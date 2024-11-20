One-stop reference to the entire 2025 BMW Motorrad lineup

BMW Motorrad released information about its full 2025 motorcycle lineup, including new features, updates, and, in most cases, the 2025 prices. BMW Ultimate Care Break-In Service is now standard for all models, and that’s the only change for some models for 2025.

The Ultimate Care Break-In Service is a complimentary motorcycle checkup that ensures the bike is in proper condition after a reasonable period of time or mileage. Buyers need to bring their bikes in for the new service within a maximum of six months of service or 750 miles.

BMW also announced color changes and new colors for many models, but this article focuses on new and upgraded features and starting prices. The prices do not include destination and delivery fees or taxes. If the price is unavailable, it will be listed as TBA (to be announced). Listings for several models that are either new or have major upgrades contain links to posts with more detail.

2025 BMW CE 02

Model changes:

Price: $7,599 Ultimate Care Break-In Service added



2025 BMW CE 04

Model changes:

Price: $12.195 Ultimate Care Break-In Service added Premium Package includes Adaptive Headlight, Tire Pressure Monitor, and Ride Modes Pro and ABS Pro



2025 BMW G 310 R

Model changes:

Price: $TBA Ultimate Care Break-In Service added



2025 BMW G 310 GS

Model changes:

Price: $TBA Ultimate Care Break-In Service added



2025 BMW F 800 GS

Model changes:

Price: $ 10,495 Ultimate Care Break-In Service added Premium Package includes Headlight Pro, Heated Grips, and Hand Protection



2025 BMW F 900 GS

Model changes:

Price: $13,495 Ultimate Care Break-In Service added Premium Package no longer includes M Endurance Chain



2025 BMW R 12

Model changes:

Price: $TBA Ultimate Care Break-In Service added Premium Package includes Black Headlight Pro Connected Ride Control includes USB-C plug



2025 BMW R 12 nineT

Model changes:

Price: $TBA Ultimate Care Break-In Service added Premium Package includes Black Headlight Pro Connected Ride Control includes USB-C plug



2025 BMW R 1300 GS

Model changes:

Price: $19,495 Ultimate Care Break-In Service added Automated Shift Assistant (ASA)



2025 BMW R 1300 GS Adventure

Model changes:

Price: $22,745 Ultimate Care Break-In Service added A new model with a new 1,300cc boxer engine



2025 BMW S 1000 R

Model changes:

Price: $TBA Ultimate Care Break-In Service added A major upgrade with more power and many improvements



2025 BMW S 1000 RR

Model changes:

Price: $TBA Ultimate Care Break-In Service added A major upgrade with more power and many improvements



2025 BMW S 1000 XR

gModel changes:

Price: $17,995 Ultimate Care Break-In Service added



2025 BMW M 1000 R

Model changes:

Price: $TBA Ultimate Care Break-In Service added A major upgrade with more power and many improvements



2025 BMW M 1000 RR

Model changes:

Price: $TBA Ultimate Care Break-In Service added A major upgrade with more power and many improvements



2025 BMW M 1000 XR

Model changes:

Price: $TBA Ultimate Care Break-In Service added A major upgrade with more power and many improvements



2025 BMW K 1600 GT

Model changes:

Price: $24,745 Ultimate Care Break-In Service added Premium Package includes Center Stand



2025 BMW K 1600 GTL

Model changes:

Price: $27,745 Ultimate Care Break-In Service added Premium Package includes Center Stand



2025 BMW K 1600 B/ Grand America

Model changes: