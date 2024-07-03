If you're looking for an SUV to drive on F1 tracks, here's your ride.

Aston Martin celebrates its success during the 2024 F1 racing schedule with a special edition of the DBX707 ultra-luxury SUV. The DBX707 AMR24 has the same designation as Aston Martin’s F1 AMR24 race car and the Official Medical Car of Formula 1..

Why the Aston Martin DBX707 AMR24 matters



In the rare air of ultra-luxury performance cars, a link with F1 racing is one of the few associations that’s even cooler. In the second half of the 2023 F1 season and so far in the current season, the two-driver F1 teams from Aston Martin and McLaren Racing have both enjoyed success pushing against Red Bull, Ferrari, and Mercedes, the giants of Formula 1. Aston Martin is comfortably in the top five of the ten Formula 1 teams this season, and in several very real senses, that’s money in the bank.

Aston Martin is shrewdly using its F1 link and the company’s Vantage GT3 race car, which is also new this year. Last month, Aston Martin unveiled the Valiant special edition based on a custom design for a personal car, developed by Aston Martin F1 driver Fernando Alonso and Q by Aston Martin, the brand’s bespoke and limited edition branch.

Aston Martin DBX707 AMR24 special features



The DBX707 AMR24 uses the same powertrain and performance mechanicals as the DBX707 SUV Supercar. A twin-turbocharged 40-liter V8 engine cranks out 707 PS (697 hp) and 900 nm of torque (664 lb-ft). The car has a 9-speed wet-clutch automatic transmission, and its all-wheel-drive powertrain accelerates from 0-to-60 mph in 3.1 seconds and has a top speed of 193 mph.

The DBX707 AMR24 features unique F1-inspired exterior and interior colorways, finishes, materials, and accents, including special edition badging. The special edition also includes a new Bowers & Wilkins sound system, acoustically engineered for the DBX707’s shape and volume.

Customers can order the Aston Martin DBX707 AMR24 now.