New BMW Motorrad set to take the world by storm

BMW Motorrad’s F Series adventure motorcycles include three great choices for riders who want one bike that will pretty much do it all without the extra weight and higher price tags of the brand’s larger adventure touring bikes, such as the BMW R1300 GS. For 2024, BMW upgraded the F 800 GS, F 900 GS, and F 900 GS Adventure with new 895cc inline twin engines, “Rain” and “Road” riding modes, dynamic traction control, and more.

All three new BMW F Series GS adventure touring bikes will be available at BMW Motorrad dealerships in Q2 2024. Starting prices will be $10,495 for the F 800 GS, $13,495 for the F 900 GS, and $14,195 for the F 900 GS Adventure.

Why the BMW F Series adventure touring bikes matter

Even if you can afford dozens of motorcycles with different capabilities and characteristics, you can only ride one bike at a time. If you’re out riding a cruiser and notice an enticingly rugged off-road area you’d like to explore, you’re on the wrong bike. Conversely, if you want to take your turns at a distant motocross track, you most likely won’t choose to ride a suitable moto on highways to get to the track. With the BMW F Series, you can maximize your riding choices on a single motorcycle.

BMW’s F Series adventure touring motorcycles are suitable for fun rides as well as for both on and off-road. If your ideal tour encompasses whole countries or continents, perhaps you’ll want to consider BMW’s heavier R Series GS models that maintain the dual-purpose nature of the F Series on a larger scale. For weekend and week-long adventures with lots of options along the way, however, it’s hard to argue that the F Series isn’t the “just-right” size.

2024 BMW F 800 GS, starting price $10,495

You won’t sacrifice grand experiences if you choose the BMW F 800 GS over the larger F 900 GS models. The 895cc engine tuning creates 87 hp and 67 lb-ft of torque. The F 800 GS has a 6-speed transmission with an electronic throttle, disengageable traction control, torque control assist, and two riding modes. Included as standard, BMW Motorrad ABS Pro monitors banking or lean angle to help maintain control during sudden hard braking while turning. The rear shock travel has adjustable damping, preload, and rebound.

The F 800 GS has a one-piece bench seat, cast aluminum wheels, an adjustable shift lever, adjustable clutch and hand brake levers, hand protection, and heated grips. It also has a 6.5-inch color TFT display, full LED lighting, and an electronic immobilizer. When you want to pack for a trip, the F 800 GS has a luggage carrier for Vario cases.

2024 BMW F 900 GS, starting price $13,495

Faster, lighter, and more fully equipped than the F 800 GS for riding adventures, the F 900 GS produces up to 105 hp and 68.6 lb-ft more torque. The motor tuning means a higher top speed with a bit more pulling power. The F 900 GS has a plastic fuel tank that saves weight, an Akrapovic sport muffler, and upside-down front forks with adjustable rebound, compression, and preload. The F 900 GS weighs 483 pounds, 17 pounds less than the F 800 GS’s 500 pound weight.

The F 900 GS also adds a multi-function holder for cameras, navigation devices, or other electronics and wider endur0-style footrests. Instead of cast wheels, the F 900 GS has cross-spoke wheels, which many riders prefer because of their greater durability due to the flex inherent in spokes.

2024 BMW F 900 GS Adventure, starting price $14,195

For $700 more than the F 900 GS, the F 900 GS Adventure gains a luggage rack, an aluminum engine protection plate, and an adjustable windshield. The F 900 GS Adventure fuel tank holds 6.1 gallons of gasoline, larger than the 4.0 and 3.8-gallon tanks on the F 800 GS and F 900 GS, respectively. So, even though the F 900 GS Adventure is the heaviest of the three F Series variants, the standard luggage rack, larger gas tank, and windshield equip the bike better for touring.

If you want to personalize your ride — And who doesn’t? — the BMW options and option packages list may tempt you. You can upfit and outfit all three BMW F Series adventure motorcycles with a wide range of performance, touring, comfort, convenience, vehicle protection, and security options. So have at it, if you wish, but the core of the F Series GS experience remains its versatile readiness to take you where you want to go, on or off paved roads.

