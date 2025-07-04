The Ferrari Amalfi is here to replace the Roma—and raise the bar

Ferrari has announced its replacement for the Roma, and this time they’ve taken the name a little further south. The “Ferrari Amalfi” will debut in 2027 and aims to blend “modern elegance and high performance.” To be fair to Ferrari, first impressions make it seem like it’s achieving those goals in several ways.

Right off the bat, you can see that some design elements, as with its predecessor, may divide opinions amongst prancing horse fans. There’s nothing overly controversial about it, but attempts to add modern styling elements to a vehicle from one of the world’s greatest legacy manufacturers will undoubtedly upset someone, somewhere. However, it is hard to criticize the vehicle’s sporty, sleek, and distinctly Ferrari side profile.

The real notable changes have occurred inside the vehicle, which is now packed out with comfort features and features a reworked infotainment system. Said system consists of “premium audio” system from German manufacturer Burmester and a triple-display HMI. Historically, you could fairly claim Ferrari’s comfort and infotainment systems have lagged behind many of the Italian brand’s direct competitors, so this is a big step up.

Here’s what the Amalfi has under its hood

Ferrari’s latest creation features a front-mid-mounted engine, which sees the block placed behind the front axle. This tends to make the vehicle more agile and responsive. The 3.9-liter twin-turbo V8 in question packs just over 630 horsepower and can go from 0 to 60 in just 3.3 seconds.

Despite the updated interior, this is a track-focused Ferrari at heart. And that should be enough to counteract any potential headlight-related upset.