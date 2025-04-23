Ford recalls nearly 25,000 new Explorers due to faulty PCMs

Ford is recalling another 24,655 vehicles this week. This time, the units in question are of the 2025 Explorer due to a serious issue that could cause the SUV to lose power or fail to shift into park. This problem is all about the powertrain control module (PCM) software, which can randomly reset and lead to some frustrating and potentially dangerous issues for drivers.

A faulty park system can cause a car to roll away if it’s parked without the parking brake on. Beyond that, if the engine stalls while you’re driving, you can suddenly lose power. Both of these issues can increase the chances of an accident.

The recall affects all 2025 Ford Explorers with the standard turbocharged 2.3-liter four-cylinder engine paired with a 10-speed automatic transmission. According to the recall report submitted to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) on April 11, 2025, every vehicle built between December 6, 2023, and September 6, 2025, is included.

If the PCM resets while driving, it can cause the park pawl to ratchet, potentially damaging the pawl and other related components if you are traveling at speeds exceeding 10 miles per hour. This could result in the transmission not engaging into Park. If the electronic parking brake isn’t engaged—whether accidentally or because it has been manually turned off—the Explorer could roll away, which is a significant safety concern. Plus, if you hit eight or more resets in just 18 seconds, you might find yourself momentarily unable to accelerate or even lose all power.

Ford is stepping up and has already contacted dealerships about the recall. Affected owners will get official mail notifications by May 30, 2025. It’s important to bring your vehicle to a dealer so they can update the PCM software. They’ll also inspect the transmission, and if there’s any damage, it will be fixed for free.