Honda recalls more than 150,000 Acura MDX models

While typically one of the most reliable manufacturers on the planet year after year, even Honda occasionally has a few hiccups every now and then.

This past week American Honda Motor Co. is recalling 152,800 of Acura MDX vehicles from 2014 to 2020 via the NHTSA. The issue is that moisture may get into the tailgate lid light assembly and wiring harness, which could cause problems with your lights. This means things like your lid lights, position lights, license plate lights, and taillights might stop working, which isn’t ideal for being safe on the road.

To resolve this issue, dealerships will inspect the wiring and connections at no charge, install a fuse harness, replace any faulty lid lights, and repair the body dust sealer if necessary. Owner notification letters are set to go out on May 27, 2025, so you’ll get all the details you need then. If you have questions before that, just call Acura’s customer service at 1-800-382-2238. The reference number for this recall is FLI, so keep that handy. If your vehicle was fixed in the past under NHTSA recall number 19V-256, it will need to go through this new remedy as well.

If you want more info or need to report something, you can contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) Vehicle Safety Hotline at 888-327-4236 (TTY 888-275-9171). You can also check out nhtsa.gov for further details. We really appreciate your patience as we get this sorted out! Your safety while driving is super important, and we want to make sure everything’s working smoothly for you.

The affected years of the MDX are as follows: