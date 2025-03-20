Tesla recalls nearly every Cybertruck due to faulty panel adhesive

Here we are again. Regardless of how you may feel about Elon Musk and his non-automotive projects and aspirations, Tesla has always been a polarizing topic in the autoverse. Beyond that, having been the innovator leading the charge at the forefront of the EV phenomenon, Tesla has been a lightning rod and poster child for everything great and awful in the world of electric vehicles, with its radically styled Cybertruck sitting at the heart of the maelstrom of swirling opinions and seemingly endless controversy.

For those who have lost count, this is now the eighth recall for Tesla’s infamous Cybertruck. Elon’s company topped the list of most recalled vehicles for 2024, and it seems like it is well on its way to the top of the leaderboard for 2025 with this latest recall.

This time around, Tesla is recalling approximately 46,000 Cybertrucks (which is about every Cybertruck built to date) due to a crucial safety issue involving a steel trim panel located on the side of the windshield that has the potential to detach while driving.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) highlighted this concern in a filing, emphasizing that the panel could pose a serious safety threat to drivers and others on the road. Tesla became aware of this issue in early January and has since addressed 151 warranty claims related to the panel’s detachment. Fortunately for Musk, and drivers everywhere, this issue has not been reported as a cause of any accidents or injuries to motorists anywhere.

The problem itself originates from the “structural adhesive” that is intended to attach the panel to the vehicle securely. However, this adhesive can weaken due to environmental factors. To resolve this issue, Tesla is taking decisive action by repairing the affected Cybertrucks at no cost to owners. The company will utilize a stronger and more durable adhesive that is resistant to environmental degradation, along with a nut to clamp the panel securely in place as an added method of ensuring safety.

This latest recall again marks the eighth for the Cybertruck, which has performed well in the market against other electric trucks, even if it hasn’t fully met the ambitious expectations set by CEO Elon Musk, and despite the myriad of problematic issues it has had since its inception. While many previous issues have been successfully tackled through over-the-air software updates, others have required owners to bring their trucks into service for hands-on fixes.

Two of the previous recalls that demanded service involved components of the Cybertruck that also came loose. The first incident occurred in April of 2024 when owners reported that the cover of the throttle pedal was shifting and had the potential to become stuck at full throttle, sending some trucks careening down roadways and driveways like a rabid three-ton bull. The second recall came in June 2024 and dealt with a trim piece on the truck’s bed that was inadequately attached due to yet another adhesive issue.

Despite this history of adhesive-related concerns, Tesla initially approached this latest issue with a commitment to fully investigate the problem. After receiving the first complaint about the windshield panel, Musk and company promptly initiated an “engineering study.” They concluded the study by February 6, finding no evidence of separation following an inspection and pull test.

However, after NHTSA reached out on February 21 with even more customer complaints, Tesla took the initiative to explore the issue further, reviewing social media posts and service records. As a result, on March 11, they wisely opted to proceed with the recall, reaffirming their dedication to safety and customer satisfaction.