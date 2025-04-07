Maserati and Giorgetti collaboration and one-off Fuoriserie Grecale debut at Milan Design Week

As we reported a couple of weeks ago, Maserati, one of our favorite automakers, and another titan of Italian craftsmanship, designer Giorgetti, are making a bold and memorable statement with their collaboration at the 2025 Milan Design Week. The dynamic duo is set to unveil an exceptional new interior collection meant to invite, comfort, and amaze, alongside a one-of-a-kind Fuoriserie Grecale model that needs to be seen to truly be appreciated. By combining timeless elegance with cutting-edge technological innovation, this unveiling will undoubtedly set the stage for more marvelous mash-ups like this in the near future, and we will all be better for it.

This all-Italian partnership goes together better than meatballs and Parmesan cheese. Like any great pizza parlor or historical artist, this marriage is built on the same unwavering values both sides obsess over: meticulous attention to detail, a relentless pursuit of perfection, and a commitment to offering unparalleled experiences to customers and clients worldwide. Both brands exemplify the Italian standard of “beautiful and well-crafted,” targeting a refined audience that demands nothing less than outstanding quality. In this creative synergy, each brand not only inspires the other but also pushes the boundaries of design.

“The encounter between Giorgetti and Maserati is more than just a collaboration; it is a dialogue between two Italian excellences. We looked at Maserati’s distinctive design only once at the beginning, but we never intended to simply transpose an automotive form into a design piece. Instead, we allowed the essence of Maserati – its approach to luxury and performance – to settle and become part of our language. What emerged is not merely a branding exercise, but a collection that embodies a vision of elegance and innovation designed to stand the test of time.” – Giancarlo Bosio, Giorgetti Creative Director.

Delving deep into the Giorgetti Maserati Edition collection, we find it is an impressive tribute to the elemental forces of sea and sky, drawing inspiration from Neptune’s trident (Maserati’s signature badge) for the names of its products. Each piece is a nod to mythology and the ever-evolving inspirations that have influenced Maserati’s iconic designs over the years. These creations honor the mythological nymphs, beautiful and enchanting elemental creatures, each telling their own story in their own way, much like Maserati’s iconic models throughout the ages.

Standout pieces include the Nereide modular sofa, resting on a sturdy ash wood platform, while embodying wisdom and power. The Seidon sofa seamlessly merges the elegant lines of automobiles with an innovative balance between backrest and seat that offers a refreshing take on an old favorite. The sculpted Lorelei armchair and sofa provide a luxurious embrace, while the refined Teti pouf showcases exquisite geometric details. The Ligea coffee tables reinterpret automotive air intake designs with sophistication, and the Sibilia coffee table, featuring a striking vertical element, resonates with the wind’s essence. The Ploto coffee table glides effortlessly, reflecting the fluid movement of ocean waves, thanks to its mobility-enhancing wheels. Finally, the Neomeris throw rug captures the ceaseless energy of the sea, always in motion.

“At Maserati, we have always had a deep connection with the world of interior design. Both our cars and Giorgetti furniture are more than just function as they are crafted to evoke emotions, to create experiences that linger. Fuoriserie means ‘out of the ordinary’ in Italian, and it’s the name of customization program conceived to create extraordinary experiences and masterpieces. We worked with Giorgetti to express their personality and craftsmanship by creating a one-of-a-kind Grecale Giorgetti Edition, as a statement of innovation and refinement that reflects the Trident’s constant experimentation and Giorgetti’s timeless sophistication.” – Klaus Busse, Maserati Head of Design.

The Maserati Giorgetti Edition exemplifies the art of “rolling tailoring,” honoring elegance, Italian heritage, and a meticulous focus on detail. This distinctive Grecale Folgore full-electric vehicle has been meticulously manufactured at the newly established Officine Fuoriserie workshops in Modena, dedicated entirely to the premier customization of Maserati cars, where state-of-the-art technology meets masterful craftsmanship in a bespoke manner, which elite clientele are more than happy to pay for in the name of personalized style.

The Grecale Giorgetti Edition boasts a striking custom Gleaming Dusk body color with perfectly matched grille inserts. It is complemented by 21-inch wheels in Glossy Black with a grey clearcoat finish, copper-colored brake calipers, and Fuoriserie logos. Its exclusive denim-colored leather interiors pay tribute to Giorgetti while creating a warm, inviting atmosphere.

The seats feature a unique Giorgetti woolly 4-thread fabric (available in denim, white mélange, black, and copper), which also adorns the interior collection. For the first time, the iconic Trident on the denim Alcantara headrests is fashioned from stunning grey-blue wood. The tunnel, dashboard, steering wheel, and door panels showcase denim leather with dynamic stitched graphics. Stainless steel and wood door sills are elegantly laser-etched with the phrases ‘Due icone, una visione’ (Two icons, one vision) and ‘Eleganza senza tempo’ (Timeless elegance), culminating in a celebration of Italian excellence.

Today, the Giorgetti interior collection and the Maserati Grecale one-off were unveiled at the Giorgetti Spiga and Maserati Milan showrooms, respectively, for an exclusive preview reserved for select guests. Starting April 8th, design aficionados and car enthusiasts will have the chance to explore and experience these amazing collaborative creations for themselves.