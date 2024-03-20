 Skip to main content
How many teams are there in Formula 1 in 2024?

!0 teams and 20 drivers compete for the World Championship,

Bruce Brown
By
F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix winner's stage
F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix winner’s stage Nate Swanner / DTMG

In the current FIA Formula 1 season, ten teams each field two drivers to vie for the highest Grand Prix World Championship points among all competitors. The 2024 F1 schedule has 24 Grand Prix racing events, including six that include a shorter F1 Sprint race.

Why F1 teams matter in the sport

Yuki Tsunoda driving a Formula One racecar for Scuderia AlphaTauri Honda.
Randomwinner / Pixabay

Without teams, F1 could not exist as a motorsport. The costs of building and operating an F1 team run into the hundreds of millions of dollars each year. The FIA F1 Rules and Regulations include a strictly enforced spending cap of $140.4 million for 2024, but that cap doesn’t cover many of the substantial expenses F1 teams incur, including paying drivers’ salaries.

2024 Formula 1 team and drivers

Red Bull's Max Verstappen driving a victory circle.
Red Bull / Red Bull Content Pool

The ten F1 teams have two drivers with cars in each Grand Prix. Teams compete for World Championship Driver points following a complex system in which points are awarded for finishing in the top ten positions in Grand Prix and Sprint races and for the driver with the fastest lap of each race (subject to conditions). The following are the ten F1 teams for 2024.

Red Bull Racing

Max Verstappen driving a Red Bull F1 race car.
Sandor Foszto / Pixabay

Red Bull has dominated F1 racing for the past three seasons and is off to a strong start for 2024. The two drivers for Red Bull Racing are Sergio Perez from Mexico and three-time world champion Max Verstappen from Belgium.

Ferrari

Scuderia Ferrari Formula 1 race car on the track.
Ádám Urvölgyi / Pixabay

Ferrari has fielded an F1 team every season since the sport began in 1950. Ferrari’s drivers are Carlos Sainz from Spain and Charles Leclerc from Monaco.

McLaren

Lando Norris driving a McLaren F1 race car.
Guy / Pixabay

McLaren Racing is a British racing team that currently uses Mercedes engines. The McLaren team drivers for 2024 are Oscar Piastri from Melbourne, Victoria, and Lando Norris from England.

Mercedes

Lewis Hamilton driving a Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 race car.
Sandor Foszto / Pixabay

Mercedes is a factory team with two British drivers, George Russell, and seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton.

Aston Martin

Aston Martin Formula 1 race car driving directly toward the camera.
Aston Martin Aramco / Aston Martin Aramco

The Aston Martin factory team drivers are Canadian Lance Stroll and Fernando Alonso from Spain.

Haas F1 Team

Haas F1 team Formula 1 race car on the track.
Haas F1 / Haas F1

Two veteran F1 professionals, Nico Hulkenberg from Germany and Kevin Magnussen from Denmark, drive Hass Racing this season.

Williams Racing

Williams Formula 1 team F1 race car on the track.
Williams Racing / Williams Racing

Alexander Albon from Thailand and Logan Sargeant from the U.S. are the drivers for Williams Racing, a British F1 team.

Stake F1 Kick Sauber

Kick Sauber Formula 1 race car racing on the rack at the Saudi Arabia Grand Prix.
Kick Sauber / Sauber-Group

Stake F1 Kick Sauber is a Swiss-owned team that uses Ferrari engines but will become an Audi factory team with German ownership as of 2026. The team’s drivers are Zhou Guanyu from China and Valteri Bottas from Finland.

Visa Cash App RB Formula One Team

Visa Cash App RB Formula 1 team car on the track.
Visa Cash App RB / Visa Cash App RB

Visa Cash App RB is Red Bull’s second team. This season, RB’s drivers are Yuki Tsunoda from Japan and Daniel Ricciardo from Australia.

BWT Alpine F1 Team

BWT Alpine Formula 1 race car.
BWT Alpine / BWT Alpine

The BWT Alpine F1 Team is a factory works team for Renault. BWT Alpine’s French drivers are Pierre Gasly from Rouen and Esteban Ocon from Normandy.

