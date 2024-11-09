 Skip to main content
The 2025 Porsche 911 GTS Hybrid drives excitement into the future

The 2025 Carrera GTS is the first hybrid 911 in history

By
Porsche 911 GTS
Porsche / Porsche

In the not-too-distant past, telling someone you owned a hybrid meant that you were willfully making a conscious choice to sacrifice speed and performance for better fuel economy and a greener future. And while we as enthusiasts don’t hate the planet, it was always a little depressing to hear this, as it felt like hybrids were the precursors of an inevitable speed- and concurrently soul-sucking future.

Slowly (and ironically), however, the idea of being fast and environmentally conscientious became increasingly real. Beginning with the revolutionary BMW i8 in 2014, we saw sports cars learning to use some trickle-down F1 tech. When Porsche debuted the incredible 918 Spyder it was only a matter of time before hybrid technology made its way down to the iconic 911. Finally, 2025 Carrera GTS brings us the first of its kind, and the future has never looked brighter.

The Porsche Carrera GTS starts with a 3.6-liter turbo flat-6

Porsche 911 GTS
Porsche 911 / Porsche 911

Along with the new Porsche 911 GT3, the current 911 is in its mid-cycle update and is now known as the 992.2 internally (and to Porsche fans, naturally). Whereas the previous 992.1 used a 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged motor code-named 9A2B6, the updated 992.2 gets a new 9A3B6 flat-6 that gets a massive bump in displacement to 3.6 liters and uses an electronically augmented turbo.

Among other changes, the new motor deletes the need for an accessory drive thanks to the 400-volt motor incorporated into the new setup. The single Borg-Warner turbocharger now ramps up to full boost in under one second, all but eliminating the dreaded turbo-lag. Speaking of boost, the new engine cranks things up to 26.1 psi, compared to the outgoing motor’s 18.6 psi. Sadly, thanks to stricter emissions laws, the resulting power output is not as exciting as the boost increase might suggest.

Curiously, there is no waste gate for the GTS’ electric turbo. Instead, in a wonderful turn of technological advancement, the engine does two things simultaneously. First, it transforms into a power generator capable of producing an additional 15 horsepower, and second, keeps the turbo in check by creating just enough drag to avoid spinning past its potential.

The 911 Carerra GTS makes 533 combined horsepower

Porsche 911 GTS
Porsche / Porsche

Addressing the GTS’s actual hybrid aspect, the electric motor is integrated into the Porsche Doppelkupplung (PDK) transmission and also acts as a recuperative generator to help recharge the 1.9-kWh lithium-ion battery. Adding up to 54 horsepower and an even more helpful 110 pound-feet of torque. The ICE can throw down an impressive 478 hp and 420 lb-ft of torque on its own. But, with the additional hybrid power, the Carerra GTS now maxes out at 532 hp and 449 lb-ft of combined output. The 110 pound-feet of electrically-powered torque is available, as is the case with all electric motors, at zero RPM, to kickstart the 911’s acceleration, further diminishing any hint of turbo lag from the fossil-fueled engine.

The 911 Carerra GTS can sprint from 0-60 mph in 2.9 seconds

Porsche 911 GTS
Porsche 911 / Porsche 911

At its heart, the 911 has always been about performance. Also, traditionally, hybrid systems are known to add considerable weight. These two things create a kind of cognitive dissonance in the minds of enthusiasts, as mass tends to be the enemy of speed beyond a certain point. But, thanks to the deletion of the accessory drive, which cuts engine weight down by 40 pounds, the hybrid drivetrain only drives curb weight up 103 pounds from the 992.1 PDK-equipped 911.

With its minimal weight gain and increased and more readily available power, the 911 Carerra GTS hybrid can sprint from 0 to 60 mph in a scaldingly fast (and possibly underrated) 2.9 seconds when optioned out with Porsche’s performance-oriented Sport Chrono package.

Even though it is not meant to be a drag racer, the GTS still manages to rip through the quarter mile in a blistering 11.0 seconds flat, again equipped with the Sport Chrono package, and top out at a supercar-esq 194 mph.

The hybrid GTS rips around the ‘Ring at GT3-level speed

Porsche 911 GTS
Porsche / Porsche

The true measure of a modern-day sports car is how quickly it can run around the famous Nurburgring Nordschleife, affectionately known as ‘The ‘Ring.’ When it comes to GTS vs. GTS, the new 992.2 hybrid smokes its predecessor by almost 9 seconds, posting a best lap of 7:16.934. Although the 992.1 GT3 ran the ‘Ring in 7:12.7, Porsche cites the recent rules changes and slight lengthening of the track when it asserts that the 992.2 GTS can just about match that time if variables were equal.

The Carerra GTS hybrid starts around $165,000

Porsche 911 GTS
Porsche 911 / Porsche 911

While it’s no secret that Porsches are not cheap, the 2025 911 Carerra GTS jumps more than $14,000 in base price compared to the outgoing 992.1. Compared to the base Carerra’s $122,095, the GTS comes with an almost 45K premium at $166,895, including destination costs. And as with many German sports cars, the a la carte options methodology can drive that price up another tax bracket if the prospective owner gets a little too loose at closing.

But, the price is always justified for those who love the 911. The 2025 Carerra GTS has taken what we love about Porsche and synergistically combined it with a way to feel less guilty about our carbon footprint. And unlike those dark days and speedless nights when Toyota Prius and Nissan Leafs (Leaves?) were the only ambassadors for hybrids, the new Porsche 911 Carerra GTS hybrid proves that green finally really can mean ‘go.’

