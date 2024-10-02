More than 20 old-school Corvettes will be auctioned off in this barn find auction

Treasure hunting is one of the great American pastimes. It’s why we go to yard sales, garage sales, estate sales, and comb the beach with a metal detector at the crack of dawn. So when we stumble upon a barn full of Corvettes like the one left behind by collector Bill Slavens, we get a little giddy.

After Slavens passed away, his lifelong friend, fellow collector, and bargain hunter Bob (his last name is withheld from the press release, presumably for privacy) took on the monumental task of cleaning up and organizing these cars.

With the help of VanDerBrink Auctions, the Slavens collection will be put up for auction on October 5th, 2024, with a sneak peek on October 4th, 2024, from 10-5 p.m. at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds in Jefferson, Wisconsin.

The auction includes 22 Corvettes, a Car Hauler/Ramp Truck, a myriad of Corvette and Chevrolet parts, as well as various pieces of collectible memorabilia.

The Corvettes listed for auction are as follows:

1953 Chevrolet Corvette Roadster, 33,298 miles, 1 of 225 left, Blue Flame 6-cylinder, Carter Tri-Power Carbs, Soft Top, Stored 49 years.

1962 Chevrolet Corvette Roadster, Hardtop Only, Odometer shows 6,205, Project

1963 Chevrolet Corvette Split Window Coupe, 1 of 85 AC cars. #’s matching, 327 V8, Auto, Rare Project

1963 Chevrolet Corvette Roadster, no motor or trans

1964 fuel-injected Corvette Stingray Coupe, 20,769 miles, #'s matching 327 FI

1965 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Coupe, #s matching 327 block, 4 spd

1965 Chevrolet Corvette parts Car

1967 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray, Big block Car, AC, Console, Project

1969 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray, 350 V8, AT Console

1969 Chevrolet Corvette Roadster, Hard Top & Soft Top, #'s Matching 350, Auto

1969 Chevrolet Corvette Roadster Project

1972 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray, #’s matching, 4 speed, T-Tops

1972 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Coupe, T-Tops, 350 V8

1973 Chevrolet Corvette. T-Tops, 350 V8, Auto, Project

1973 Chevrolet Corvette, T-Tops, 350 V8, Auto

1977 Chevrolet Corvette, T-Tops, 350 V8, Auto

1977 Chevrolet Corvette, T-Tops, 350 V8, Auto

1979 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Coupe, T-Tops, L-82, 350 V8, Auto, #'s matching

1980 Chevrolet Corvette, T-Tops, Project

1987 Chevrolet Corvette Roadster, Hardtop, Softtop, 350 V8

1987 Chevrolet Corvette Project

1991 Chevrolet Corvette Roadster

If you find yourself beginning (or adding to) your own hoard, then you may suddenly be in the position to need to move all those newly acquired Corvettes. Thankfully, there is a Car Hauler/Ramp Truck also available at this auction and is listed as follows:

2009 Chevrolet C5500 Crew Cab Car Hauler, Duramax 6.6 Diesel,164,880 miles, Allison Transmission, AL2 Ramps, Tool Boxes, Winch, Loaded!

With some of those Corvettes up for sale being project cars, you might also be in need of a few parts and pieces to begin the restoration process. The Slavens’ Collection has you covered (to some extent) with that too. Notable parts for sale include:

Many Chevrolet Corvette Fuel Injection Units

Rare S-Tube Air Cleaner Parts

NOS Kelsey Hays Corvette Rims

Used Corvette Rims

Some NOS Corvette Trim and Center Caps

Chevrolet 4-speed Transmissions

Bumpers

Manifolds

Intakes

The vehicle auction will be simulcast onsite and online. The parts and pieces will be simulcast for some lots, but many will only be available on-site. Happy hunting!