The 2025 BMW Motorrad lineup: Updates, pricing, and key changes

One-stop reference to the entire 2025 BMW Motorrad lineup

By
2025 BMW F 900 GS.
2025 BMW F 900 GS Courtesy of BMW Motorrad

BMW Motorrad released information about its full 2025 motorcycle lineup, including new features, updates, and, in most cases, the 2025 prices. BMW Ultimate Care Break-In Service is now standard for all models, and that’s the only change for some models for 2025.

The Ultimate Care Break-In Service is a complimentary motorcycle checkup that ensures the bike is in proper condition after a reasonable period of time or mileage. Buyers need to bring their bikes in for the new service within a maximum of six months of service or 750 miles.

BMW also announced color changes and new colors for many models, but this article focuses on new and upgraded features and starting prices. The prices do not include destination and delivery fees or taxes. If the price is unavailable, it will be listed as TBA (to be announced). Listings for several models that are either new or have major upgrades contain links to posts with more detail.

2025 BMW CE 02

2025 BMW CE 02.
2025 BMW CE 02 Courtesy of BMW Motorrad

Model changes:

    • Price: $7,599
    • Ultimate Care Break-In Service added

2025 BMW CE 04

2025 BMW CE 04.
2025 BMW CE 04 Courtesy of BMW Motorrad

Model changes:

    • Price: $12.195
    • Ultimate Care Break-In Service added
    • Premium Package includes Adaptive Headlight, Tire Pressure Monitor, and Ride Modes Pro and ABS Pro

2025 BMW G 310 R

2025 BMW G 310 R.
2025 BMW G 310 R Courtesy of BMW Motorrad

Model changes:

    • Price: $TBA
    • Ultimate Care Break-In Service added

2025 BMW G 310 GS

2025 BMW G 310 GS.
2025 BMW G 310 GS Courtesy of BMW Motorrad

Model changes:

    • Price: $TBA
    • Ultimate Care Break-In Service added

2025 BMW F 800 GS

2025 BMW F 800 GS.
2025 BMW F 800 GS Courtesy of BMW Motorrad

Model changes:

    • Price: $ 10,495
    • Ultimate Care Break-In Service added
    • Premium Package includes Headlight Pro, Heated Grips, and Hand Protection

2025 BMW F 900 GS

2025 BMW F 900 GS.
2025 BMW F 900 GS Courtesy of BMW Motorrad

Model changes:

    • Price: $13,495
    • Ultimate Care Break-In Service added
    • Premium Package no longer includes M Endurance Chain

2025 BMW R 12

2025 BMW R 12.
2025 BMW R 12 Courtesy of BMW Motorrad

Model changes:

    • Price: $TBA
    • Ultimate Care Break-In Service added
    • Premium Package includes Black Headlight Pro
    • Connected Ride Control includes USB-C plug

2025 BMW R 12 nineT

2025 BMW R 12 nineT.
2025 BMW R 12 nineT Courtesy of BMW Motorrad

Model changes:

    • Price: $TBA
    • Ultimate Care Break-In Service added
    • Premium Package includes Black Headlight Pro
    • Connected Ride Control includes USB-C plug

2025 BMW R 1300 GS

BMW R 1300 GS.
BMW R 1300 GS Courtesy of BMW Motorrad

Model changes:

    • Price: $19,495
    • Ultimate Care Break-In Service added
    • Automated Shift Assistant (ASA)

2025 BMW R 1300 GS Adventure

2025 BMW R 1300 GS Adventure.
2025 BMW R 1300 GS Adventure Courtesy of BMW Motorrad

Model changes:

    • Price: $22,745
    • Ultimate Care Break-In Service added
    • A new model with a new 1,300cc boxer engine

2025 BMW S 1000 R

2025 BMW S 1000 R.
2025 BMW S 1000 R Courtesy of BMW Motorrad

Model changes:

    • Price: $TBA
    • Ultimate Care Break-In Service added
    • A major upgrade with more power and many improvements

2025 BMW S 1000 RR

2025 BMW S 1000 RR.
2025 BMW S 1000 RR Courtesy of BMW Motorrad

Model changes:

    • Price: $TBA
    • Ultimate Care Break-In Service added
    • A major upgrade with more power and many improvements

2025 BMW S 1000 XR

2025 BMW S 1000 XR.
2025 BMW S 1000 XR Courtesy of BMW Motorrad

gModel changes:

    • Price: $17,995
    • Ultimate Care Break-In Service added

2025 BMW M 1000 R

2025 BMW M 1000 R.
2025 BMW M 1000 R Courtesy of BMW Motorrad

Model changes:

    • Price: $TBA
    • Ultimate Care Break-In Service added
    • A major upgrade with more power and many improvements

2025 BMW M 1000 RR

2025 BMW M 1000 RR.
2025 BMW M 1000 RR Courtesy of BMW Motorrad

Model changes:

    • Price: $TBA
    • Ultimate Care Break-In Service added
    • A major upgrade with more power and many improvements

2025 BMW M 1000 XR

2025 BMW M 1000 XR.
2025 BMW M 1000 XR Courtesy of BMW Motorrad

Model changes:

    • Price: $TBA
    • Ultimate Care Break-In Service added
    • A major upgrade with more power and many improvements

2025 BMW K 1600 GT

2025 BMW K 1600 GT.
2025 BMW K 1600 GT Courtesy of BMW Motorrad

Model changes:

    • Price: $24,745
    • Ultimate Care Break-In Service added
    • Premium Package includes Center Stand

2025 BMW K 1600 GTL

2025 BMW K 1600 GTL.
2025 BMW K 1600 GTL. Courtesy of BMW Motorrad

Model changes:

    • Price: $27,745
    • Ultimate Care Break-In Service added
    • Premium Package includes Center Stand

2025 BMW K 1600 B/ Grand America

2025 BMW K 1600 B Grand America.
2025 BMW K 1600 B Grand America Courtesy of BMW Motorrad

Model changes:

    • Price: $23,395
    • Ultimate Care Break-In Service added

