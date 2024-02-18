 Skip to main content
2024 Aston Martin Vantage: For real drivers only

This Aston Martin ICE Vantage is the fastest ever

Bruce Brown
By
Aston Martin Vantage sports car right front wheel and nose.
Aston Martin / Aston Martin

Aston Martin released three new cars on February 12, 2024, in a show of force and determination that underscores the 111-year-old motorcar company’s heritage and rightful place among the world’s most respected race cars. In addition to unveiling Aston Martin’s AMR24 Formula 1 race car for the 2024 F1 racing calendar, the company also revealed the Vantage sports car and Vantage GT3 race car.

Powered by a 4.0-liter V8 twin-turbo motor producing 656 horsepower and a maximum of 590 ft-lb of torque, the Vantage sports car can accelerate from zero to 60 mph in 3.3 seconds and has a top speed of 202 mph. The new sports car is the most driver-focused and fastest Vantage since Aston Martin first used the name for a special edition of the Aston Martin DB2 in 1950. Therefore, the theme of Aston Martin’s introduction of the new Vantage sports car is “Engineered for real drivers.”

Aston Martin Vantage sports car, Aston Martin AMR24 Formula 1race care and Aston Martin Vantage GT3 racer lined up across a racetrack.
Aston Martin Vantage sports car (left), AMR24 F1 race car (center), and Vantage GT3 race car (right) Aston Martin / Aston Martin

Why is the Aston Martin Vantage sports car release with two race cars a big deal?

Aston Martin is one of the strongest competitors in many forms of auto racing. Last year, the Aston Martin F1 team had its best year ever in FIA Formula 1 racing. F1 teams must abide by extensive FIA F1 rules and regulations as they develop a new car for each season, so even though all teams have to follow the same rules, they are highly secretive about the components of F1 racecars that they can differentiate from competing teams. The new Vantage GT3 racer replaces the Vantage GTE, its highly successful Aston Martin GT race car, with 52 wins and 11 world titles from 2012 to 2023.

Automotive racing and production cars are experiencing a significant change as the motor vehicle industry begins the seismic shift from ICE to electric engines. The transformation started slowly and will last at least another decade. Some automakers won’t survive, but companies that manage the transition well and continue developing exciting performance cars will help the industry sustain their survival places in the automotive world. Aston Martin’s F1 racer has a hybrid powertrain, as have all F1 cars since 2014. The Vantage sports car, however, is a salute to gas-powered luxury performance vehicles.

Aston Martin Vantage sports car left front three-quarter view parked on black surface with black hills and sunset skies.
Aston Martin / Aston Martin

2024 Aston Martin Vantage powertrain and performance

In addition to its powerful ICE motor, the 2024 Aston Martin Vantage specifications sheet proclaims its performance-first focus. With 50/50 weight distribution for balanced handling, the Vantage suspension combines Bilstein DTX adaptive dampers with six-sensor accelerometers and multiple layers of intelligent vehicle dynamics control. The standard braking system’s massive 400 mm front and 360 mm rear discs with drilled faces are engineered to manage heat and resist fading after repeated hard braking.

The Vantage’s brakes are set up with ABS with slip vectoring for controlled fast cornering, integrated traction control, and an electronic differential and slip control to keep the car stable driving at maximum speeds. The car’s technical descriptions emphasize the overlapping systems that assist with performance based on driver confidence and skill.

Aston Martin Vantage sports car interior driver's cockpit.
Aston Martin / Aston Martin

2024 Aston Martin Vantage luxury and style

The Vantage sports car is a driver’s car first, but Aston Martin emphasizes its luxury and connectedness. “The new generation Vantage makes a breathtaking statement with an all-new ultra-luxury interior defined by flawless architectural lines, swathed in the finest materials and packed with state-of-the-art connected technology,” according to the Vantage news release.

Aston Martin Vantage sports car left rear three-quarter view
Aston Martin / Aston Martin

Aston Martin doesn’t include pricing information on the Vantage website build configuration pages. However, the myriad of exterior and interior colors, materials, finishes, options, accessories, and upgrades make it clear that every buyer can fashion a unique vehicle suited to their preferences.

Aston Martin Vantage sports car on a track with an Aston Martin Vantage GT3 race car behind.
Aston Martin Vantage GT3 racecar (left) and Vantage sports car (right) Aston Martin / Aston Martin

