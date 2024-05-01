Lamborghini unveils the most powerful version of its best-selling car at in art gallery

Some car makers roll out new models at race tracks, and others launch their latest vehicles at car shows. On April 30, 2024, Volkswagen Group’s Lamborghini brand unveiled its freshest expression of rolling automotive art in New York’s Chelsea Arts District. The Lamborghini Urus SE breaks new ground for the luxury supercar brand because it’s the first plug-in hybrid Super SUV.

Why the Lamborghini Urus SE launch matters

North America is Lamborghini’s top market, and the Lamborghini Urus is the company’s best-selling model in history. The event took place at the Lamborghini Lounge NYC, following an earlier showing on April 24 at the Beijing Auto Show. When the Urus SE completes testing, and customers can begin receiving their cars in late 2024, they will drive the most powerful model of this important vehicle.

The hybrid system that powers the Lamborghini Urus SE

The PHEV Urus SE combines the output of a twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 and a 25-kWh lithium-ion battery. With a total of 789 horsepower, the Urus SE has a top speed of 194 miles per hour and accelerates from 0-to-62 mph in 3.4 seconds. These numbers top the non-electrified Lamborghini Urus S, which scores a 190 mph top speed and has a 0-to-62 mph time of 3.5 seconds. Clearly, both are exceedingly fast SUVs, but the Urus SE is speedier. The electric motor can also propel the SUV for more than 37.28 miles in EV-only mode, according to Lamborghini.

U.S. buyers like SUVs and fast cars. The Lamborghini Urus SE delivers both in an electrified format that defies range anxiety because of its hybrid nature. The 2024 Lamborghini Urus S starts at $238,000, but pricing is not available for the Urus SE.

Lamborghini launched the electrified Revuelto in early 2023 and will introduce a high-performance electrified vehicle (HPEV) version of the Huracan at the end of 2024. By the end of 2024, there will be three electrified Lamborghinis, one of which will be an SUV.

