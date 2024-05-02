Now you can watch F1 races for free



Formula 1 announced a new, ad-supported, subscription-free streaming channel so U.S. racing fans can watch F1, F2, and other races plus related content for free. The Formula 1 Channel will launch in the first week of May 2024, before the May 3 to May 5 Miami Grand Prix event.

Why a Formula 1 streaming channel is important



Formula 1 racing, or F1, is enjoying rapid growth in popularity in the U.S. Six seasons of the Netflix Formula 1: Drive to Survive series may be the most significant factor in the increased interest in the sport.

Three of the 24 Grand Prix in the 2024 F1 racing schedule will be held in the United States. This year’s U.S. races are in Miami in May, Austin in October, and Las Vegas in November. Additional races in the Americas this year include Montreal in June, Mexico City in October, and San Paulo, Brazil in November.

F1 races aren’t new to the U.S., however. The first F1 race held here was in 1959 at the Sebring International Raceway in Sebring, Florida. Before 2024, the U.S. hosted 76 F1 Grand Prix on ten different tracks and circuits.

The Formula 1 Channel will not include live race content, but race replays will be added to the channel programming five days after the live event.

U.S. viewers who want to follow F1 racing cannot watch the events live unless they subscribe to ESPN or F1TV. Grand Prix events include three days of team practices, qualifying races, and the Grand Prix. Six events also include separate Sprint races, a shorter race that occurs the day before the title race.

F1TV.com subscribers can watch all of the components of each Grand Prix live, including live pre- and post-session commentary and highlights. They can also view live F2, F3, and F1 Academy races.

The subscription-free streaming Formula 1 Channel will be supported by ads.

Formula 1 streaming channel content



Content on the Formula 1 Channel will include F1, F2, F3, and F1 Academy race replays, highlight features with comments, a selection of past Grands Prix, and relevant documentaries. It will be interesting to see how much the additional content overlaps with programming on the F1TV subscription channel.

How you can watch the Formula 1 streaming channel



Beginning May 3, 2024, you can view the Formula 1 Channel on major streaming services, including Samsung TV Plus, Amazon Freevee, and Pluto TV. The channel will be available only in the U.S. If you want to watch the Grand Prix live, you’ll still need to subscribe to ESPN to see the Grand Prix only or F1TV for full live coverage of every component of the spectacle.

Formula 1 streaming channel schedule



The Formula 1 Channel is scheduled to begin streaming on May 3, the first day of the Miami Grand Prix. The actual Grand Prix race on Sunday, May 5, will not be available, but perhaps other events will be covered and available for streaming during the three-day event.

