emulsion technology shocks in the rear for a smooth, controlled ride. The 2024 Nightster Special has standard anti-lock brakes, traction control, drag-torque slip control, and tire pressure monitoring.

Recommended Videos

The 2024 Nightster Special is available at Harley-Davidson dealers now, starting at $13,499. Tank color choices include Billiard Gray, Baja Orange, Red Rock, and Black Denim.

2024 Harley-Davidson Low Rider ST

For 2024, the Harley-Davidson Low Rider ST combines a frame-mounted fairing with saddlebags on this touring motorcycle powered by the Milwaukee-Eight 117 engine. This air and oil-colled motor produces 103 hp and 125 ft-lb of torque. A high-flow exhaust system and tuned Heavy Breather air intake support the 117’s power delivery.

In addition to the traditional-designed fairing, the Low Rider ST has a supportive deep solo seat, high handlebars, and removable saddlebags. Available at Harley-Davidson dealerships now, the 2024 Low Rider ST starts at $23,399 and is available in Billiard Gray, Vivid Black, and Red Rock.

2024 Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 Special

Adventure touring motorcycles continue to be one of the fastest-growing segments. The 2024 Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 Special is available now at Harley-Davidson dealerships for customization or to ride in the base configuration for on and off-road travels. The Pan America’s Revolution Max 1250 engine puts out 150 hp and 95 ft-lb of torque.

Standard rider safety enhancements with the Pan America 1250 Special include anti-lock brakes, electronically linked front and rear brakes, traction control, and drag-torque slip control with cornering enhancement for all four systems, plus wheel lift mitigation, vehicle hold control, and tire pressure monitoring. User-selectable ride modes include two off-road pre-programmed settings in addition to Sport, Road, and Rain.

The 2024 Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 Special starts at $19,999. Available colors include Billiard Gray, Vivid Black, Alpine Green, and Red Rock/Birch White. Cast wheels are standard, but optional laced wheels are also available. Other options and accessories include a variety of cases, seats, and performance and protection upgrades.

Editors' Recommendations