Porsche tests all-electric Cayenne worldwide, teases production-ready SUV

Porsche fine-tunes Cayenne Electric with global testing and record runs

By
Gabriela Jílková, simulator and development driver for the TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team with camoflagued Porsche Cayenne Electric.
Porsche

Porsche hasn’t yet launched its all-electric Cayenne SUV, but is sending a camouflaged version of the Cayenne Electric to various events and appearances to showcase its functional usefulness and outstanding performance to the world. Two specific exposures include setting a record for SUVs in a historic hill climb and releasing a video that demonstrates practicality in towing, both in Britain. The Cayenne Electric won’t replace other powertrains, but will join the Porsche Turbo E-Hybrid and combustion models.

Towing a heavy load

Richard Hammond Drives The 2026 ELECTRIC Porsche Cayenne SUV!

Porsche released a video in which British TV personality and presenter Richard Hammond towed a 100-plus-year-old car on a trailer, driving a prototype of the Cayenne Electric. The antique car and trailer weighed about three tons, according to Hammond. The Cayenne Electric’s 7,716-pound towing capacity was more than enough to handle the task.

“We were trailing significant weight behind us, but you wouldn’t know it – the Cayenne handled it effortlessly,” Hammond said.

Breaking hill climb records

Camoflagued Porsche Cayenne Electric competing at the Shelsley Walsh hill climb left side view.
Porsche

Porsche also showcased the Cayenne Electric’s performance at the British Hillclimb Championship, held at the Shelsley Walsh hill climb, an event that has been running for 120 years. TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team simulator and development driver Gabriela Jílková drove a near-production Cayenne Electric to a new record, beating the previous time for an SUV by more than four seconds.

Jílková was impressed with the car’s handling.  “The course is challenging and does not forgive mistakes,” she said following her run. “There are no run-off zones and little room for correction. But the active suspension gives the new Cayenne enormous precision. I felt completely confident at all times.”

Camoflagued Porsche Cayenne Electric competing at the Shelsley Walsh hill climb direct frontal view.
Porsche
Bruce Brown
