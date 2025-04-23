 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Auto

Ford recalls nearly 25,000 new Explorers due to faulty PCMs

2025 Ford Explorer recall

By
2025 Ford Explorer ST parked on loose rock with forested hills in the background.
Ford / Ford

Ford is recalling another 24,655 vehicles this week. This time, the units in question are of the 2025 Explorer due to a serious issue that could cause the SUV to lose power or fail to shift into park. This problem is all about the powertrain control module (PCM) software, which can randomly reset and lead to some frustrating and potentially dangerous issues for drivers.

A faulty park system can cause a car to roll away if it’s parked without the parking brake on. Beyond that, if the engine stalls while you’re driving, you can suddenly lose power. Both of these issues can increase the chances of an accident.

2025 Ford Explorer ST parked on stones by a lake with forested mountains in the background
Ford / Ford

The recall affects all 2025 Ford Explorers with the standard turbocharged 2.3-liter four-cylinder engine paired with a 10-speed automatic transmission. According to the recall report submitted to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) on April 11, 2025, every vehicle built between December 6, 2023, and September 6, 2025, is included.

Recommended Videos

If the PCM resets while driving, it can cause the park pawl to ratchet, potentially damaging the pawl and other related components if you are traveling at speeds exceeding 10 miles per hour. This could result in the transmission not engaging into Park. If the electronic parking brake isn’t engaged—whether accidentally or because it has been manually turned off—the Explorer could roll away, which is a significant safety concern. Plus, if you hit eight or more resets in just 18 seconds, you might find yourself momentarily unable to accelerate or even lose all power.

Related

Ford is stepping up and has already contacted dealerships about the recall. Affected owners will get official mail notifications by May 30, 2025. It’s important to bring your vehicle to a dealer so they can update the PCM software. They’ll also inspect the transmission, and if there’s any damage, it will be fixed for free.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Lou Ruggieri
Lou Ruggieri
Writer
A lifelong lover of cars, Lou contributes to Motor Trend, Hot Cars, Auto & Truck Connection, and the PowerAutoMedia Group.
Maserati unveils its new vehicle customization program called Officine Fuoriserie Maserati
Officine Fuoriserie Maserati allows new bespoke options for owners
officine fuoriserie maserati original 25992 00 mc20 opera darte

The world of ultra-high-end custom sports cars is about to get another exciting addition with the launch of Maserati's new in-house bespoke design program, Officine Fuoriserie Maserati. This initiative allows you to transform your Maserati into a true masterpiece, with its customization limited almost exclusively by your budget.

Available across the entire Maserati lineup, including the exciting Grecale SUV, our beloved Gran Turismo Trofeo, and the MC20 supercar, just to name a few, this program invites car enthusiasts to explore a realm of luxury and creativity like never before. Maserati has cleverly divided the Officine Fuoriserie into two distinct tiers. .

Read more
Tesla recalls nearly every Cybertruck due to faulty panel adhesive
Tesla recalls every Cybertruck because panels may fly off
Tesla Cybertruck parked outside with a mountain in the background.

Here we are again. Regardless of how you may feel about Elon Musk and his non-automotive projects and aspirations, Tesla has always been a polarizing topic in the autoverse. Beyond that, having been the innovator leading the charge at the forefront of the EV phenomenon, Tesla has been a lightning rod and poster child for everything great and awful in the world of electric vehicles, with its radically styled Cybertruck sitting at the heart of the maelstrom of swirling opinions and seemingly endless controversy.

For those who have lost count, this is now the eighth recall for Tesla's infamous Cybertruck. Elon's company topped the list of most recalled vehicles for 2024, and it seems like it is well on its way to the top of the leaderboard for 2025 with this latest recall.

Read more
GM recalls over 90,000 Camaros and Cadillacs due to transmission problem
Faulty transmissions cause GM to recall more than 90K vehicles
2022 Cadillac CT4-V and CT5-V Blackwings

General Motors (GM) is announcing a recall involving over 90,000 Chevy and Cadillac vehicles due to a significant issue with the transmission control valve that may result in tire lock-up during operation. This determination was made public by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), which plays a critical role in ensuring automotive safety. The vehicles affected by this recall are those equipped with 10-speed automatic transmissions.

The root of the problem lies in the transmission control valves of certain vehicles, which, over time, may become susceptible to excessive wear. This wear can lead to a loss of hydraulic pressure within the valve, resulting in harsh shifting conditions. In rare instances, this may culminate in a momentary lock-up of the wheels. Such a scenario could significantly increase the risk of a collision, posing a serious safety concern for drivers and passengers alike.

Read more