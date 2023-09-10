 Skip to main content
The 2024 Porsche Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid is more powerful than ever

Porsche power while sipping gas - what's not to love?

James Dolan
By

Porsche Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid
Porsche wants 80 percent of its entire lineup to have fully electric motors by 2030 to meet the EV adoption target. So far, it has released only one fully electric model — the Porsche Taycan. However, it plans to introduce four new EV models to its lineup by 2026, including the Cayenne EV. Of course, Porsche will still offer hybrid models for those who love the high performance that comes with infusing a gasoline engine and an electric motor.

If you’re into SUVs or coupes, the 2024 Porsche Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid is more powerful than any Cayenne ever made. More succinctly, it’s engineered with a twin-turbocharged V8 engine that can produce 591 horsepower and an electric motor that adds an extra 174 horsepower. In total, the 2024 Porsche Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid is a mean machine with up to 729 horsepower and 700 lb-ft. of torque. This is way more power than the 2023 Turbo S E Hybrid.

On the race track, the 2024 Porsche Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid is capable of accelerating from 0 to 60 mph in 3.5 seconds. This makes it one of the fastest SUVs in the world. However, it’s still not fast enough to beat the Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT, which can accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in 3.1 seconds. Then again, it has more horsepower than the 2024 Cayenne Turbo GT — this means you can modify it to accelerate faster.  

Porsche Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid SUV
Porsche / Porsche

The 2024 Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid also comes with a 25.9 kWh battery. Porsche hasn’t revealed how many miles you should expect to drive using the battery, but if the current 2023 model offers 20 miles of EV-only range with a 14.1 kWh battery, the 2024 Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid should have at least 30 miles of EV-only range. Better yet, you should be able to charge the battery in less than 2.5 hours using a level 1 home charger.

Another cool thing about the upcoming Cayenne is that it features an adaptive air suspension system with two-valve and two-chamber technology to improve handling and comfort. All the other updates that were introduced in the 2024 Porsche Cayenne are also available in the 2024 Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid.

If you want the SUV model, pricing starts at $146,900 without the delivery fee. But if you prefer the 2024 Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid Coupe, it’s slightly more expensive by $4,500. Porsche says customers should expect delivery between May and June of 2024.

MINI announces 2024 lineup: more manuals, more options, more fun
The manual transmission was once dead, but Mini will offer seven different models with a manual in 2024
2024 Mini Cooper Family parked in front of old British buildings on a paved road.

Not too long ago, we thought BMW Mini was officially done with the manual transmission. Supply chain issues during the COVID-19 pandemic meant that Mini wasn’t able to offer a vehicle with a manual gearbox in the U.S. Then, Mini brought the manual back in three models in October 2022 and announced a new driving school to teach people how to drive a car with a manual transmission. Mini just announced changes to its 2024 lineup, and the automaker will have seven models that are available with a six-speed manual soon. In other words, Mini’s bringing fun back.
Sticking with the news on the availability of a manual transmission, the seven models that will be available with a six-speed gearbox include: Cooper 2-Door Hardtop, Cooper S 2-Door Hardtop, John Cooper Works 2-Door Hardtop, Cooper Convertible, Cooper S convertible, Cooper 4-Door Hardtop, and Cooper S 4-Door Hardtop. Production of these manual-equipped Minis will begin on March 1.

Previous

Read more
BMW, hybrid cars, and EVs dominate Consumer Reports’ top rankings
It’s the first time BMW has landed in the top spot of Consumer Reports’ rankings
2023 BMW XM

Consumer Reports tests hundreds of vehicles a year and conducts some of the most intensive tests in the industry. Apparently, the organization logs hundreds of thousands of miles on test vehicles annually to help consumers make an educated purchase. Recently, Consumer Reports ranked 32 car brands in its annual Auto Brand Report Card Rankings and, for the first time in the organization’s history, BMW came out on top as having the most reliable cars.
Before we get into the results, here’s how Consumer Reports ranks its vehicles. Each car that Consumer Reports tests gets an Overall Score. The score is based on four factors: reliability, safety, owner satisfaction, and the road test. The predicted reliability score comes from the organization’s survey that's based on 17 problem areas in cars. A safety score is determined by crash-test scores and available safety features, while the owner satisfaction score is based on a survey that’s completed by Consumer Reports' members. Lastly, the road-test score is based on the various tests that the organization puts vehicles through.

BMW topped Consumer Reports brand rankings with an overall score of 81. Subaru (79), Mini (79), Lexus (77), Honda (77), Toyota (76), Genesis (76), Mazda (75), Audi (74), and Kia (73) finish off the top 10. Out of the automakers in the top 10, Genesis made the largest leap, moving up 12 spots compared to last year, while Mazda fell six spots.
“BMW builds many high-performance, full-featured, and reliable models, so it’s not surprising to see it at the top of our brand rankings,” said Jake Fisher, senior director of automotive testing at Consumer Reports. “But non-luxury brands like Subaru, Toyota, and Mazda have also consistently ranked high over the past few years, ensuring that consumers don’t have to sacrifice affordability to get a high-quality car.”
Automakers that did poorly as the least reliable cars in Consumer Reports’ testing include: Land Rover (45), Jeep (46), Jaguar (52), Alfa Romeo (53), Mitsubishi (54), GMC 955), and Mercedes-Benz (56). Chrysler, which finished in 25th place, had the most dramatic drop of any automaker, falling 12 spots compared to last year.

Read more
BMW introduces 2024 X5 and X6, adding range to plug-in hybrid option
BMW X5 and X6: Updated designs, standard 48-volt systems, and new tech are also on hand
Front end angle of the 2024 BMW X6 and rear end angle of the 2024 BMW X5 in a white studio.

BMW may be known for its high-performance sports cars and excellent driver-focused sedans, but the X5 was its best-selling model in 2022. The last time the X5 model was fully redesigned was in 2019, which means that it’s time for a host of updates. Enter the 2024 BMW X5 and its sportier X6 counterpart, which arrive with thorough mid-cycle refreshes. The main highlights are the introduction of a new inline-six engine with a 48-volt mild-hybrid system, improved efficiency for the plug-in hybrid model, and a new interior design with added tech.
Both the X5 and X6 40i models will continue to come with a turbocharged 3.0-liter six-cylinder engine, but the motor has been redesigned for 2024. In addition to the new engine, the 40i models are now hybrids, too. The six-cylinder engine gets a 48-volt mild-hybrid system with an electric motor that’s integrated into the eight-speed automatic transmission. With the new engine and the addition of the mild-hybrid system, the base X5 and X6 models are now rated at 375 horsepower and 383 pound-feet of torque. These are upgrades from 335 hp and 330 lb-ft from the outgoing model.

Previous

Read more