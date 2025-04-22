Pininfarina teams up with designer Magnus Walker to create the Battista Hyper GT

Automobili Pininfarina has announced an exciting design collaboration with car culture icon Magnus Walker. This project is all about a one-of-a-kind version of the all-electric Battista hyper GT that blends Pininfarina’s luxury craftsmanship with Walker’s gritty urban vibe and motorsport roots.

The partnership with Walker came about pretty naturally, as Davide Amantea, Automobili Pininfarina’s chief design officer, explained. Back in August 2022 during Monterey Car Week—a big event celebrating cars in Northern California—Amantea was showcasing the Battista, their high-end electric hypercar, to a small crowd.

Among the attendees was Walker, who noticed Amantea rocking a cool pair of red, white, and light blue SB Dunk High sneakers he had designed with Nike. This caught Walker’s eye, and they ended up chatting. Amantea then invited Walker to Italy for a test drive of the Battista. What started as a casual conversation turned into a great friendship, fueled by their shared love of design and performance, leading them to form a partnership that combines their creativity and passion for innovation in the automotive world.