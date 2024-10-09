 Skip to main content
Looking for a Ferrari? Here’s every model available right now

If you're in the market for a Ferrari, here's a list of your options

Ferrari Spider
Ferrari

Few brands in the autoverse conjure up more fantasies or fuel more aspirations than Ferrari. Over the decades, the legendary Italian carmaker has crafted some of the most impressive machines the world has ever seen. But keeping up with the Prancing Horse’s lineup has become a bit more complex than it used to be. In days gone by, we could easily follow along with the evolution of the incredible F40 into the vastly underrated F50. When the F355 bowed out, its successor was the 360 Modena, and then the F430,  numbers we could follow along with.

Today, however, the list of available Ferraris is not quite as simple for those of us who are numerically challenged. So, as a public service of sorts, we compiled a list of every Ferrari model currently available for purchase (with one honorable mention). This list does not include specialty models, which will each get their own spotlight in due time.

The most important information is included, such as configuration layout, powertrain, transmission, power ratings, and, of course, the starting price. Enjoy shopping, being discouraged, or discovering the inspiration for your next promotion.

Ferrari 296 GTB/GTS

Ferrari 296
Ferrari

Far from our wildest fantasies when the Toyota Prius came along almost three decades ago, the Ferrari 296 proves that a hybrid powertrain can be devastatingly fast. Packaged in an stunning design, the 296, in coupe or open-air targa, is reminiscent of the legendary Pininfarina creations of yesteryear.

The twin-turbo V-6 makes 654 hp before its electric motor contributes another 165 hp, for a total of 819 hp. Despite adding the hybrid hardware, the 296 checks in at about a case of vino more than 3,500 pounds, giving this car nearly a Buggati-level power-to-weight ratio (read: it’s silly fast).

Configuration:

  • Mid-engine, mid-motor, rear-wheel-drive, 2-door, 2-passenger coupe/targa

Powertrain: 

  • 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged and intercooled DOHC V-6
  • 654 hp @ 8,000 rpm
  • 546 lb-ft @ 6,250 rpm
  • Single AC electric motor
  • 165 hp @ 0 rpm
  • 232 lb-ft @ 0 rpm

Total Power Output:

  • 819 hp

Battery: 

  • 6.0-kWh lithium-ion, 3.3-kW onboard charger

Transmission:

  • 8-speed dual-clutch automatic

Base Price Ferrari 296 GTB – $342,205

Base Price Ferrari 296 GTS – $375,950

Ferrari 12 Cilindri/12 Cilindri Spider

Ferrari 12 Cylindri Spider
Ferrari / Ferrari

Although we began by complaining that new Ferrari models are sometimes challenging to follow, the exception to that statement would undoubtedly be the new Ferrari 12 Cilindri. With the most potent motor to ever be put into a front-engine model from Maranello, the massive 6.5-liter V-12 spins to a mind-boggling 9,500 rpm, producing 818 hp in all of its naturally aspirated euphony.

Coming to the U.S. in the first quarter of 2025, the 12 Cilindri won’t be cheap even by Ferrari standards, with the Spider version set to crest the half-million-dollar mark. But then, brand-new Ferrari models don’t come around all too often, so it might be worth double-checking the equity you have in your home and considering downsizing to something smaller with a garage.

Configuration: 

  • Rear-engine, rear-wheel-drive, 2-door, 2-passenger coupe/convertible

Powertrain:

  • 6.5-liter naturally-aspirated DOHC V-12
  • 818 hp @ 9,250 rpm
  • 500 lb-ft @ 7,250 rpm

Transmission:

  • 8-speed dual-clutch automatic

Base Price 12 Cilindri – $464,000

Base Price 12 Cilindri Spider – $505,400

Ferrari Purosangue

Ferrari Pursongue
Ferrari

The most controversial model to roll off the Ferrari assembly line since the shooting brake-designed FF in 2011, the Purosangue (pronounced: PURR-oh-SAHN-gway), is a lightning rod of controversy. Ferrari’s first SUV has benefitted from the success of other supertrucks like the Lamborghini Urus and Porsche Cayenne Turbo.

Although opinions may differ on the need for a Ferrari, one ride along listening to the big naturally-aspirated V-12 and all of its 715 hp will put to rest any thought that the Purosangue does not embody the company’s race-bred ethos.

Configuration: 

  • Front-engine, all-wheel-drive, 4-door, 4-passenger SUV

Powertrain: 

  • 6.5-liter naturally-aspirated DOHC V-12
  • 715 hp @ 7,750 rpm
  • 528 lb-ft @ 6,250 rpm

Transmission:

  • 8-speed dual-clutch automatic

Base Price Ferrari Purosangue – $402,050

Ferrari Roma/Roma Spider

Ferrari Roma
Ferrari / Ferrari

Coming in on the (relatively) affordable end of the Ferrari lineup, the Roma marks only the second time the Italian carmaker has made a coupe powered by a front-mounted V-8 (the first being the defunct GTC4 Lusso T last seen in 2020).

With more than 600 hp on tap, the Roma is available in a sleek coupe or convertible configuration. While technically, the Roma does have two rear seats, much like we found in the BMW i8, they are better suited as additional luggage space than for any human-sized cargo.

Configuration: 

  • Front-engine, rear-wheel-drive, 2-door, 2+2 passenger coupe/convertible

Powertrain: 

  • 3.9-liter twin-turbocharged and intercooled DOHC V-8
  • 612 hp @ 7,500 rpm
  • 561 lb-ft @ 3,000 rpm

Transmission:

  • 8-speed dual-clutch automatic

Base Price Ferrari Roma – $247,308

Base Price Ferrari Roma Spider – $281,920

Honorable Mention: Ferrari SF90 Stradale/Spider

Ferrari SF90 Stradale
Ferrari

Although it is listed on Ferrari’s website as an available model, the sad truth is that only 799 Stradale coupes and 599 Spider drop-tops will ever be made, and each one already has an owner lined up. With its twin-turbo V-8 and supplemental three-motor hybrid powertrain, the SF90 can generate 986 net hp (with another 30 on tap for the specialized XX racer).

Picking up where the LaFerrari left off when it bowed out in 2018 as Ferrari’s hybrid halo car, the SF90 is a testament to the company’s ability to embrace new technology while offering a driving experience like none other. Of course, with a base price of more than $500,000 at the low end of the spectrum, it may be in many enthusiasts’ best financial interests that the bankruptable SF90 is no longer available.

Configurations: 

  • Mid-engine, all-wheel-drive, 2-door, 2-passenger coupe/convertible

Powertrain:

  • 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged and intercooled DOHC V-8
  • 769 hp @ 7,500 rpm
  • 590 lb-ft @ 6,000 rpm

Front electric motor

  • 157 hp @ 0 rpm
  • 196 lb-ft @ 0 rpm

Rear electric motor

  • 97 hp @ 0 rpm
  • 62 lb-ft @ 0 rpm

Total Power Output:

  • 986 hp

Battery: 

  • 7.9-kWh lithium-ion, 3.5-kW onboard charger

Transmission:

1-speed automatic (electric motors)

8-speed dual-clutch automatic (ICE)

Base Price Ferrari SF90 Stradale – $528,764

Base Price Ferrari SF90 Spider – $583,950

Lou Ruggieri
Lou Ruggieri
Writer
A lifelong lover of cars, Lou contributes to Motor Trend, Hot Cars, Auto & Truck Connection, and the PowerAutoMedia Group.
