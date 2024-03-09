Express yourself with a work of art you can ride

This year’s Harley-Davidson limited edition motorcycle collections continue to astound us with their details and gorgeous appearance. The latest reveal includes the 2024 Hydra-Glide Revival, a model in the Harley-Davidson Icons Motorcycle Collection, and three models from the 2024 Tobacco Fade Enthusiast Motorcycle Collection.

Why Harley-Davidson motorcycle collections matter

The significance of limited-edition Harley-Davidson motorcycles stems from the blended emphasis on independence, individualism, and personal expression. Going further than personalization, however, motorcycles such as the Harley-Davidsons in this year’s collections represent artistic expression that communicates freedom, adventure, and celebration.

Recommended Videos

There are likely collectors who snap up limited edition Harley-Davidsons for display or for the satisfaction of ownership, but the appeal of these curated semi-custom machines is sufficiently broad that they can elicit smiles and sparkles in the eyes of many who have never ridden a motorcycle, let alone owned a Harley-Davidson.

The 2024 Harley-Davidson Hydra-Glide Revival model

In 1949 Harley-Davidson introduced the Hydra-Glide suspension on its E and F models, which improved road handling, especially at high speeds on the new interstate highway system. FL models also gained a comfortable new saddle, which added to rider comfort. Better roads opened more possibilities to see the country and the Hydra-Glide smoothed the ride.

The 2024 Hydra-Glide Revival model, with a starting price of $24,999, is a limited edition of 1,750 individually numbered motorcycles. This 75th-anniversary model in Redline Red and Birch White has an upright riding position, saddlebags, floorboards, and a detachable windshield. Styled like the original, the bike has a modern Milwaukee-Eight 114 V-Twin with a Screaming Eagle High-Flow air cleaner, a monoshock rear suspension, cruise control, LED lights, and a standard anti-lock braking system (ABS).

2024 Harley-Davidson Tobacco Fade Collection

The Tobacco Fade Collection includes three 2024 Harley-Davidson motorcycles with a distinctive paint treatment. If the painted tanks remind you of sunburst-style guitar finishes, that’s intentional. Celebrating the energy of live rock ‘n roll is the key to understanding the spirit of this collection, which will be limited to 2,000 units of each of the three models in the 2024 Harley-Davidson Tobacco Fade Collection.

2024 Harley-Davidson Low Rider ST Tobacco Fade

Starting at $25,299, the 2024 Harley-Davidson Low Rider ST Tobacco Fade is ready for touing with an upright riding position, hard shell saddlebags, mid-mount foot controls, and a frame-mounted fairing. Standard traction control systems (TCS) and anti-lock braking systems (ABS) help you stay safe and in control. The Milwaukee-Eight 117 V-Twin engine powers the Low Rider ST.

2024 Harley-Davidson Ultra Limited Tobacco Fade

The 2024 Harley-Davidson Ultra Limited starts at $35,399 with the Tobacco Fade paint treatment upgrade. With seating and ample storage for riders and passengers, the Milwaukee-Eight 114 V-Twin-powered motorcycle is ready for the cross-country trip you’ve dreamed of. The fork-mounted fairing and windshield add wind protection while you ride upright with feet on the floorboards while your passenger relaxes against the backrest. Saddlebags and a top box provide storage. A Boom! Box GTS infotainment system brings the tunes, and a full suite of rider safety enhancements is available.

2024 Harley-Davidson Tri Glide Ultra Tobacco Fade

Starting at $41,999, the 3-wheel 2024 Harley-Davidson Tri Glide Ultra Tobacco Fade puts you on the road for long-haul touring with a trunk to carry your stuff, a backrest for your passenger, a fork-mounted fairing with windshield, and rider safety features that range from cornering-enhanced ABS, traction control, and electronically linked braking, to drag-torque slip control.

Editors' Recommendations