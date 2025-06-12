Next-gen EV bike from Infinite Machine

Infinite Machine is excited to introduce the Olto, their latest ride that makes your journeys easier and more fun, and adds a new option to the booming EV market. Building on what they learned from the P1, the Olto is designed to go wherever you do, especially in bike lanes. With a solid 40 miles of range, this vehicle can hit speeds of 20 mph in bike lanes and zoom up to 33 mph off-road. It’s got a trick hot-swappable battery that slides right in, plus magnetic foldable pedals, so it works well whether you’re cruising through the city or hitting the trails.

What’s great about the Olto is that it gives you options: you can pedal when you want, or just kick back and use the throttle. It’s made from tough, weatherproof aluminum, so it can hang outside without any worries—perfect for city living.

Riding in Comfort

The Olto isn’t just about getting from point A to B; it’s about enjoying the ride. With a comfy dual-suspension frame and a quiet 750W rear hub motor, the Olto feels smooth and easy to handle, whether you’re riding solo or with a friend. The roomy seat can fit two people easily, and there are hidden footpegs and under-seat handles for backseat passengers. Plus, it has integrated lights that turn on and off automatically, and built-in turn signals to make sure everyone knows what you’re up to on the road. The battery is super user-friendly too. It slides under the seat with ease and can be charged overnight, or you can do a quick charge to get it to 50% in just an hour—perfect when you’re short on time.

Customize Your Olto

The Olto is all about flexibility. It comes with a bunch of modular parts, so you can make it fit your lifestyle. Need a child carrier for family trips, a rear rack for groceries, or a basket for shopping? You got it! And if your needs change, switching out accessories is a breeze.

Security You Can Count On

We know keeping your ride safe is a big deal. That’s why the Olto is equipped with a top-notch security setup. Each vehicle has GPS tracking built-in through the Infinite Machine app, so you can always find your Olto. There’s even a spot for an Apple AirTag, so tracking it with Apple’s Find My network is a cinch. When you park, the Olto locked down the steering and wheels to keep it secure, and if anyone tries to mess with it, you’ll get a notification on your phone.

Your Phone as the Key

The Infinite Machine app makes everything super easy. It connects to your Olto and unlocks it when you walk up, and locks it when you stroll away. Plus, you can check trip mileage, battery percentage, and get alerts if there’s any tampering. The app also shows your speed, remaining range, and location, letting you hop on and take off without any hassle.

Pricing and Availability

The Olto starts at $3,495 and is ready for you to order now. It’ll begin shipping in Fall 2025, so you won’t have to wait too long to get your hands on this amazing ride. For more info, check out Infinite Machine: https://infinitemachine.com.