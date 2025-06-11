Aston Martin and LEGO unveil their latest collaboration: the LEGO Technic Aston Martin Valkyrie

Aston Martin and the LEGO Group have teamed up to roll out an exciting new project: the LEGO Technic Aston Martin Valkyrie. This awesome set combines the high-performance vibes of Aston Martin’s incredible hypercar with the fun of LEGO building. It gives fans a chance to explore all the exciting details and cutting-edge technology that make this car so unique.

Whether you’re into cars or just love LEGO, this model promises a fun building experience that’s sure to keep you engaged. Plus, it’s part of a fun partnership with Gameloft’s Asphalt Legends UNITE gaming platform, so you can race both the real Aston Martin Valkyrie and your LEGO version in the game, getting the best of both worlds.

The Valkyrie isn’t just another sports car; it’s the ultimate hypercar, engineered for both the road and the track. With its sleek design and exotic features, it turns heads anywhere it goes. Thanks to its Formula One tech, the Valkyrie comes from a collaboration between the genius Adrian Newey and the talented Aston Martin team.

Marek Reichman, Executive Vice President and Chief Creative Officer of Aston Martin, stated: “The Aston Martin Valkyrie represents a triumph of engineering, design, and aerodynamic innovation — a true icon born from Aston Martin’s mastery of performance and beauty. Our collaboration with LEGO Technic celebrates the extraordinary engineering and visionary thinking that brought the Valkyrie to life. By integrating it into the Gameloft Asphalt Legends UNITE gaming platform, we’re not only preserving its legacy, but also introducing this remarkable machine to a new audience in a creative way.”

This car pushes the limits of what’s possible in automotive design. With radical aerodynamics and jaw-dropping speed, it gives drivers an experience that feels like being behind the wheel of a Formula One racer. It can go from 0 to 62 mph (100 km/h) in just 2.5 seconds and packs a powerful punch with 1,124 horsepower.

Inspired by this incredible ride, the LEGO Technic Aston Martin Valkyrie has over 700 pieces that fit together to create a stunning model. Its sleek shape is eye-catching, especially in the iconic Podium Green color. But it’s not just about looks. This set has some cool features, like gullwing doors that actually open, a top-mounted lever for steering, and a detailed V12 engine with moving pistons. It’s all the excitement of Aston Martin packed into one awesome build.

Alexandra Dragomir, Marketing Manager for LEGO Technic, said, “With LEGO Technic and Aston Martin joining forces to create the new LEGO Technic Aston Martin Valkyrie, we’re taking fast-paced play to a whole new level. This latest set highlights the Valkyrie as the pinnacle of engineering, emphasized by the moving functionality of LEGO Technic. We’re excited to bring Aston Martin’s hypercar to life in brick form, as well as through an in-game experience on the Gameloft Asphalt Legends UNITE platform.”

The LEGO Technic Aston Martin Valkyrie is more than just a building kit; it’s a celebration of Aston Martin’s exceptional engineering and design. So, if you love cars or LEGO (or both), this is your chance to get creative and build something special. The set is now available at LEGO.com, ready for fans to take home and kick off their adventure in luxury car design and imaginative building for a mere $64.99, which is a whole heck of a lot less than a life-sized Valkyrie’s $4 million price tag.