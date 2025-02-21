 Skip to main content
Red Bull teams reveal new liveries for their 2025 F1 cars

Two Red Bull cars have two looks: the icon and the fresh start

By
Red Bull Racing RB21 F1 car for the 2025 season right front three-quarter view.
Courtesy of Red Bull Content Pool

Check out the 2025 F1 race car liveries for both Red Bull teams.

During the F1 75 Live launch event for the 2025 Formula 1 season at the O2 Arena in London on February 18, each of the ten teams revealed new livery for their latest versions of their new race cars. Realizing many fans would want a closer look, Ferrari released images and general specifications for the Scuderia’s 2025 car, the SF-25. Red Bull did the same thing.

Red Bull has two F1 teams, Red Bull Racing and the Visa Cash App Racing Bulls. Red Bull Racing is the senior team, and the Racing Bulls are considered a junior team and an advanced training opportunity for drivers who can perform well enough to earn a Red Bull Racing seat. The Red Bull Content Pool released imagery but no technical information about both cars after the O2 Arena event.

Red Bull Racing RB21

Red Bull Racing RB21 F1 car for the 2025 season direct frontal view.
Red Bull’s appearance didn’t change significantly from previous years. Dark blue, red, and yellow are easily recognizable as the car Max Verstappen has driven to four Driver’ Championships.

Red Bull Racing RB21 F1 car for the 2025 season left front three-quarter view.
Red Bull Racing CEO and Team Principal Christian Horner said, “This year, we’ve got a new lineup and Max is joined by our young Kiwi, Liam Lawson. Liam brings a very exciting new dynamic to the team and we look forward to racing against some amazing competition this year in what is going to be a very close World Championship.

Visa Cash App Racing Bulls VCARB 02

Racing Bulls drivers Yuki Tsunoda and Isack Hadjar unveiling the VCARB 02 at the F1 75 Live F1 season launch event at the O2 Arena.
The Racing Bulls car took another course than the Red Bull RB21, and its 2025 livery is significantly different from 2024, with a primarily white color scheme. Driver Yuki Tsunoda, who is driving for the Racing Bulls for the fifth consecutive year, is joined by rookie Isack Hadjar for the season.

Racing Bulls 2025 F1 car, the VCARB 02 right front three-quarter view.
Tsunoda sounded elated with the VCARB O2’s livery. “I would say it’s one of the best liveries I’ve seen in my life from a team. It’s bright, it’s white and it’s really cool.

