The 2024 Harley-Davidson Low Rider ST ticks many boxes. Cafe cruising? Check, please. Multiday touring? Pack your [saddle]bags. Canyon carving? Bring ’em on. Not trying to get too Tolkien, but the Low Rider ST is ready to serve as your one bike to ride them all. If you stick to riding on pavement but aren’t yet sold on what kind of motorcycle to get, look closely at the Low Rider ST.

Why the Harley-Davidson Low Rider ST matters

There’s no shortage of great motorcycles available today, which can make buying the right bike easy or hard. If you plan on only one type of riding, such as cross-country touring, off-road scrambling, or cruising between coffee shops, finding a good fit is easier than ever. However, choosing the right ride can entail compromises if you want one motorcycle for various needs.

If your two-wheeling plans include on- and off-road riding, pick from the growing category of adventure motorcycles such as the BMW Motorrad F-series or the Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 Special. The Low Rider ST is a cruiser fitted for sports touring.

What is a sports touring bike?

All touring bikes must be comfortable to ride, but a competent sports tourer needs an extra performance edge. Harley-Davidson’s air—and oil-cooled Milwaukee-Eight 117 V-twin high-performance engine with a Heavy Breather intake and high-flow exhaust system provides the necessary torque and horsepower. The engine is rated at 103 horsepower at 4,750 rpm and 125 ft-lb of maximum torque at 3,500 rpm.

While it’s not a MotoGP that requires outer kneepads for extreme cornering, the Low Rider ST’s moderate 31.3 inches of lean angle on each side is ample for those days you feel extra sporty.

Rider comfort and safety

The Low Rider ST’s supportively wide and thick solo seat, high handlebars, and mid-mount foot controls allow an upright riding position. The unladen seat height is 28.3 inches from the ground, which compresses to 27 inches with a rider that weighs 180 pounds, according to Harley-Davidson. Even with a wider seat, most riders should be able to put both feet flat on the ground when stopped.

The Low Rider ST’s frame-mounted fairing provides protection from wind, bugs, and road debris. The standard removable saddlebags have a combined storage capacity of 1.9 cubic feet.

Standard safety enhancements for the Low Rider ST include anti-lock brakes (ABS) and traction control(TCS). The disc brakes have a 300mm rotor with a 4-piston fixed caliper on the front wheel and a 292 mm rear rotor with a 2-piston floating caliper on the rear wheel.

Adding to comfort and safety, the Low Rider ST’s suspension setup included a triple clamp inverted front fork with 5 inches of travel and a hidden coil-over monoshock on the rear with 4.4 inches of travel.

2024 Harley-Davidson Low Rider ST: Where can you get it and how much is it?

The 2024 Harley-Davidson Low Rider ST is available now at Harley-Davidson dealerships nationwide, starting at $23,999 in Billiard Gray. Standard color options included Vivid Black for an additional $550 and Rock Red for $750 extra. The 2024 Low Rider ST Tobacco Fade limited edition is a $1,950 option where available.

