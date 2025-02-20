 Skip to main content
A closer look at the Scuderia Ferrari SF-25 race car for the 2025 F1 Championship

The SF-25 is the seventy-first single-seater the Scuderia built for F1 racing

By
Scuderia Ferrari SF-25 left rear three-quarter view.
Courtesy of Scuderia Ferrari

Scuderia Ferrari gave us a distant view of its 2025 SF-25 race car at the F1 75 Live 2025 F1 season launch at the 02 Arena in London. One day later, Ferrari went one better, providing high-res photos of the car and the major specs of the new power unit.

It might have been hard for many fans to see the SF-25 at the London event because it was the first time most people saw seven-time Champion Lewis Hamilton in Ferrari red after switching from the Mercedes F1 team. But now we can focus on the new car, and it’s a beauty.

The thinking behind the SF-25

Scuderia Ferrari SF-25 left profile shot.
The 2025 season is the last year with the current F1 specifications, so most teams are already developing the new-spec car for the 2026 season. Ferrari stated, “The SF-25 is completely new, designed as an evolution of last year’s car.”


During the 2024 season, Ferrari and McLaren had the two fastest cars, trading the quickest pace from race to race, depending on the track setup.
Because the 2024 car was already highly competitive, Ferrari didn’t need to attempt any major modifications. We can be sure they looked at every component of the car, making tweaks and slight modifications when it made sense. From that point of view, the SF-25 is a new car because the team gave everything a close, fresh look. At the same time, however, they didn’t need to totally rework any major components or systems.

Scuderia Ferrari SF-25 left rear three-quarter view.
The SF-25 livery is a darker shade of Ferrari red, which the team states “evokes decades of racing, taking its inspiration from the intense tones of the early day of the Scuderia.”

The SF-25 specifications

Scuderia Ferrari SF-25 cars for both F1 drivers.
Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc drives car number 16l Lewis Hamilton’s car is number 44. Scuderia Ferrari

Ferrari is the only team that has competed in Formula 1 every year. The SF-25 is the seventy-first single-seater the Scuderia built for F1 racing. The specifications released by the team don’t include horsepower and torque.

The engine is a 1600cc V6 that runs at a maximum of 15,000 RPM. The car has 4 megajoules of battery energy and 120kW of power from the MGU-K power unit (a kinetic regenerative electrical energy system). It has a carbon fiber composite honeycomb chassis, pull-rod front and rear suspension, and Brembo ventilated carbon disc brakes with electronically controlled rear brakes.

Ferrari doesn’t specify the changes in this year’s car for competitive reasons. The car isn’t done, though, because F1 cars are never considered finished. Even with the FIA F1 technical rules and regulations, there are many legal modifications between and sometimes even during races.

1 of 2
Scuderia Ferrari SF-25 view from the front.
Courtesy of Scuderia Ferrari
Scuderia Ferrari SF-25 view from the rear.
Courtesy of Scuderia Ferrari

