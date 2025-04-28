 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Auto

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Honda recalls more than 150,000 Acura MDX models

Acura MDX models get recalled

By
honda recalls more than 150000 acura mdx models 2020 driving
Acura

While typically one of the most reliable manufacturers on the planet year after year, even Honda occasionally has a few hiccups every now and then.

This past week American Honda Motor Co. is recalling 152,800 of Acura MDX vehicles from 2014 to 2020 via the NHTSA. The issue is that moisture may get into the tailgate lid light assembly and wiring harness, which could cause problems with your lights. This means things like your lid lights, position lights, license plate lights, and taillights might stop working, which isn’t ideal for being safe on the road.

Acura

To resolve this issue, dealerships will inspect the wiring and connections at no charge, install a fuse harness, replace any faulty lid lights, and repair the body dust sealer if necessary. Owner notification letters are set to go out on May 27, 2025, so you’ll get all the details you need then. If you have questions before that, just call Acura’s customer service at 1-800-382-2238. The reference number for this recall is FLI, so keep that handy. If your vehicle was fixed in the past under NHTSA recall number 19V-256, it will need to go through this new remedy as well.

Recommended Videos

If you want more info or need to report something, you can contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) Vehicle Safety Hotline at 888-327-4236 (TTY 888-275-9171). You can also check out nhtsa.gov for further details. We really appreciate your patience as we get this sorted out! Your safety while driving is super important, and we want to make sure everything’s working smoothly for you.

The affected years of the MDX are as follows:

MAKE MODEL YEAR
ACURA MDX 2014-2020

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Lou Ruggieri
Lou Ruggieri
Writer
A lifelong lover of cars, Lou contributes to Motor Trend, Hot Cars, Auto & Truck Connection, and the PowerAutoMedia Group.
Las Vegas Grand Prix reveals 2025 ticket options: lower prices, more grandstands, early access
Early access and more ticket options for the 2025 Las Vegas Grand Prix
las vegas grand prix reveals ticket options for 2025 race fernando alonso in aston martin 14 during the on strip circuit with

The 2025 F1 schedule's newly renamed Formula 1 Heineken Las Vegas Grand Prix is November 20 to 22. This will be the third year for the LVGP, and the organizers have more ticket choices, lower prices, payment plans, more grandstands and fan zones, and early access programs for Nevada residents and American Express cardholders (see the end of the article for the Nevada and Amex programs).
Ticket basics for the 2025 Formula 1 Heineken Las Vegas Grand Prix

Tickets for the 2025 Las Vegas Grand Prix go on sale at noon, PDT, on April 9. This year, prices begin at $50 for one-day General Admission and $400 for Three-Day General Admission in the Flamingo Zone sponsored by Caesars Rewards.

Read more
Honda to finish 2025 F1 season with Red Bull before 2026 switch to Aston Martin
Honda celebrates the 60th anniversary of its first F1 Grand Prix victory
Max Verstappen wins his first F1 World Drivers' Championship in 2021.

After the 2025 F1 season, Honda Motor Company's Honda Racing Corporation (HRC) will cease supplying and supporting engines for Red Bull's two Formula 1 teams, Red Bull Racing and the Racing Bulls. In 2026, Honda will begin a works partnership with Aston Martin to supply power units that comply with the new FIA F1 Technical regulations that start that year.

Honda’s first F1 victory at the 1965 Mexican Grand Prix. Courtesy of Honda Motor Cpompany

Read more
Yet another Tesla recall brings back nearly 380K Model 3s for power steering issue
Tesla recalls 380,000 Model 3s
Tesla group photo with Model S, Model 3, Model X, Model Y parked in front of charger during sunset.

After being the most-recalled auto manufacturer of 2024, Tesla is starting off 2025 with some sizable numbers to defend its title.
Summary
Tesla is issuing a substantial recall affecting a portion of its 2023 Model 3 sedans and Model Y crossovers that are operating on software versions prior to 2023.38.4. The focus of this recall involves the printed circuit board that supports the electronic power steering assist system. Under certain conditions, this component may face an overstress situation, leading to a potential loss of power steering assistance, specifically when the vehicle comes to a complete stop and then resumes acceleration. This malfunction poses a significant safety concern, particularly in situations requiring precise steering control.

 
Remedy
In order to address this issue, Tesla has taken proactive measures by deploying a complimentary over-the-air (OTA) software update. This update is designed to rectify the malfunction and enhance vehicle safety. Affected owners can expect to receive notification letters from Tesla, with the outreach scheduled for March 25, 2025. For any additional inquiries or support, vehicle owners are encouraged to contact Tesla customer service at 1-877-798-3752. The specific identification number for this recall is SB-25-00-004.

Read more