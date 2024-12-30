 Skip to main content
Remember the RB Honda F1 team, now they’re called Racing Bulls

To team owners and sponsors, the name and naming rights are a huge deal.

Visa Cash App RB Honda F1 race car on the track.
Formula 1 race car drivers that changed teams weren’t the only transition at the end of the 2024 F1 season. RB Honda also announced that the team would henceforth be called Racing Bulls. This was not the first name change for the Red Bull organization’s second team in the F1 roster of ten teams, and it likely will not be the last.

The history of the Racing Bulls team name

Visa Cash App RB Honda F1 race car direct frontal view on race track.
Team names may not seem a big deal, but to team owners and sponsors, the name and naming rights are a huge deal. Red Bull Racing bought the former Jaguar works team and began competing in the F1 World Championships in 2005. In 2006, Red Bull bought the Minardi team, headquartered in Italy, and renamed it Toro Rosso, which is Red Bull in Italian — and Spanish. The current HQ is located in Faenza, Italy.

Red Bull wanted a second team as a pathway for new drivers to earn a seat driving for the senior team. F! drivers who started with Toro Rosso and moved up to Red Bull include Carlos Sainz, Jr., who just moved from Ferrari to drive for Williams, and two four-time world Champions, Sebastian Vettel and Max Verstappen.

Toro Rosso served as the team name from 2005 until 2019. In 2020, the game was changed to Scuderia AlphaTauri, usually shortened to AlphaTauri.  In 2024, the name changed for the second time to Visa Cash App RB F1 Team, a long, cumbersome name that was quickly reduced to VCARB, an acronym that was equally inelegant.

Closer to the end of the 2024 season, the team was often listed as RB Honda, but that was often confusing to fans because both Red Bull and RB Honda use Honda engines.

Shortly after naming Isack Hadjar as the driver to fill Liam Lawson’s spot to drive with teammate Yuki Tsunoda on the second team, the Red Bull organization announced that for the 2025 F1 season, the team would be called Racing Bull.

McLaren takes the 2024 F1 Championship as Norris wins the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
McLaren F1 drivers Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri.

The F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix saw cars crashing into each other in the first turn of the first lap. Two drivers made incredible advances from the back of the starting grid. When the checkered flag waved, McLaren driver Lando Norris won the race, with Ferrari drivers Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc finishing second and third, respectively.

Despite both drivers finishing on the winner's podium, Ferrari could not catch up with McLaren in the season's championship points total.  The 2024 season comes to a close, with McLaren taking on the Constructors' Championship title for the first time since 1998.
Lando Norris wins the 2024 F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
The Grand Prix got off to a thrilling start when, on the first turn, Red Bull's Max Verstappen appeared to catch McLaren driver Oscar Piastri's left rear wheel, spinning Piastri off the track. Verstappen, penalized later for the collision with a 10-second wait at his pit stop, spun around on the track but could continue.

Read more
F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix final practice and Qualifying events
Upsets and disappointments after Qualifying for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. 
Yas Marina Circuit for the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2024.

The last free practice session and Qualifying event of the 2024 F1 season ended in disappointment for Ferrari and Mercedes going into the 2024 F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on November 8. McLaren drivers Lando  Norris and Oscar Piastri will start the race on Sunday in the first and second positions. Ferrari's Charles Leclerc will start the race in the pit lane, and Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton will start in the 17th position.
Notable wins and fails during the Free Practice 3 and Qualifying
The teams continued to test different tires and aerodynamics setups during Free Practice 3 (FP3). The Qualifying event was important because it determined the starting grid positions for the Grand Prix. There were several upsets and disappointments during Qualifying.

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc was already facing a ten-position penalty in the starting grid related to needing a new battery for the car, exceeding the normal allocation. However, LeClerc also had a track limits penalty in the second round of Qualifying, which left him in the 14th starting position before the equipment-related ten-position penalty. He'll be starting the race in the pit lane.

Read more
Dining with Gordon Ramsay: An inside look at the exclusive F1 trackside lunch experience
Pleasant and laid-back, Gordon Ramsay was a great host
Trackside Lunch with Gordon Ramsay - Gordon Ramsay enters saying hello to his crew.

Gordon Ramsay is a lifelong fan of Formula 1 racing. He attends several Grand Prix yearly, often with family members, and owns several retired F1 race cars. This year, during the F1 2024 Las Vegas Grand Prix, Ramsay hosted a Trackside Lunch at Caesar's Palace Hell's Kitchen restaurant close to the section of the Las Vegas Strip that converted to the Grand Prix race circuit each night.

I was among a small group of journalists invited to enjoy an array of top-tier, all-inclusive race-viewing locations, entertainment, and hospitality experiences. A highlight of our luxury tour was the four-course Trackside Lunch. The restaurant was packed with F1 and Gordon Ramsay enthusiasts, and we were fortunate to have a table directly in front of Ramsay's working staff of chefs and assistants.
Gordon Ramsay was an active host

Read more