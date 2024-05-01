 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Auto

Lamborghini’s first plug-in hybrid Super SUV: The Urus is more powerful than ever

Lamborghini unveils the most powerful version of its best-selling car at in art gallery

By
Lamborghini Urus SE Super SUV shot front on at Chelsea Arts District debut event.
Lamborghini / Lamborghini

Some car makers roll out new models at race tracks, and others launch their latest vehicles at car shows. On April 30, 2024, Volkswagen Group’s Lamborghini brand unveiled its freshest expression of rolling automotive art in New York’s Chelsea Arts District. The Lamborghini Urus SE breaks new ground for the luxury supercar brand because it’s the first plug-in hybrid Super SUV.

Why the Lamborghini Urus SE launch matters

North America is Lamborghini’s top market, and the Lamborghini Urus is the company’s best-selling model in history. The event took place at the Lamborghini Lounge NYC, following an earlier showing on April 24 at the Beijing Auto Show. When the Urus SE completes testing, and customers can begin receiving their cars in late 2024, they will drive the most powerful model of this important vehicle.

Recommended Videos

The hybrid system that powers the Lamborghini  Urus SE

Lamborghini Urus SE Super SUV on platform right front three-quarter view at Chelsea Arts District debut event.
Lamborghini / Lamborghini

The PHEV Urus SE combines the output of a twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 and a 25-kWh lithium-ion battery. With a total of 789 horsepower, the Urus SE has a top speed of 194 miles per hour and accelerates from 0-to-62 mph in 3.4 seconds. These numbers top the non-electrified Lamborghini Urus S, which scores a 190 mph top speed and has a 0-to-62 mph time of 3.5 seconds. Clearly, both are exceedingly fast SUVs, but the Urus SE is speedier. The electric motor can also propel the SUV for more than 37.28 miles in EV-only mode, according to Lamborghini.

Related

U.S. buyers like SUVs and fast cars. The Lamborghini Urus SE delivers both in an electrified format that defies range anxiety because of its hybrid nature. The 2024 Lamborghini Urus S starts at $238,000, but pricing is not available for the Urus SE.

Lamborghini launched the electrified Revuelto in early 2023 and will introduce a high-performance electrified vehicle (HPEV) version of the Huracan at the end of 2024. By the end of 2024, there will be three electrified Lamborghinis, one of which will be an SUV.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Bruce Brown
Bruce Brown
Digital Trends Contributing Editor Bruce Brown is a member of the Smart Homes and Cars teams. He also writes technology news…
Toyota chairman boldly claims electric cars will never dominate, says hybrids are the better option
Hybrids are better than EVs says Toyota Chairman
ChargePoint Home Flex EV charging station charging a white Tesla in a garage.

 

It's not breaking news that EVs have been all the rage over the last decade. Elon Musk and Tesla dominate news wires, while companies like Kia and Hyundai are tripping over themselves trying to get newer and better electric options to showroom floors. Beyond that, we've seen plenty of reports that the electric revolution is better for our health, as well as the planet, and is an inevitable change we simply have to learn to embrace... or is it? But, with EV sales beginning to stagnate at the end of 2023, suddenly, we are seeing something many didn't expect, and according to Akio Toyoda, chairman of Toyota, consumers are "finally seeing reality."

Read more
New government subsidy makes buying an electric car much more attractive
Government programs encourage EV buyers and boost charging infrastructure
ChargePoint Home Flex EV charging station charging a white Tesla in a garage.

The U.S. government is trying to make it easier to buy electric vehicles. On January 19, 2024, The White House issued a fact sheet that listed new programs to lower the cost of buying EVs and to build the EV charging infrastructure nationwide.

Why government subsidies for electric cars matter
The three most frequent buyer concerns about electric cars are:

Read more
Tesla Model 3 refresh brings new colors, interior, and more
Tesla Model 3 updates impress
Tesla Model 3 Highland refresh two cars, one red one gray, both headed the same way on a highway.

A recent refresh of the 2024 Telsa Model 3 EV includes new colors, upgraded wheels, and updated exterior and interior design. Tesla reduced Model 3 and Model Y prices twice last fall, and those prices hold for the refreshed Model 3. The rear-wheel drive Model 3 starting price is $38,990. The Model 3 Long Range, the dual-motor version with all-wheel drive, starts at $45,990.

The new Model 3 is available for order on Tesla's website, with delivery from January through March, depending on configuration and color. It's worth mentioning upfront that Tesla changes prices up and down more frequently than most automakers. Tesla has not made any statements about introductory pricing, but if demand increases significantly for the new Model 3 version, Tesla could raise the prices anytime.

Read more