992.2 Porsche GT3 debuts for 2025

In the world of the autoverse, few vehicles command a loyal following like the Porsche 911. It is one of the longest-running nameplates in automotive history and the second-longest continuous sports car nameplate sold in the U.S., behind only the Chevy Corvette. Over nearly six decades, the iconic 911 has had a plethora of derivatives and variants over the years. Arguably, the purest of those sub-models is the GT3.

Introduced as part of the 996 lineup in 1999 and taking cues from the incredible 1973 Carrera 2.7 RS, the GT3 was created as a homologation model to allow Porsche to compete in FIA GT3 cup racing. Porsche has just announced the newest iteration of the GT3, internally designated 992.2. With a quarter of a century of history behind it, we decided to ride down memory lane and get you up to speed on this sensational radical racecar for the street.

Porsche GT3 996.1

Powered by a slightly detuned version of the 911 GT1 Le Mans car, the inaugural GT3 got a naturally aspirated Mezger flat-six, making 360 hp. Thanks to lightweight pistons and titanium connecting rods (among other goodies), the GT3 could rev to an incredible 7,800 rpm. Sadly, this first iteration did not make it stateside, but we could admire its purity from afar as if it were a character in some automotive Shakespearean adaptation.

Model Years 1999-2003

Engine – naturally aspirated 3.6-liter flat-six-cylinder

Transmission – 6-speed manual

Power – 360 hp, 273 lb-ft of torque

0-60 mph – 4.5 seconds

Top Speed – 187 mph

187 mph Nürburgring Lap Time – 7:56.33

Porsche GT3 996.2

Here is where things get a little mirky in terms of generational counting. Because the 996.2 did not get a facelift and retained the venerable Mezger flat-six, combined with the fact that the GT3 did not make it to the United States until 2004, some count the 996.1 and 996.2 as all part of the first generation of GT3. However, just because we didn’t get it does not mean it didn’t exist. Porsche’s press release backs up this notion, counting the 997.1 as the third-gen GT3, meaning there were two generations prior. So please, 911 faithful, direct all your hate mail to the Porsche newsroom if you disagree.

However you count it, the 996.2 did gain an appreciable 21 hp and 13 lb-ft over its predecessor while also becoming a few ticks quicker to 60 mph and on the top end. Redline climbed to an even more impressive 8,200 rpm.

Model Years – 2004-2005

Engine – naturally aspirated 3.6-liter flat-six-cylinder

Transmission – 6-speed manual

Power – 381 hp, 285 lb-ft of torque

0-60 mph – 4.3 seconds

Top Speed – 190 mph

190 mph Nürburgring Lap Time – 7:25

Porsche GT3 997.1

Now capable of revving to a sky-high 8,400 rpm while pumping out 415 hp and 298 lb-ft of torque, the third-gen GT3 is a fan favorite among purists. The Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM) was now a standard issue for the GT3, utilizing electronically adjustable dampers to adapt to changing road conditions in real time. The six-speed manual saw its throws reduced by 15 percent along with a reduction in gears 2 through 6 to allow the GT3 to stay within its powerband more easily.

Model Years 2006-2009

Engine – naturally aspirated 3.6-liter flat-six-cylinder

Transmission – 6-speed manual

Power – 409 hp, 298 lb-ft of torque

0-60 mph – 4.1 seconds

Top Speed – 193 mph

193 mph Nürburgring Lap Time – 7:48

Porsche GT3 997.2

Along with its visual update, the 997.2 got the GT3’s first bump in displacement. Now 3.8 liters, the flat-six made a healthy 435 hp and 317 lb-ft of torque. Center-lock hubs on its 19-inch wheels decreased rotating mass, which, along with the bump in power, allowed the 997.2 to sprint from 0-60 mph in four seconds flat while topping out at a staggering 194 mph for those brave enough to keep their foot on the gas that long. In more practical additions, a front-axle lift system was offered for the first time. This allowed owners to raise the front end of the GT3 by 1.2 inches to minimize the chances of ripping off the car’s front splitter pulling into an uneven driveway, or traversing one of those fun-sapping speed bumps/humps.

Model Years 2010-2011

Engine – naturally aspirated 3.8-liter flat-six-cylinder

Transmission – 6-speed manual

Power – 435 hp, 317 lb-ft of torque

0-60 mph – 4.0 seconds

Top Speed – 194 mph

194 mph Nürburgring Lap Time – 7:40

Porsche GT3 991.1

For the first time in the GT3 lineage, the manual transmission was taken off the option list and replaced with Porsche’s PDK dual-clutch automatic transmission. Having available on the previous generation Carrera and Turbo variants, the GT3 version reduced its weight by four pounds and had shorter gear ratios for more track-oriented performance. Redline was raised to a staggering 9,000 rpm, while power increased to 475 hp and 324 lb-ft of torque. Top speed inched up by one mph to a blistering 195 mph.

Model Years 2014-2016

Engine – naturally aspirated 3.8-liter flat-six-cylinder

Transmission – 7-speed PDK dual-clutch auto

Power – 475 hp, 324 lb-ft of torque

0-60 mph – 3.3 seconds

Top Speed – 195 mph

195 mph Nürburgring Lap Time – 7:18

Porsche GT3 991.2

Bumping up engine size to its largest displacement to date. With its (then) new 4.0-liter flat-six pumping out a massive 500 hp and 346 lb-ft of torque, the 991.2 GT3 was capable of running from 0-60 mph in a scant 3.2 second when outfitted with its seven-speed PDK auto. Porsche brought back the 6-speed manual transmission at the behest of purists everywhere. Despite its slower 3.8-second 0-60 mph time, many owners proved they cared more about driving engagement than pure acceleration time.

Model Years – 2018-2019

Engine – naturally aspirated 4.0-liter flat-six-cylinder

Transmission – 6-speed manual / 7-speed PDK

Power – 500 hp, 346 lb-ft of torque

0-60 mph – 3.8 seconds (manual), 3.2 seconds (PDK)

Top Speed – 197 mph

197 mph Nürburgring Lap Time – 7:12.7

Porsche GT3 992.1

A new double-wishbone front axle, a first for a production 911, allowed the 992.1 to handle even more impressively than ever before. Manually adjustable front diffusers and a rear wing add between 50 and 150 percent more downforce (compared to the 991.2). Another first for the GT3 (RS notwithstanding) was the availability of Michelin’s Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires, essentially street-legal track slicks. Despite increasing safety requirements and evolving technology, both the manual-equipped GT3 and the PDK version saw a bump in curb weight by just 11 pounds (3,126 pounds and 3,164 pounds, respectively).

Model Years 2021-2024

Engine – naturally aspirated 4.0-liter flat-six-cylinder

Transmission – 6-speed manual / 7-speed PDK

Power – 502 hp, 347 lb-ft of torque

0-60 mph – 3.7 seconds (manual), 3.2 seconds (PDK)

Top Speed – 198 mph

198 mph Nürburgring Lap Time – 6:55.34

Porsche GT3 992.2

Having just announced the latest iteration of the GT3, details of the 992.2 are still coming to light as of this writing. But we know that, like almost every new-gen GT3, the 992.2 gets a facelift to delineate it from its predecessor. While not necessarily sporty, the new GT3 is more family-friendly than ever with its optional rear seat Isofix child seat anchors. Much to the chagrin of many GT3 fans, the 992.2 keeps the same horsepower output, torque drops by 11 pound-feet. However, this power peak is actually a win for Porsche, as emissions restrictions tried to choke out the fun of the GT3. Porsche engineers worked their magic and kept power output up to the 500 mark, maintaining the GT3’s performance levels intact.

Model Years 2025-