There's nothing incremental about the 2025 BMW R 1300 GS Adventure changes.



The 2025 BMW R 1300 GS Adventure‘s extensive changes and updates include a new engine, restructured chassis, fresh bodywork, and updated electronics for improved safety and accessibility. The undisputed class leader, BMW Motorrad’s large adventure touring motorcycle, gave its competition new challenges.

Why the 2025 BMW R 1300 GS Adventure is such a big deal



BMW Motorrad’s R 1300 GS is the big dog of the dual-purpose adventure touring category. There are plenty of good, great, and even excellent large adventure bikes, but the BMW R 1300 GS models are the measure against which all others are measured. The changes for 2024, including a redesigned frame and improved steering for greater stability, were welcome, but the most recent update is more momentous.

Recommended Videos

“The appearance of the new BMW R 1300 GS Adventure is sure to attract attention. The big GS is not only visually different from its almost dainty sister. Never before have seating comfort, ergonomics, and wind and weather protection been so harmoniously combined with precise handling, exceptional suspension comfort, and smooth running. The new BMW R 1300 GS Adventure has set itself the goal of becoming the benchmark for large adventure motorcycles.” – Christof Lischka, Head of BMW Motorrad Development

2025 BMW R 1300 GS Adventure: Outstanding features



The 2025 BMW R 1300 GS Adventure rides on an entirely new chassis with new flex elements, an updated rear wheel guide, and a new sheet metal and aluminum lattice tube frame. BMW says the new chassis has the best riding stability and steering precision ever.

The Boxer engine is more powerful, smoother, and efficient than previous motors. The 1,300 cc engine peaks with 145 hp at 7,750 RPM and 110 ft-lbs of torque at 6,500 RPM. Depending on which of the four standard driving modes the rider selects, BMW’s available Automated Shift Assistant (ADA) can help make riding the big adventure tourer more convenient or provide a more exciting experience with automatic shifting.

BMW’s model variants for the R 1300 GS Adventure and its catalog of highly developed options and bundles will allow riders of the widest range of sizes to configure their motorcycles for comfort and efficiency.

Prices for the 2025 BMW R 1300 GS Adventure variants, options, and packages will be announced closer to the bike’s launch in Q4 2024.

