GM recalls nearly 600K SUVs due to engine failure

While Tesla recalls tend to grab headlines, other big auto manufacturers aren’t immune to occasional production woes. According to the NHTSA GM has just issued a recall of a Chevrolet, GMC, and Cadillac trucks and SUVs, totalling a whopping 597,571 vechiles in all.

GM is initiating a recall for specific models from 2021 to 2024, including the Cadillac Escalade and Escalade ESV, Chevrolet Silverado 1500, Suburban, and Tahoe, as well as the GMC Sierra 1500, Yukon, and Yukon XL. These vehicles are powered by a 6.2L V8 gasoline engine, which has been identified to potentially contain manufacturing defects in its connecting rod and/or crankshaft components. Such defects may result in severe engine damage or even complete engine failure, posing a significant safety and reliability risk to owners.

To address this issue, GM will coordinate with authorized dealers to conduct thorough inspections of the affected engine components. Should any defects be identified, dealers are prepared to repair or, if necessary, replace the engine to ensure it meets safety and performance standards. For vehicles that successfully pass the inspection, dealers will perform maintenance procedures, including adding higher viscosity oil, installing a new oil fill cap, replacing the oil filter, and updating the owner’s manual to reflect the changes made.

Owners of the affected vehicles will receive notification letters outlining the details of the recall and the necessary steps to take. These letters are expected to be mailed out on June 9, 2025. As part of GM’s commitment to customer service, owners are encouraged to reach out for assistance with any questions or concerns. They can contact Cadillac customer service at 1-800-333-4223, Chevrolet customer service at 1-800-222-1020, or GMC customer service at 1-800-462-8782 for more personalized support. The identification number associated with this recall is N252494000, which can be referenced when contacting customer service for more information. Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-888-275-9171) or go to www.nhtsa.gov.

The list of affected makes and models is as follows: