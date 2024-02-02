 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Auto

BMW Motorrad launches three new, more powerful F-series on and off-road adventure motorcycles

New BMW Motorrad set to take the world by storm

Bruce Brown
By
Rider standing driving 2024 BMW F 900 GS in dirt.
BMW Motorrad / BMW Motorrad

BMW Motorrad’s F Series adventure motorcycles include three great choices for riders who want one bike that will pretty much do it all without the extra weight and higher price tags of the brand’s larger adventure touring bikes, such as the BMW R1300 GS. For 2024, BMW upgraded the F 800 GS, F 900 GS, and F 900 GS Adventure with new 895cc inline twin engines, “Rain” and “Road” riding modes, dynamic traction control, and more.

All three new BMW F Series GS adventure touring bikes will be available at BMW Motorrad dealerships in Q2 2024. Starting prices will be $10,495 for the F 800 GS, $13,495 for the F 900 GS, and $14,195 for the F 900 GS Adventure.

Three versions of the 2024 BMW F 900 GS motorcycle.
BMW Motorrad / BMWMotorrad

Why the BMW F Series adventure touring bikes matter

Even if you can afford dozens of motorcycles with different capabilities and characteristics, you can only ride one bike at a time. If you’re out riding a cruiser and notice an enticingly rugged off-road area you’d like to explore, you’re on the wrong bike. Conversely,  if you want to take your turns at a distant motocross track, you most likely won’t choose to ride a suitable moto on highways to get to the track. With the BMW F Series, you can maximize your riding choices on a single motorcycle.

Recommended Videos

BMW’s F Series adventure touring motorcycles are suitable for fun rides as well as for both on and off-road. If your ideal tour encompasses whole countries or continents, perhaps you’ll want to consider BMW’s heavier R Series GS models that maintain the dual-purpose nature of the F Series on a larger scale. For weekend and week-long adventures with lots of options along the way, however, it’s hard to argue that the F Series isn’t the “just-right” size.

A rider seated on a 2024 BMW F 800 GS and looking back.
BMW Motorrad / BMW Motorrad

2024 BMW F 800 GS, starting price $10,495

You won’t sacrifice grand experiences if you choose the BMW F 800 GS over the larger F  900 GS models. The 895cc engine tuning creates 87 hp and 67 lb-ft of torque. The F 800 GS has a 6-speed transmission with an electronic throttle, disengageable traction control, torque control assist, and two riding modes. Included as standard, BMW Motorrad ABS Pro monitors banking or lean angle to help maintain control during sudden hard braking while turning. The rear shock travel has adjustable damping, preload, and rebound.

Related

The F 800 GS has a one-piece bench seat, cast aluminum wheels, an adjustable shift lever, adjustable clutch and hand brake levers, hand protection, and heated grips. It also has a 6.5-inch color TFT display, full LED lighting, and an electronic immobilizer. When you want to pack for a trip, the F 800 GS has a luggage carrier for Vario cases.

A rider standing on pegs riding a 2024 BMW F 900 GS in dirt.
BMW Motorrad / BMW Motorrad

2024 BMW F 900 GS, starting price $13,495

Faster, lighter, and more fully equipped than the F 800 GS for riding adventures, the F 900 GS produces up to 105 hp and 68.6 lb-ft more torque. The motor tuning means a higher top speed with a bit more pulling power. The F 900 GS has a plastic fuel tank that saves weight, an Akrapovic sport muffler, and upside-down front forks with adjustable rebound, compression, and preload. The F 900 GS weighs 483 pounds, 17 pounds less than the F 800 GS’s 500 pound weight.

The F 900 GS also adds a multi-function holder for cameras, navigation devices, or other electronics and wider endur0-style footrests. Instead of cast wheels, the F 900 GS has cross-spoke wheels, which many riders prefer because of their greater durability due to the flex inherent in spokes.

A 2024 BMW F 900 GS Adventure parked on a forest road.
BMW Motorrad / BMW Motorrad

2024 BMW F 900 GS Adventure, starting price $14,195

For $700 more than the F 900 GS, the F 900 GS Adventure gains a luggage rack, an aluminum engine protection plate, and an adjustable windshield. The F 900 GS Adventure fuel tank holds 6.1 gallons of gasoline, larger than the 4.0 and 3.8-gallon tanks on the F 800 GS and F 900 GS, respectively. So, even though the F 900 GS Adventure is the heaviest of the three F Series variants, the standard luggage rack, larger gas tank, and windshield equip the bike better for touring.

If you want to personalize your ride — And who doesn’t? — the BMW options and option packages list may tempt you. You can upfit and outfit all three BMW F Series adventure motorcycles with a wide range of performance, touring, comfort, convenience, vehicle protection, and security options. So have at it, if you wish, but the core of the F Series GS experience remains its versatile readiness to take you where you want to go, on or off paved roads.

Editors' Recommendations

Bruce Brown
Bruce Brown
Digital Trends Contributing Editor Bruce Brown is a member of the Smart Homes and Cars teams. He also writes technology news…
How to tune up your motorcycle for your upcoming road trips
Prepare your motorcycle for unforgettable road trips with these tips
Man working on a motorcycle

Good news, fellow bikers! Summer has finally arrived, and it’s time to tune up your poor, neglected motorcycle for the open road. A tune-up entails doing extensive maintenance of your motorbike to see if its components are in top working condition, or if they need to be replaced or cleaned.

Sure, you could just ask your local mechanic to do everything, but it’s more rewarding to do the work yourself. You’ll save money, too. Besides, a motorcycle tune-up is not that hard once you have the basics down. Here’s everything you need to know about tuning up your motorcycle for your upcoming road trip plans.

Read more
BMW begins electrifying its motorcycle lineup with all new CE 02
BMW wants its full vehicle lineup to be electric, and the CE2 might be the company's coolest ride yet
A person riding the BMW CE 02 in what appears to be a skate park

BMW CE 02 Image used with permission by copyright holder

BMW's plans to electrify its range of motorcycles continue with the announcement of the new CE 02. On the face of it, it's a smaller, cheaper version of last year's CE 04. But from what we've seen, it's fair to say the new bike is meant to offer more than just a price cut. BMW expects the CE 02 to be available early next year, and it could be a great addition to an ever-growing lineup of two-wheeled EVs.

Read more
BMW Motorrad brings heads-up display to motorcycles via new ConnectedRide Smartglasses
BMW is keeping your eyes on the road and both hands on the grips
bmw motorcycle connectedride smartglasses p90512822 highres motorrad connect

BMW ConnectedDrive smart glasses BMW

BMW motorcycle enthusiasts may have an easier time keeping their eyes on the road this summer. The company premiered its new set of smart glasses at the Motorrad Days show on July 7. Dubbed the ConnectedDrive Smartglasses, the eyewear is designed to pair with the BMW Motorrad smartphone app and can display an array of information in an augmented-reality fashion to help you during your ride.

Read more