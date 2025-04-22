 Skip to main content
Ford recalls more than 120,000 trucks and SUVs due to brake problems

Ford recalls due to brake issues

2018 Lincoln Navigator Black Label
Mike Richard/The Manual

Following up on 2024, which saw it rank number two in the total number of vehicles recalled, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, Ford is beginning the first quarter of 2025 on its way to another high mark year. This time around, three separate vehicles are being recalled, totalling 123,611 in all.

The Problem

Ford Motor Company is recalling some 2017-2018 F-150, Expedition, and Lincoln Navigator vehicles. There’s a potential problem with the brake master cylinder that might let brake fluid leak into the brake booster. This can lead to reduced braking ability and a longer stopping distance, which increases the risk of an accident.

The Solution

If your vehicle is affected, you’ll need to take it to an authorized Ford dealer. They’ll replace the brake master cylinder for free. If the master cylinder is leaking, they will also replace the brake booster at no additional charge. You can expect to receive a notification letter regarding this on April 28, 2025. If you have any questions or need help before then, reach out to Ford customer service at 1-866-436-7332. The recall reference number is 25S37, which expands on the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s recall number 22V-150.

Additional Notes

If you need more info or want to report any safety issues, you can contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1- 888-275-9171) or check out their website at www.safercar.gov.

The affected makes, models, and years of the vehicles involved in this particular recall are as follows:

MAKE MODEL YEAR
FORD EXPEDITION 2017-2018
FORD F-150 2017-2018
LINCOLN NAVIGATOR 2017-2018

