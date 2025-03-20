Six Porches, one truck: An enthusiast’s fantasy up for auction

Table of Contents Table of Contents 2016 Porsche 911 R (991.1) 2018 PORSCHE 911 GT3 (991.2) 2018 PORSCHE 911 GT3 TOURING (991.2) 2018 PORSCHE 911 GT3 CUP (991.2) 2018 PORSCHE 911 GT3 CUP R (991.2) 2019 PORSCHE 911 GT3 RS ‘WEISSACH’ (991.2) 2019 MAN TGX 18.640 AND ROLFO AURIGA

In the world of car collections, few models garner such devoted followers as the iconic Porsche 911. One single (and clearly affluent) owner decided to live out his childhood automotive fantasy and gathered up six of the most lusted-after 991 models ever to roll off a Porsche production line. But, along with this half dozen track stars, a bit of practicality.

In order to transport these amazing machines, the owner also added a heavy-duty truck and trailer, big enough to transport his fantastic collection and allow each of these cars to accrue nothing more than their delivery mileage on their odometers, making this collection even more desirable than when these cars were new.

RM Sotheby’s will be hosting this auction this April without reserve, so someone will be going home with a fanatical smile and a sizeable dent in their checking account.

2016 Porsche 911 R (991.1)

This exceptional 911 R is the only 991.1 generation model in the collection, numbered 698 out of just 991 produced. It features a striking white exterior with bold red stripes and comes equipped with sought-after options such as a single mass flywheel, carbon ceramic brakes, LED headlights with the Porsche Dynamic Light System, and 918 Spyder-style bucket seats with pepita inserts. In virtually as-new condition, it has been driven less than 50 kilometers since delivery and retains both original key sets.

Despite its low mileage, the 911 R has still been serviced twice. In March 2023, it received an oil and brake fluid change at Porsche Wien Liesing, along with a new battery and six spark plugs, showing just 45 kilometers. Prior to that, it was serviced in May 2020, with only 33 kilometers on the odometer. This meticulous maintenance serves to enhance its allure as a remarkable find for any enthusiast.

2018 PORSCHE 911 GT3 (991.2)

This remarkable GT3, finished in striking Indian Red with a sleek black interior, boasts less than 50 kilometers on the odometer since new. Equipped with the Clubsport package, it features a six-speed manual gearbox and high-performance ceramic brakes, embodying the true Porsche ethos. The car includes 918 Spyder-style bucket seats trimmed in Alcantara, racing harnesses, and a robust roll cage. This street-legal racecar came without a sound or navigation system to allow it to be as track-ready as possible. Additional highlights include Bi-Xenon headlights, a sizable 90-litre fuel tank, an efficient and practical headlight cleaning system, bright Guards Red seatbelts, and a trick set of white-faced gauges.

Even with its limited mileage, this GT3 has been meticulously maintained, having received a comprehensive service at Porsche Zentrum Wien Süd in March 2023. This service included an oil and brake fluid change, new spark plugs, and a fresh battery installation. It also had an oil change performed at Porsche Wien-Liesing in June 2020. Notably, this exceptional vehicle comes with both of its original keys, as if it needed any more features to make it a headlining attraction.

2018 PORSCHE 911 GT3 TOURING (991.2)

This GT3 Touring is a remarkable find, having accumulated less than 20 kilometers since it was new, and is presented in impeccable showroom condition. Dressed in a sleek black-on-black motif, this car boasts impressive features like carbon ceramic brakes, a 90-litre fuel tank, a Sport Chrono package, luxurious full leather upholstery with 918 Spyder-style bucket seats, and a premium Bose sound system. With just under 20 km driven, it feels and looks brand new, complete with both original keys.

In March 2023, the GT3 Touring was serviced at Porsche Wien Liesing, where it underwent an oil and brake fluid change and the installation of new spark plugs. An additional oil change was carried out at the same dealership in June 2020 because, why not?

2018 PORSCHE 911 GT3 CUP (991.2)

With just 32 kilometers on the odometer and an engine that has logged exactly 0.0 hours, this 911 GT3 Cup is in outstanding, like-new condition, ready to deliver an exhilarating driving experience. The car’s sleek body is still wrapped with its original protective film and tape, preserving its flawless finish for its new owner to enjoy just as much as the day it was new. This pristine state not only reflects meticulous care but also guarantees that the vehicle is race-ready, equipped for high-performance track time right off the bat, if its next owner feels compelled to add a few more miles to the odometer.

2018 PORSCHE 911 GT3 CUP R (991.2)

The Cup R ratches up the 911 GT3 Cup to an even more competitive level, if such a thing is possible. Specifically engineered as an FIA-homologated race car for participation in the highly demanding Group GT3 category, the Cup R boasts enhanced features and performance capabilities that make it more than formidable on the track. Shockingly, this particular vehicle has also barely been driven, showing just 24 km on its odometer despite its incredible potential.

2019 PORSCHE 911 GT3 RS ‘WEISSACH’ (991.2)

The 911 GT3 RS, similar to the Indian Red GT3 in the collection, is yet another track star for the street, featuring the Clubsport package. This option group includes a sturdy roll cage, racing harnesses, and a fire extinguisher mounted in the passenger side footwell..

Equipped with a big 90-litre fuel tank for extended track sessions, the car has also eliminated the sound and navigation systems to reduce weight and maximize lap times. The exclusive Weissach package adds numerous carbon fiber components to both the exterior and interior, allowing for lighter weight and a racy aesthetic. Painted in an impossible-to-miss Racing Yellow with a full black leather interior and racing yellow seat belts, further complemented by optional magnesium wheels for improved handling, and even more weight reduction versus the stock units.

In March 2023, the GT3 RS received a thorough service at Porsche Zentrum Wien Sud, which included an oil and brake fluid change, the replacement of six spark plugs, and a new battery. Unsurprisingly at this point, this 911 has only been driven 27 kilometers since it was purchased and retains both of its original keys, rounding out this incredible collection of near-new 911s.

2019 MAN TGX 18.640 AND ROLFO AURIGA

This 2019 MAN TGX 18.640 truck, accompanied by a Rolfo Auriga trailer, was purchased new by the consignor specifically to transport this incredible collection of Porsche icons. Designed with a 4×2 wheel configuration, the truck features an air suspension for a (relatively) supple ride and stability. The XXL-sized cab offers spacious accommodations for the driver, allowing road trips to be easily managed.

Powering this monstrous vehicle is a six-cylinder diesel engine, which delivers a stout 640 hp while still managing to adhere to stringent EURO 6 emissions regulations. This engine funnels power through a ZF12 TX2821 twelve-speed gearbox before heading out to the rear wheels.

Somehow, the combined truck and trailer have only been driven a total of 500 km since their purchase, making it almost as low-use as the cars it was bought to carry. This truck also comes with an EEC Certificate of Conformity, allowing the registration process across various countries within the EU to be streamlined and nearly seamless, so its new owner can worry more about how to cut down on their lap times and less on how much time it takes to cross a border.